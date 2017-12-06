Stefanik goes to bat for acid rain research funding

× Expand Photo provided Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) is asking the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt to continue funding for the Adirondack Lake Survey Corporation, an agency that monitors acid rain in the Adirondack Park.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) is pushing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to retain funding for a federal program that monitors the impact of acid rain on Adirondack waterways.

Stefanik penned a letter to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt on Wednesday asking the agency to continue $250,000 in annual funding for the Adirondack Lake Survey Corporation, a Ray Brook-based agency.

“Thanks to actions taken after the enactment of the Clean Air Act Amendments of 1990 and the invaluable work of the Adirondack Lake Survey Corporation, the Adirondacks have experienced a tremendous return to health,” Stefanik wrote.

The Adirondack Park has recovered considerably from the damaging effects of acid rain caused by midwestern coal-burning power plants, said the lawmaker, and repeal of the monitoring may lead to an uptick in pollution.

“In particular, facilities such as the lab in Ray Brook which collect information for the Adirondack Lake Survey Corporation could close if EPA shifts the focus of the programs and grants that have provided an essential funding stream,” she said.

The lawmaker called the region a “focal point” for scientific research efforts designed to study acid rain and its effects on the environmental, as well as the effectiveness of emissions controls.

“Having seen the benefits both ecologically and economically from effective EPA sponsored research, we ask that you work with us to protect ongoing research and monitoring in the Adirondack Park so we never again return to the days of dead lakes and a dying forest,” Stefanik said.

A handful of New York’s federal representatives co-signed the letter, including Reps. Chris Collins (R-NY-27), John Faso (R-NY-19), John Katko (R-NY-24), Carolyn Maloney (D-NY-12), Kathleen Rice (D-NY-4), Louise Slaughter (D-NY-25) and Paul Tonko (D-NY-20).

The annual funding is part of the EPA’s Science and Technology Grant Budget.

President Trump initially proposed a 31 percent cut to the EPA’s 2018 spending plan, but the GOP-led House has pared many of those cuts back as they continue to hash out a budget.

Stefanik voted against a budget resolution last month.

Green groups have lobbied Stefanik to help retain the funding for the program, and have fretted about the Trump administration’s rollbacks on environmental policies, including pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Accord and Pruitt's decision to repeal the Clean Power Plan, an Obama-era policy designed to curb greenhouse gas emissions from coal-fired power plants.