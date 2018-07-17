Stefanik breaks with Trump: ‘Russia is an adversary’

× Expand File photo Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) said she disagreed with President Trump's remarks on Russian interference in U.S. elections on Monday.

WASHINGTON, D.C. | President Trump stood beside Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday and sided with the authoritarian leader over his own intelligence agencies, who concluded Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Trump criticized the ongoing federal investigation of Russian interference as “a disaster” and “a total witch hunt” and blamed American “foolishness and stupidity” for the current dismal state of U.S.-Russian relations.

The president set off a firestorm, instantly generating derision from across the political spectrum.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) said she disagreed with the president’s remarks, which were delivered following a two-hour sit-down with the Russian leader in Helsinki, Finland.

“As I have said many times before, but worth repeating today. I believe Russia is an adversary and we must continue to work with our allies to counter Russia’s influence around the world,” wrote Stefanik on Twitter. “I disagree with the President’s statement today.”

Stefanik continued: “Russia has a track record of meddling in elections — not only ours in 2016, but around the world. I support the Mueller investigation in getting to the apolitical truth.”

Other members of New York’s Republican congressional delegation offered similar statements, including John Katko, Claudia Tenney, Peter King and John Faso.

Rep. Chris Collins, who represents a Buffalo-area district, instead called for Special Counsel Robert Mueller to wrap up his investigation, arguing it was an attempt by the left to “nullify” the 2016 election.

"The fact is, any Russian meddling did not make a difference in the election, and there was no campaign collusion,” Collins said.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said “there is no question that Russia interfered in our election and continues attempts to undermine democracy here and around the world.”

“That is not just the finding of the American intelligence community, but also the House Committee on Intelligence,” Ryan said in a statement. “The president must appreciate that Russia is not our ally. There is no moral equivalence between the United States and Russia, which remains hostile to our most basic values and ideals. The United States must be focused on holding Russia accountable and putting an end to its vile attacks on democracy.”

Democrats were harsher in their criticism, including Sen. Charles Schumer, who questioned if Trump had been compromised, and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who said the president “abdicated his national security responsibilities.”

ROLE ON HOUSE INTEL

Stefanik sits on the House Intelligence Committee, which concluded a yearlong investigation into Russian election meddling in March, determining no evidence of collusion between Russia and Trump’s presidential campaign.

Since then, the lawmaker has attempted to strike a balance between adhering to the party line — she has condemned "politicization" of the probe and supported GOP efforts to end it early despite Democratic outcry — while also proffering a hawkish approach towards Russia.

The subsequent intelligence report revealed a pattern of Russian cyberattacks on U.S. political institutions in 2015-16, the use of social media by Russians to sow discord and a pattern of Russian attacks on U.S. allies, a measure the lawmaker noted earlier this spring following a trip to Eastern Europe.

And while the report stopped short of determining if Putin specifically favored Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton, Stefanik broke with her colleagues and said she agreed with Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina that Russia was specifically trying to damage Clinton’s campaign.

Putin on Monday acknowledged he wanted Trump to win the election.

"Yes, I did. Yes, I did. Because he talked about bringing the U.S.-Russia relationship back to normal,” Putin said.

House Republicans stood by that conclusion on Tuesday.

NO FORMAL ACTION

Stefanik has long advocated for Congress to serve as check on the executive branch. But aside from mildly rebuking Trump's remarks, GOP leaders have so far stopped short of formally reprimanding the president.

Asked if her disagreement would translate into any specific action, and if Congress or the House Intelligence Committee should pursue any action to put a check on the White House, a spokesman for Stefanik called the lawmaker “a leader in Congress when it comes to addressing Russian aggression.”

Tom Flanagin, the spokesman, noted Stefanik co-wrote the House Intelligence report, which contains action items to address election security.

The lawmaker, who has taken an interest in cybersecurity issues, has also supported $400 million in added funds to bolster election security, he said.

Stefanik has co-sponsored and introduced several pieces of legislation to combat meddling and foreign propaganda, including measures to strengthen federal cybersecurity, support intelligence gathering and enhance NATO military operations in the Baltics.

The National Defense Authorization Act also included provisions to counter Russian aggression, including provisions to bolster and better monitor sanctions to the Russian arms industry, boost military engagement in Balkans and increase funding to the NATO Centers for Excellence, which supports U.S. allies in in cyber security efforts.

“She will continue to work with her colleagues on HPSCI and HASC in their oversight capacity over this administration’s policies,” Flanagin said.

The Sun asked Stefanik last month how she planned on combating falsehoods from the White House.

“Certainly she believes the president should set a higher example and speak honestly to the American people,” Flanagin said.

OPPONENTS REACT

Stefanik is up for re-election this fall and faces challenges from Democratic candidate Tedra Cobb and Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn.

“For our president to take the word of what is essentially the KBG over our intellectual and law enforcement agencies — especially hard-working men and women — is disgraceful and dangerous," Kahn said.

Cobb said Stefanik "chose party and politics over patriotism and truth when she voted to shutter the congressional investigation."

“She cannot change that fact with a tweet," Cobb told The Sun in an email. "Elise Stefanik and Congress is once again ignoring its vital role in representing, supporting and defending the American people."

Cobb continued: "Whether it’s healthcare, the environment, jobs, education, or a president out of control and out of sync with the nation, Congress and Elise Stefanik have failed to do the job we are paying them to do.”

Stefanik campaign spokesman Lenny Alcivar fired back, "No one fights harder to stand up for the 21st District and for America than Elise Stefanik, and she has the independent record to prove it. We look forward to working with our network of volunteers and grassroots supporters to share that record with voters until the last poll closes on Election night in November."

Alcivar continued: "In contrast, Tedra Cobb has been abandoned by Democrats for bankrupting her own campaign just like she helped to bankrupt St. Lawrence County. The reason for the very public collapse of her campaign is because her empty words no longer matter. It only took three weeks for Tedra Cobb to expose herself as the typical, say anything politician she has always been."

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has injected himself into the national political discourse and is mentioned as a 2020 Democratic presidential contender, excoriated Trump on Tuesday and seemed to take particular delight in singling out GOP lawmakers.

“At at a minimum, they should have all stepped up and condemned what he said,” Cuomo said in a conference call with reporters. "And the silence was defeating for the Republicans yesterday. I think the fact that Republican Congress and Republican Senate did not step up in unity with one voice is something they’re going to have to justify to the American people.”