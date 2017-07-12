Stefanik briefs constituents in tele-town hall

× Expand Photo provided Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) chatted with constituents in a tele town-hall on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Trump should Tweet less. The cuts in the proposed White House budget are “too drastic” and target critical district programming. Russian interference in U.S. elections poses an ongoing threat. And ongoing cutbacks to the Environmental Protection Agency will impact local efforts to combat the spread of invasive species and roll back acid rain recovery in the Adirondack Park. Again and again in a tele-town hall Tuesday night, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) sought to distance herself from the Oval Office and offer a forceful defense of the Congressional role in crafting policy. On the looming net neutrality showdown: “We need to make sure Congress has a role in it rather than the administration writing arbitrary rules based upon an antiquated regulatory regime that was used for railroads,” said Stefanik. On the White House’s proposed budget: “I was one of the early voices that came out against President Trump’s budget,” Stefanik said. “Again, Congress has the power of the purse, so we will write our own budget through our own appropriations process. Stefanik, a Republican, said she finds some of Trump’s rhetoric disagreeable. “When I disagree with it, I will say so. I think he should Tweet less, and I think that it’s Congress’ role to make sure we have co-equal branches of government. I’m going to continue being an independent voice.” DEFENDING RECORD Stefanik stuck largely to familiar terrain in the tele-town hall, her 11th since taking office. The lawmaker sailed through past and future legislative efforts regarding environmental policy, veterans affairs (including efforts to combat post-traumatic stress disorder), workforce development, low milk prices, efforts to combat opiates — and of course, health care, which continues to be tied up in Congress. Heavy lifts this week include working to ensure the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act passes the full vote in the House, and ensuring climate change provisions aren’t stripped from the final version as the legislation is reconciled with its Senate counterpart. The package also includes the highest pay bump for military personnel in five years, Stefanik said. “Overall, the House of Representatives passed more legislation this year than in the first six months of any recent presidency,” Stefanik said.

The questions and callers were not pre-screened, said her office, but callers were asked to offer the topic in advance to ensure all issues were covered across the sprawling district. “This allows us to choose a variety of topics that can speak to the issues everyone on the line wishes to hear about,” said Tom Flanagin, a spokesman. RUSSIAN INVESTIGATION Stefanik said she remains an active participant on the House Intelligence Committee’s ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. election. “I also support the independent investigation that’s being led by (special counsel Robert) Mueller in terms of getting to the bottom and getting these answers,” Stefanik said. Stefanik is also chairwoman of the House Armed Services Emerging Threats and Capabilities Subcommittee which has jurisdiction over cyber operations and counter-terrorism efforts. The lawmaker said those activities are often underreported — including the effort to make permanent the European Reassurance Initiative which would focus on bolstering NATO allies. Stefanik said she worked to ensure language was included in the NDAA to combat Russian propaganda and the state’s use of shaping favorable media coverage through friendly outlets. The sophomore lawmaker called for the House to pass the Russian Sanction Bills that the Senate passed several weeks ago in a 98-2 vote. “I support the Russian Sanctions Bill, and I think we should move it to the floor as soon as possible,” Stefanik said. 39,000 CONSTITUENTS The lawmaker spent 50 minutes answering questions from over a dozen constituents. As many as 39,000 phone numbers were reached in the call, her office said on Wednesday. Stefanik has been criticized by some constituents and activists for her preference for “small group meetings,” which the lawmaker has said she often finds preferable over town hall meetings, which can often be unruly and counterproductive. The lawmaker held a town hall in Plattsburgh after her vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act in May, a tense affair that saw constituents openly sparring with the representative. But the teleconference event held no signs of friction, nor reflected the acrimony reflected on her social media profiles from disaffected constituents. The tone was largely conversational, with Stefanik listening attentively and engaging in a back-and-forth with callers from from Loon Lake to Saratoga Springs.

Callers appeared to be pleased with her overall job performance, with several thanking her for her efforts on veteran’s issues. Several listeners didn’t have specific questions, but rather used the lawmaker as a sounding board for their frustrations. A Ballston Spa resident, for instance, said he was upset over soaring interest rates on student loans. The caller said he loaned his granddaughter $1,000 — but $800 was instantly eaten up by interest. Another cited a 16-year claims struggle with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. And a third recounted longstanding frustrations with the current health care system. “We have a completely broken system,” said a man who identified himself as a Town of Plattsburgh resident. "We are going to replace Obamacare, which didn’t do much. And we’re going to Trumpcare now, which we don’t know where it’s going.” The caller cited a flurry of clinic bills and rising costs with seemingly no rhyme or reason. Both he and his wife work 40 hours per week. “We have to decide whether we’re going to eat, or whether we can pay health care,” he said. "We have health care? But for what? It’s almost impossible.” Stefanik commiserated, and said she’s seen the rising premiums and loss of care firsthand because she herself utilizes the ACA. “You’re paying for health care, but yet it feels like your coverage is getting less and less,” she said. “It’s becoming unaffordable, and it’s become unmanageable.” The lawmaker cited a survey from her office that revealed people “overwhelmingly support” the repeal and replace strategy. A spokesman later said the survey was a district mail survey the office conducted in May and June that “asked a variety of questions on issues important to the district and issues facing Congress.” The survey also revealed constituents want increased national security investments, a reformed tax structure and reduced regulations on small businesses. Stefanik reiterated her belief that Medicaid needs to be reined in while ensuring “essential benefits” like maternity care and drug treatment are included in the final versions of both GOP-penned bills. “I’m been very active and vocal in making sure the Medicaid population continues to be protected,” she said.