Following 'net neutrality' repeal, Stefanik calls for hearings to preserve open internet

× Expand Photo provided Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) called for Congress to hold hearings following Thursday’s vote by the Federal Communications Commission to repeal net neutrality rules.

WASHINGTON, D.C. | The Federal Communications Commission rolled back “net neutrality” rules Thursday.

The 3-to-2 vote to repeal the Obama-era regulations means the federal government will no longer be required to regulate broadband as if it were a utility, giving internet service providers the ability to broadly reshape the internet.

The widely anticipated decision comes after weeks of fervent lobbying by critics who say the measure will allow heavyweights like Verizon or Comcast block or throttle content, or charge more for faster speeds.

Providers said they had no intention of blocking lawful content, and the repeal of the regulations will allow them to expand their services.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) said Thursday’s vote means Congress must now act as a bulwark against the potential erosion of an open internet.

The lawmaker called for Congress to hold hearings with internet service providers and web companies and begin the process of drafting legislation that “codifies in law the principles of net neutrality to preserve an open internet and ensure that companies can invest in a robust broadband infrastructure.”

Internet providers are scant across the North Country, Stefanik said, which is why it’s critical for Congress to pass new legislation to enshrine those same safeguards nixed by Thursday's repeal.

“An open internet is critical to promoting prosperity and innovation with the power to enhance our lives, communities, and markets,” she said. “The internet is an essential resource and Americans should have access to the information they want, not the information specific entities choose to make available.

“I will be engaging with my colleagues on the path forward and will continue to work to preserve an open, accessible internet.”

Stefanik’s opponents quickly joined the fray.

Patrick Nelson, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for New York's 21st Congressional District, announced his campaign will hold a rally outside of Stefanik’s office in Glens Falls on Friday encouraging the lawmaker to support legislation using the Congressional Review Act to overturn the FCC's decision.

"It's time for Congress to act and protect consumers as well as small businesses with a bipartisan common sense approach to net neutrality,” Nelson said in a statement. “We're calling on our congresswoman and the youngest member of Congress to show leadership on this very important issue."

Stefanik has often touted her tech-savvy bonafides, and is a deft user of social media.

She bucked her party in March when she voted against a bill repealing internet privacy protections.

The bill, which narrowly passed 215-205 along party lines, overturned a FCC prohibition on providers selling confidential data to third parties.

Stefanik's push for hearings joins efforts by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who said on Thursday he will lead a coalition of states in a lawsuit against the FCC.