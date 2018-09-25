Stefanik: Campaign a choice between ‘results vs. resistance’

× Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) criticized her Democratic opponent, Tedra Cobb, as a “weak” candidate who is light on specifics. Photo by Pete DeMola

GLENS FALLS | Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) isn’t holding back on criticism of her Democratic opponent.

Stefanik called Tedra Cobb a “weak candidate” who lacks specifics and concrete policy ideas.

“She has not put forth any single specific policy solution for this district, and voters deserve to know that,” Stefanik told The Sun ahead of a campaign rally on Saturday.

Cobb, a former St. Lawrence County legislator, told The Sun earlier this month she preferred to prioritize “core values” over unfurling specific policy proposals as she enters the final stretch of her year-long campaign to deny Stefanik a third term.

“Policy comes out of values,” said Cobb. “To me, it’s about the values that we have and policy comes out of those values. We never know what new policies or new legislation might come forward.”

Congress must instead hold hearings before legislation is crafted, said Cobb.

Since emerging victorious from a five-way primary contest three months ago, Cobb has issued few formal policy statements until recently, a contrast to former Democratic candidates vying for the seat.

Cobb has opted instead to make the race a referendum on the lawmaker’s voting record, which she contends harms the district, citing her vote last year to repeal Obamacare as a key example.

And she has attacked Stefanik mercilessly with increasing intensity, contending that Stefanik cannot win a third term if she discusses her voting record.

UNION WEIGHS IN

Stefanik, in contrast, is framing the race as a choice between a lawmaker with a track record of delivering local results and a candidate devoid of substance.

“We are going to win this race by a lot because people are looking for someone who is delivering results, and this is a race of results versus resistance,” Stefanik said. “(Cobb) doesn’t have a single specific legislative solution except for supporting Brazilian soap operas.”

Stefanik pointed at legislation she authorized to repeal the medical device tax, provisions she had inserted in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and legislation on rural broadband as leading accomplishments this term.

The National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU) endorsed Stefanik last week, marking the first time the nation’s largest independent union of federal employees has supported a candidate in the contest.

NTEU 138 Chapter President Jamey A. Goheens said Stefanik has addressed legislative issues that “truly have had a positive effect on federal employees and their lives.”

“It is a pleasure working with Elise,” Goheens said in a statement.

Border controversies swirled this summer over the Trump administration’s family separation policy that resulted in children who entered the country illegally being detained in cages.

As outrage simmered, Republicans floundered in crafting an immigration fix and calls grew amongst Democrats to formally abolish ICE.

Stefanik said she wouldn’t be surprised if that rhetoric ultimately helped steer the union into backing her campaign.

“I have a very strong record in terms of standing up for making sure that the border has the resources that we need, and I think that particularly on the northern border, our border patrol has a very positive working relationship with our counterparts on the Canadian side,” said Stefanik.

Cobb last week secured the Working Families Party (WFP) line after ex-candidate Katie Wilson was shuttled to placeholder status for the 114th Assembly contest.

WFP supports abolishing ICE, and Stefanik pointed at Cobb’s acceptance of the line as evidence that her values are too left for the district.

Stefanik also criticized Cobb for supporting Medicare-for-All — which she contended would carry a $1 trillion tax increase — and for “limiting our Second Amendment rights,” referring to comments Cobb made earlier this year that she wanted to ban assault weapons, but couldn’t say so publicly.

“This is a clear contrast, and I believe that’s one of the many reasons why NTEU has supported my campaign,” Stefanik said.

Stefanik also criticized Cobb for not being forthcoming with voters on who she would support as House Speaker if Democrats flip the House, as well as who she supported in the gubernatorial primary contest between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Cynthia Nixon earlier this month.

“There are a lot of crickets when it comes to my opponent’s positions on important issues that voters deserve to know,” said Stefanik.

Stefanik said all of above doesn’t disqualify Cobb from holding office.

But, she said: “I think it makes her a weak candidate.”

COBB RESPONDS

The Cobb campaign, which hosted a veterans roundtable in Plattsburgh on Saturday, did not directly address Stefanik’s criticisms on transparency, dismissing them as “false comparisons.”

The campaign instead opted to incorrectly accuse Stefanik without evidence of “bailing without notice” to an annual veterans picnic in favor of attending a rally to “gloat about specifics.”

But Stefanik did attend state Assemblyman Marc Butler’s Annual Veterans Picnic in Johnstown earlier this month, and the Cobb campaign conflated the timeline of the two events.

The Cobb campaign also criticized Stefanik’s support of the VA Mission Act, which campaign spokesman Brian Phillips, Jr. said “lacks a sustainable source of funding to ensure veterans’ access to quality healthcare” and allows for automatic sequestration cuts to the Veterans Choice Program when the bill takes effect.

The closest VA hospitals are in Albany and Syracuse, said Phillips, and the program was intended to aid veterans who had to drive more than 40 miles or wait more than 30 days for services and treatments.

Cobb, he said, believes Congress can fix VA community care with provisions like exempting the funding for the choice program from sequestration cuts.

“Protecting this program from funding cuts is vital to our veterans health,” he said.

The Stefanik campaign shot back, “No one has a stronger record of results for our military service members and our veterans than Elise Stefanik and, unlike her Democratic opponent, she has the record to prove it.”

“Cobb would be more relevant had she not opposed and criticized the bipartisan NDAA, or had she bothered to offer even one, single policy solution to the challenges they face,” said Lenny Alcivar, a campaign spokesman.

Cobb criticized the NDAA earlier this week month.

“Authorized the largest military and defense spending bill,” Cobb wrote on Twitter. “But we authorized machines and equipment and forgot about the humans. Republicans no longer have veterans interest at heart.”

BALANCED BUDGET

The Cobb campaign last week also criticized Stefanik for voting for the Balanced Budget Amendment of 2018.

The bill passed along party lines earlier this year, but failed to garner the two-thirds majority necessary for a constitutional amendment.

If enacted, the amendment would have “gutted Social Security and Medicare while helping fund her GOP colleagues’ tax breaks for the top 1 percent,” said Phillips.

And the legislation would have slashed $2.6 trillion from Social Security and $1.7 trillion from Medicare by 2028, according to the non-partisan Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

“Rep. Stefanik’s record is full of specifics, and yet she fails to mention them,” said Phillips. “And the reason is simple: her votes have never been in favor of northern New Yorkers.”

Stefanik pushed back and defended that vote.

“I am proud to stand up for balancing our budget,” Stefanik said. “I think it’s important and we need that in Washington, and we need that for fiscal responsibility for the future.”

Stefanik said she does not support cutting Medicare or Social Security.

But lawmakers eventually need to craft a fix to ensure future “fiscal stability,” she said.

“I’ve been very specific on this issue going back to my first race,” she said. “I think we should make no changes to those 50 or above.”

The programs need to be “modernized” in order to ensure future solvency for Millennials, she said, “and I think it’s going to take bipartisan solutions and conversations.”

In contrast, Stefanik said Cobb has failed to discuss her plans for fiscal responsibility.

“Democratic leadership has put forth a budget that never comes to balance and that will be the caucus that Tedra Cobb is a part of,” Stefanik said.

BLUE WAVE?

The president’s party almost always loses seats during midterm elections — even more so when the president is unpopular.

Gallup reported last week presidents with job approval ratings below 50 percent have seen their party lose 37 House seats on average in midterm elections compared to just 14 seats when presidents had approval ratings above that number.

President Trump’s rating sits at 40 percent, and Democrats need to flip 24 seats to win the House.

But as the GOP braces for a potential “blue wave,” FiveThirtyEight has predicted Stefanik is a heavy favorite to win.

Of the 12 districts that switched from supporting President Obama in 2012 to Trump in 2016 currently represented by a Republican, four will be “particularly hard” for Democrats to flip, the prognosticator determined, and are currently ranked “likely Republican.”

All four are in New York, including the 21st Congressional District, which FiveThirtyEight considered among the state’s “Trumpiest” corners and the safest seat for the GOP to retain.

Stefanik, who bested her Democratic opponent by 35 points in 2016, listened as a reporter recounted the national landscape for Republicans and appeared unperturbed.

“I’m focused on my district,” Stefanik said. “I feel very good in our district. Our feedback as we’re making voter calls is extremely positive. We are going to win this race.”