Stefanik campaign calls on Dem challengers to ‘end silence’ over shutdown

× Expand Pete DeMola Rep. Elise Stefanik’s campaign team called on her Democratic primary challengers to “end their silence” over the federal government shutdown on Saturday. Pictured: Don Boyajian, Tanya Boone, Tedra Cobb, Sara Idleman, Ronald Kim, Katie Wilson, Emily Martz and Patrick Nelson. Not pictured: David Mastrianni. PLATTSBURGH | Americans awoke on Saturday to find much of the federal government shuttered. The shutdown took effect after Senate Democrats blocked a spending bill that earlier passed the House. Lawmakers convened a rare weekend session to reach a compromise over the thicket of policy issues contained in the fiscal plan, including the fate of those who entered the U.S. illegally as children known as “Dreamers.” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) called the shutdown “inexcusable” and slammed U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for “playing politics.” Stefanik voted last week for the stopgap bill that would have extended funding for four weeks, including funds for the Children’s Health Insurance Program, a program for low-income families that has since become a bargaining chip in the negotiations. Democrats placed the blame squarely on President Donald Trump, and noted the House, Senate and White House are controlled by Republicans. Nine candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination to unseat Stefanik this year. The race has largely been muted as Democrats have been working to raise funds, shore up support with progressive activist groups and engage in the occasional community forum across the sprawling district. And they’ve steadily been firing a neverending volley of arrows towards Stefanik. But Stefanik’s campaign team, which seldom responds to the attacks, called on the field to “end their silence” over the shutdown on Saturday. “Would you have voted with Chuck Schumer to shut down the federal government, or with Elise Stefanik to fund children's health care and keep our government open?” asked Lenny Alcivar, a campaign spokesman, in a press release. The statement marks the first time Stefanik’s campaign has gone on the offensive against the growing field of challengers seeking to deny the lawmaker a third term. Alcivar called out by name the nine candidates who are running: Tanya Boone, Don Boyajian, Tedra Cobb, Sara Idleman, Ronald Kim, Emily Martz, Patrick Nelson and Katie Wilson. David Mastrianni, a Saratoga Springs-based physician who serves as the senior vice president of the Saratoga Hospital Medical Group, was also identified by Alcivar. Mastrianni has registered a campaign with the Federal Election Commission, as well as established a presence on social media, but has not formally announced his candidacy.

The National Republican Congressional Committee’s Targeted Victory Fund sent out a similar statement hours later. “If anyone hears from them, please let me know. I'm starting to get worried,” wrote Chris Martin. While none of the candidates directly answered the question, it did appear to act as a proverbial kick to an angry beehive. COBB “The Republicans control the presidency and both houses,” Cobb told The Sun in an email. “They refuse to work on bipartisan solutions to our nation’s problems. Their lack of leadership created this crisis. Elise Stefanik is complicit and clearly isn’t taking responsibility for the situation we are now in.” WILSON Wilson said: “Elise Stefanik works for us, so while she is demanding a response, hiding in Washington DC behind her spokesman, her constituents — including me — were joining in women's marches and waiting to hear why Republicans like her shut down the government to build a useless border wall.” Wilson provided a photo of her posing in front of Stefanik’s office in Glens Falls on Saturday. “At any point over the last several months — with wide bipartisan support — Elise and her party could have had a compromise solution for CHIP or DACA. But they failed to do it, and voters won't forget come November,” Wilson said in an email. × Expand Photo provided Katie Wilson poses in Glens Falls on Saturday, Jan. 20. BOONE “It only took Stefanik three years in Washington to fully learn its ways,” Boone told The Sun in an email. “Instead of wasting time trying to assign blame, I would be busy working on a bipartisan solution, and wouldn’t be taking a paycheck while our government is shut down.” KIM Kim said Stefanik went from an “absentee representative who voted to kill the Affordable Care Act to a purveyor of fake news and false choices." ​ CHIP expired on Sept. 30, Kim said. “Where has Ms. Stefanik been for four months?” Kim said in an email. “Why did she sit on her hands as 9 million children lost healthcare coverage? Her vote last night to restore CHIP had no impact because the president has allowed the government to shut down.” He continued: “As the next congressperson for NY's 21st District, I promise not to be negligent like Ms. Stefanik and allow this false brinkmanship to put young lives in jeopardy. I am sorry that Ms. Stefanik is not more diligent in her work as the congressperson for the North Country. I will do better."

BOYAJIAN Boyajian said bipartisan immigration solutions have been crafted, but the White House and Republican leaders have “refused to listen.” "I, like the overwhelming majority of Americans and residents of upstate New York, believe it’s time for Republicans who control Congress to pack up the partisanship and be willing to work with Democrats to deliver on what Americans want, which includes protecting Dreamers,” Boyajian told The Sun in an email. The candidate said the GOP refused to authorize funding for CHIP three months ago in order to use kids as “a political pawn,” a measure he called “sickening.” Republicans control the White House and both chambers of Congress, he said. “They own the government shutdown,” he said. “Congresswoman Stefanik had one job and she failed to do it. Instead of sending press releases asking what her opponents think, she should focus on working with her colleagues towards the common sense solutions that her constituents desire. This is yet another example of why we badly need change in Congress." MARTZ Martz criticized Stefanik for what she said was a lack of public engagement. “Rep. Stefanik, you have avoided over five publicly held candidate forums, and now suddenly you want to engage,” Martz told The Sun in an email. “Democratic candidates hold open public meetings almost daily across the district. Meanwhile you decide to phone-in your job.” “I invite you to publicly discuss with me this and any other issue on President’s Day, Feb. 19 in Watertown. If there is a better date, let me know.” MASTRIANNI "Obviously, as a candidate, I am offering to be a part of these negotiations in the future," Mastrianni told The Sun in an email. "I will bring the citizens of the 21st Congressional District my lifetime of experience in dealing with complex problems and years of working with patients in our district as they dealt with serious health and life issues." Mastrianni said the U.S. needs to move forward with "clarity and compassion to provide health insurance for all our citizens, a tax structure which supports individuals and small businesses over large corporations, sustainable environmental policies which protect our region, and infrastructure policies which serve rural and small-town America."