Stefanik campaign files signatures for four ballot lines

DJ Alexander
ELIZABETHTOWN | Rep. Elise Stefanik's re-election campaign announced Monday it has filed over 8,500 signatures across four party ballot lines with the state Board of Elections.
“With the help of more than 300 grassroots volunteers and supporters, Elise Stefanik’s re-election campaign today filed more than 8,500 signatures to qualify for the Republican, Conservative, Independence and Reform Party ballot lines this November,” said the campaign in a statement.
The deadline to file petitions is Thursday.
The campaign touted over 6,400 Republican signatures, over 1,700 Independence Party signatures and 600 Conservative signatures.
"Elise's impressive filing makes clear that North Country Conservatives are solidly behind her,” said Bill McGahay, Essex County Conservative Chairman and Conservative Party State Executive Committee Member, in a statement.
McGahay cited the lawmaker’s “principled defense of the Second Amendment, her strong support for our veterans and military service members, our farmers and small business owners.”
“Conservatives across the district will continue working hard on behalf of Congresswoman Stefanik,” he said.
The lawmaker is seeking a third term, but hasn’t yet made a formal campaign announcement.
“I’m deeply grateful to the hundreds of volunteers who tirelessly fought through snow and freezing temperatures to collect such an overwhelming number of signatures in support of our campaign,” Stefanik said in a statement. “Our filing demonstrates the breadth and depth of our grassroots support across the North Country, and represents my proven commitment to making our voices heard in Washington, DC.”
CHALLENGERS CIRCULATING
Six Democrats have announced campaigns to deny the lawmaker a third term, and have also been circulating petitions ahead of this week’s filing deadline.
Most campaigns have indicated to The Sun they have enough signatures to make the ballot, a measure that will trigger a primary election on June 26.
Tedra Cobb, a former St. Lawrence County lawmaker, wrapped up a two-day, 450-mile tour of New York’s 21st Congressional District on Monday, and is scheduled to submit what her campaign said was "thousands of petition signatures" in Albany on Tuesday.
Tedra Cobb, a Democratic candidate for New York's 21st Congressional District, wrapped up a whistle-stop tour across the district on Monday.
“My name will be on the ballot, but this is all about you — taking our government back from our elected officials who have put our way of life on the chopping block,” Cobb said in a statement.
Cobb, a consultant and ESL teacher, visited each of the district's 12 counties in the trek, starting Monday in Plattsburgh before making stops in Elizabethtown, Glens Falls, Greenwich, Wilton and Johnstown.
“Today more than ever we need compassionate, competent government," Cobb said. "We need elected officials who won’t let money, power and fear of losing their seat keep them from making the right decisions for the people they are sent to congress to represent. I have served the families and businesses of northern New York tirelessly for 30 years, for better healthcare, education, economic development and good government. I am and will be accountable and accessible, always.”
Cobb is joined by Don Boyajian, Emily Martz, David Mastrianni, Patrick Nelson, Dylan Ratigan and Katie Wilson in seeking the Democratic nomination.
Regional Vice Chair of the New York State Republican Party for the North Country Shaun Gillilland slammed the Democratic field on Monday.
"As Democrats sprint further and further to the left and away from the mainstream of our hard-working families, Elise's strong filing shows Republicans are unified behind our hard-working Congresswoman. We stand ready to fight and win in November,” Gillilland said in a statement.
Wilson has also been endorsed by the Working Families Party.
She has ruled out running a third-party campaign if she falls short in clinching the Democratic nomination.
“I'm focused on getting the ‘D’ line,” Wilson told The Sun last weekend.
Lynn Kahn of Schroon Lake is running as an independent and is circulating petitions for the Green Party line.
“We have a little more than the minimum number of signatures to put me on the November ballot,” Kahn told The Sun in an email. “(The) team is working on even more signatures over the next few days.”
Kahn plans on delivering signatures on Wednesday.