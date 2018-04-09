Stefanik campaign files signatures for four ballot lines

× Expand DJ Alexander Rep. Elise Stefanik's campaign announced Monday it has filed over 8,500 signatures across four party ballot lines with the state Board of Elections. Stefanik is running for a third term this fall.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Rep. Elise Stefanik's re-election campaign announced Monday it has filed over 8,500 signatures across four party ballot lines with the state Board of Elections.

“With the help of more than 300 grassroots volunteers and supporters, Elise Stefanik’s re-election campaign today filed more than 8,500 signatures to qualify for the Republican, Conservative, Independence and Reform Party ballot lines this November,” said the campaign in a statement.

The deadline to file petitions is Thursday.

The campaign touted over 6,400 Republican signatures, over 1,700 Independence Party signatures and 600 Conservative signatures.

"Elise's impressive filing makes clear that North Country Conservatives are solidly behind her,” said Bill McGahay, Essex County Conservative Chairman and Conservative Party State Executive Committee Member, in a statement.

McGahay cited the lawmaker’s “principled defense of the Second Amendment, her strong support for our veterans and military service members, our farmers and small business owners.”

“Conservatives across the district will continue working hard on behalf of Congresswoman Stefanik,” he said.

The lawmaker is seeking a third term, but hasn’t yet made a formal campaign announcement.

“I’m deeply grateful to the hundreds of volunteers who tirelessly fought through snow and freezing temperatures to collect such an overwhelming number of signatures in support of our campaign,” Stefanik said in a statement. “Our filing demonstrates the breadth and depth of our grassroots support across the North Country, and represents my proven commitment to making our voices heard in Washington, DC.”

CHALLENGERS CIRCULATING

Six Democrats have announced campaigns to deny the lawmaker a third term, and have also been circulating petitions ahead of this week’s filing deadline.

Most campaigns have indicated to The Sun they have enough signatures to make the ballot, a measure that will trigger a primary election on June 26.

Tedra Cobb, a former St. Lawrence County lawmaker, wrapped up a two-day, 450-mile tour of New York’s 21st Congressional District on Monday, and is scheduled to submit what her campaign said was "thousands of petition signatures" in Albany on Tuesday.

× Expand Tedra Cobb, a Democratic candidate for New York's 21st Congressional District, wrapped up a whistle-stop tour across the district on Monday.

“My name will be on the ballot, but this is all about you — taking our government back from our elected officials who have put our way of life on the chopping block,” Cobb said in a statement.