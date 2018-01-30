Stefanik campaign raises $268K in fourth quarter, racks up GOP endorsements

× Expand Photo provided Rep. Elise Stefanik is sitting on a $1.2 million war chest, and is racking up endorsements from county Republican committees across New York’s 21st Congressional District.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Rep. Elise Stefanik is sitting on a $1.2 million war chest.

The lawmaker’s re-election campaign raised $268,259 in the fourth quarter, her team announced on Monday.

The Willsboro Republican raised $1 million in 2017, including $32,000 in labor contributions.

"As 2018 begins, I am grateful for the strong outpouring of support and for the contributions from all across the 21st District,” said Stefanik in a statement. "In the months ahead, I will continue to put our district first, working on a bipartisan basis to help grow our North Country small businesses, protect and strengthen our nation's military and family farms and to ensure everyone in the 21st District has a strong voice in Washington."

The campaign did not respond to an email seeking a breakdown of the number of individual donors, how many of from are from within the district and the amount of small dollar donations under $200.

On the Democratic side, Saratoga attorney Don Boyajian announced a $145,000 fourth quarter fundraising haul for a total of $353,478 since declaring his candidacy last August, the most out of the nine Democratic candidates.

The total funds raised to date came from 1,107 total donors; 561 are from New York state residents, 81 of whom reside in the 21st Congressional District, or 7.3 percent.

Of those total donors, 522 donated $200 or less.

Campaigns are required to file finance reports with the Federal Election Commission by Tuesday.

Stefanik raised a total of $3.1 million in 2016 when she defeated her Democratic opponent Mike Derrick by 35 points for a second term.

RACKING UP ENDORSEMENTS

The lawmaker faces a growing field of challengers seeking to deny her a third term, including two Republicans who have filed paperwork with the FEC: Russell Finley, a cattle farmer and former bobsledder from St. Lawrence County, and Steve Schnibbe of Saranac Lake.

Six of the district’s 12 Republican committees have unanimously endorsed Stefanik to date, including Clinton, Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, Washington and Warren counties, according to her team.

“Elise spoke about her accomplishments in specific, and the national Republican accomplishments as well,” said Clinton County GOP Chairman Clark Currier in an email. “As always Elise was open, honest and succinct. She fielded all questions from the floor.”