Stefanik campaign raises $268K in fourth quarter, racks up GOP endorsements

Rep. Elise Stefanik is sitting on a $1.2 million war chest, and is racking up endorsements from county Republican committees across New York’s 21st Congressional District.
ELIZABETHTOWN |
The lawmaker’s re-election campaign raised $268,259 in the fourth quarter, her team announced on Monday.
The Willsboro Republican raised $1 million in 2017, including $32,000 in labor contributions.
"As 2018 begins, I am grateful for the strong outpouring of support and for the contributions from all across the 21st District,” said Stefanik in a statement. "In the months ahead, I will continue to put our district first, working on a bipartisan basis to help grow our North Country small businesses, protect and strengthen our nation's military and family farms and to ensure everyone in the 21st District has a strong voice in Washington."
The campaign did not respond to an email seeking a breakdown of the number of individual donors, how many of from are from within the district and the amount of small dollar donations under $200.
On the Democratic side, Saratoga attorney Don Boyajian announced a $145,000 fourth quarter fundraising haul for a total of $353,478 since declaring his candidacy last August, the most out of the nine Democratic candidates.
The total funds raised to date came from 1,107 total donors; 561 are from New York state residents, 81 of whom reside in the 21st Congressional District, or 7.3 percent.
Of those total donors, 522 donated $200 or less.
Campaigns are required to file finance reports with the Federal Election Commission by Tuesday.
Stefanik raised a total of $3.1 million in 2016 when she defeated her Democratic opponent Mike Derrick by 35 points for a second term.
RACKING UP ENDORSEMENTS
The lawmaker faces a growing field of challengers seeking to deny her a third term, including two Republicans who have filed paperwork with the FEC: Russell Finley, a cattle farmer and former bobsledder from St. Lawrence County, and Steve Schnibbe of Saranac Lake.
Six of the district’s 12 Republican committees have unanimously endorsed Stefanik to date, including Clinton, Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, Washington and Warren counties, according to her team.
“Elise spoke about her accomplishments in specific, and the national Republican accomplishments as well,” said Clinton County GOP Chairman Clark Currier in an email. “As always Elise was open, honest and succinct. She fielded all questions from the floor.”
Franklin County Republican Committee Chairman Ray Scollin called Stefanik “smart, dedicated to (the district) and willing to reach across the aisle when collaboration benefits the district.”
"Republicans in the North Country proudly stand with Elise Stefanik,” Scollin said in a statement. “We understand and appreciate the work she is doing for our 21st Congressional District. There is still much to do, and many important projects and legislation to work on."
The Essex County Republican Committee will meet on Feb. 8 to make federal endorsements.
“So far all indications are we’re looking at unanimous endorsements from the 12 committees in the North Country region,” New York State Republican Committee Regional Vice Chair Shaun Gillilland told The Sun.
Gillilland said it’s a busy year with both state and federal elections, and the delay is nothing more than a scheduling issue.
Fulton County GOP Chairwoman Susan McNeil said the committee has scheduled a full membership meeting for mid-February.
Stefanik will be the keystone speaker on Feb. 12, McNeil said.
Each candidate must obtain 1,250 signatures to gain access to the primary ballot.
But they can force a primary if they garner enough signatures.
The deadline to file party petitions is April 12 and the primary date is June 26.
SHUT OUT
Finley is upset over the endorsement process.
“I’m doing political training right now,” he told The Sun in a phone interview on Tuesday. “I’m in my barn shoveling manure.”
Russell Finley, who is seeking to challenge Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) in a primary this June, shares a moment with President Donald Trump.
As Stefanik continues to rack up the committee endorsements, Finley claimed he was being frozen out of the process by local officials.
“This is the typical rigged garbage that people are sick of,” he said. “This is the problem with politics, and why I’m running.”
He said the congresswoman has moved too far to the center, and believes there is still an opening for a more conservative candidate.
Finley said he isn’t dissuaded at what he perceives to be resistance from the county committees, and will continue to circulate petitions to get on the Republican ballot.
Gillilland, responding to Finley’s criticisms, said the candidate has called his office just once, and he doesn’t conduct political business while at work.
And Finley never reached out to be interviewed by Essex County Republicans, he said.
“He’s causing hate and discontent throughout the North Country for some reason,” Gillilland told The Sun. “It’s not up to us to make sure he’s ushered in. If he wants to be a candidate, he needs to be a candidate. If he wants endorsements, he needs to reach out to various party committees before the endorsement process, and he hasn’t done that.”
Finley said he plans on attending a candidate’s forum in Plattsburgh on Feb. 17 alongside the roster of Democrats.
He wants people to hear him out. And if they disagree, then so be it, he said.
“What I’m trying to do is get rid of the animus.”
Schnibbe didn’t respond to a Facebook message asking if he was circulating petitions or otherwise doing any traditional campaign activities like fundraising or participating in debates.