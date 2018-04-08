Stefanik caps two-day tour with Moriah forum

× Expand Lohr McKinstry Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) delivers comments at the Moriah Volunteer Fire Department in Moriah, NY on Friday, April 6, 2018. MORIAH | There were no protesters, fiery exchanges and barely a raised voice at Rep. Elise Stefanik’s forum in Moriah on Friday. Instead, the lawmaker’s second town hall in as many days unfolded at a relaxed pace to about 65 attendees at the Moriah Volunteer Fire Department, where the color scheme was more camouflage and flannel than the pink woolen hats donned by progressive activists. “I’m not angry,” said Bernard Beebe, a Ticonderoga farmer. “America is a great country. If this was Venezuela, this wouldn’t be happening.” The event was the polar opposite of a forum at the Moreau Community Center last Thursday in which a raucous crowd pressed Stefanik in an event that often threatened to go off the rails. Where lines stretched down the block in South Glens Falls an hour ahead of showtime, not a single person showed up until 45 minutes before the lawmaker took at the stage on Friday, leaving the coffee as part of the lawmaker’s “Coffee With Your Congresswoman” series largely untouched. × 1 of 6 Expand Pete DeMola × 2 of 6 Expand Lohr McKinstry × 3 of 6 Expand Lohr McKinstry × 4 of 6 Expand Lohr McKinstry × 5 of 6 Expand Lohr McKinstry × 6 of 6 Expand Lohr McKinstry Prev Next HEALTH CARE CONCERNS Health care was the subject of the two extended back-and-forth exchanges between attendees and Stefanik at the forum, which was moderated by Dan Alexander, publisher and CEO of Sun Community News. Peter, who identified himself as a Lake Placid-area school teacher, said he was concerned that Valeant Pharm had engaged in prescription drug price gouging. He asked Stefanik what she was doing to combat rising health care costs. His health care costs increased 8 percent in January and are scheduled to rise 14 percent next year. “I think pharmaceutical companies that prey on the American public have a lot to do with that, the rising costs,” Peter said. Stefanik told constituents in South Glens Falls that drug prices needed to be addressed, but disagreed with portions of a bill that would allow manufacturers to negotiate with Medicare. Increasing taxes on drug manufacturers would likely harm innovation, she said. Peter agreed, citing the lawmaker’s lengthy exchange with Sara Carpenter, a Queensbury resident who repeatedly sought answers from Stefanik on Thursday. × Expand Thom Randall Queensbury resident Sara Carpenter directs a question to Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) at a forum in South Glens Falls on April 5, 2018. “That makes a lot of sense,” he said. Stefanik highlighted her support of the 21st Century Cures Act, which boosted funds to the Food and Drug Administration to speed up bringing drugs and devices to market.

“That was a huge victory,” she said. “But obviously more work needs to be done on prescription drugs.” The lawmaker also said she supports the 340B program, which allows hospitals to purchase prescription drugs at lower costs for low-income and high-need populations, as well as increased funding for the National Institutes of Health. “I think investing in NIH research and doing more to support generics is a way to ensure we’re able to lower the cost of prescription drugs,” Stefanik said. But Peter wasn’t satisfied. “None of those three things are addressing what I’m saying,” he said. “It’s just been extremely challenging to have like a real discussion about health care which affects everyone.” Stefanik is seeking a third term this year. Health care has largely become a central issue of her opponents' campaigns to unseat her, and anger continues to simmer amongst the electorate for the lawmaker’s vote to repeal President Obama’s namesake legislation, an effort that ultimately fizzled. Bill from West Chazy attempted to pin down the lawmaker on why she voted to repeal Obamacare last May. “Why did you vote for this horrendous bill?” he asked. Stefanik said repealing Obamacare was a centerpiece of her 2014 campaign, citing the increasing costs and declining choices. The lawmaker called for a “patient-centered” solution, which she defined as “you get to make choices for the best program for you” and the ability to purchase insurance across state lines. Bill interjected: “We already have that right now.” Stefanik said Obamacare costs continue to rise, but Bill disputed that. “The cost of health care has gone down with Obamacare,” he said. “That upward trend is going downward.” The repeal of the individual mandate as part of the GOP tax bill last year has reduced the patient pool, which has in turn led to price increases, he said. “It’s failing, it’s collapsing,” said Stefanik of the insurance markets. He interjected: “That’s not true.” “It’s okay, people have different points of view on this,” Stefanik said. The lawmaker said she supports allowing people to stay on their parents’ health insurance plans up to the age of 26.

But that must be joined by market flexibility and increased choice, she said. “The health challenges of a 33 year old are very different than the health challenges of a 60 year old, and I think I deserve the opportunity to make the best decisions when it comes to purchasing my health insurance,” said Stefanik. The lawmaker also later defended employer-provided health care as a “cornerstone” of the country’s health care system despite the rising costs, and called for the Senate to take up legislation she co-sponsored that allows small business owners to work with local chambers of commerce to purchase insurance through pooling. “That is an example of what we can be doing to ensure that small businesses will be able to provide cost-effective health care that is high quality for their employees,” Stefanik said. The lawmaker continued to stand steadfast against government-controlled health care, citing rising costs and mismanagement, including at the Veterans Administration. The lawmaker also opposes Medicare-for-All. “I think costs would increase tremendously,” she said. ECONOMIC CONCERNS Stefanik took questions at a firehouse tucked deep into the mountains, located about an hour south of Plattsburgh and 67 miles north of Glens Falls. Attendees pointed at the region’s moribund economy, crumbling infrastructure and general lack of services. “We are desperately in need of help for water lines, sewer lines,” said Town of Moriah Councilman Tom Anderson. “There are still a lot of areas without high speed internet. What can you do to help us?" Funding may be possible through the Northern Border Regional Commission, the source of a $500,000 grant for the Town of Plattsburgh last year, said Stefanik. And she held out hope that a federal infrastructure plan from the White House may still be possible. “We have a president that is focused on infrastructure and likes to build things,” said Stefanik. Sam Gangi painted a portrait of grim desparaton. “My taxes are killing me, the price of gas is killing me and the price of home heating oil is killing me,” Gangi said. “My working days are over and I’m on a fixed income. I feel that the government has forgotten the hardworking people.”

Chris Stoddard asked the lawmaker if she’d ever driven through Moriah. “There’s no jobs, there’s no money, there’s no businesses,” Stoddard said. Stefanik acknowledged revitalizing the economy continues to present a challenge, and there is no magic bullet. “We need to move faster,” she said. “In terms of an easy answer now, I don’t have one.” The lawmaker called for a multi-faceted approach, including studying how to incentivize companies to invest in communities along the Adirondack Northway and on Lake Champlain, which she said may help attract young people. Stefanik, a resident of the lakeside community of Willsboro, also pointed at Glens Falls’ public-private partnership as a model to emulate, and the efforts of the North Country Chamber of Commerce to leverage its proximity to Canada. “We ought to be looking at that model for Essex County as well,” she said. CHALLENGER QUESTIONS LAWMAKER Katie Wilson, a small businesswoman from Keene who is seeking the Democratic nomination to run against Stefanik, asked the lawmaker for specifics on how her policies will help the working class. “What I’ve heard is people are really struggling, and are really angry,” said Wilson, noting she put 50,000 miles on her car since announcing her candidacy last June traveling the district and speaking with voters. Stefanik responded: “We need to focus on economic growth and creating jobs, specifically in upstate and the North Country.” Stakeholders must also determine if they’re actively taking advantage of existing workforce development programs, including those at the Advanced Manufacturing Institute in Plattsburgh, which opened last September. Stefanik again referred to the relationship with Canada, which creates 15 percent of jobs in Clinton County. “We also need to look at our specific strengths here,” she said, citing the tourism industry. The second-term lawmaker also said New York state needs to continue to reduce the tax burden for businesses and property owners, which is among the highest in the nation. And like with Democratic primary challenger Patrick Nelson in South Glens Falls, Stefanik thanked Wilson for running, and praised her for her efforts to spur the state to remove rail cars from tracks in the central Adirondacks.

“I applaud you for that, and I applaud you for standing up,” Stefanik said. “Good luck with the rest of your campaign.” GRIDLOCK PROBLEMATIC Stefanik fielded questions on gun control, tariffs, the president’s erratic behavior, environmental safeguards, broadband, border security and efforts to combat Russian election meddling. In her responses, the lawmaker largely presented a bold defense of bipartisanship as necessary to craft policy in an increasingly polarized climate, returning again and again to the need for compromise. Stefanik said the recent omnibus spending bill was imperfect. But legislation requires 60 votes to pass the Senate. “It has to be significantly bipartisan,” Stefanik said. “It was not perfect. I thought it was more important to compromise and fund programs for the district." Before the event, she told reporters any healthcare fixes needed to be bipartisan. “We learned that with the Affordable Care Act, and we’ve learned that with the failure of the House and Senate to address the replacement of Obamacare,” she said. Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) asked the lawmaker to discuss the most frustrating aspect of Washington, D.C. “What I find very frustrating is the pace and the gridlock,” Stefanik said. And the national media often focuses on partisan bickering instead of victories, including nuts and bolts-type legislation to further workforce development issues, infrastructure and efforts to combat the opioid epidemic. “My frustration is that doesn’t often get covered in national media,” she said. Stefanik also called for Washington to rein in spending — a chief reason she voted against the tax bill alongside the elimination of the state and local tax deduction — and to fix the appropriations and budget process. “A balanced budget amendment will be seen in the next couple of months in the House,” said Stefanik, who said she supports a two-year budget schedule instead of annual appropriations battles. Before long, the lawmaker sailed through every question. She also managed to take some shots at frequent foils, including Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has pledged to defeat Republican lawmakers in this fall’s midterm elections. “New York state has an incredibly bloated budget and they push these mandates onto the counties,” she said.

And in a nod to the fractured field of opponents gunning for her job this November: “I look forward to debates with Democratic, and Green Party — and potentially other party opponents — this fall,” Stefanik said. ATTENDEES REACT Tim Palmer of Plattsburgh said he was satisfied with the lawmaker’s comments on environmental issues, including acknowledging the need to start examining climate change from a national security perspective. “It went extremely well,” said Palmer. “She’s a leader with a great record for bipartisanship. She’s a genuine leader. For a Republican, she’s really on the cutting edge.” John McDonald of Ticonderoga said it’s not often the lawmaker comes to central Essex County. “She does a wonderful job covering the district,” McDonald said. “She’s very caring to the problems. She’s helped with a lot of people with Social Security, she’s helped a lot of folks, and is very much aware of Fort Drum’s importance to the district. She reaches out.” Stec also gave the lawmaker high marks. “I think the congresswoman did a good job answering (the questions) as fairly and directly as she knew how,” he said. “It’s nice to come to Moriah as well. Not everything has to happen in Glens Falls, Plattsburgh or Watertown.” Essex County Republican Chairman Shaun Gillilland echoed those sentiments. “She’s very adroit and comfortable in talking, and she doesn’t just broadcast,” he said. “She actually listens and responds, which has been her forte since she’s been in office." Gillilland said the crowd was more representative of the district overall than in Glens Falls. “This is the bread and butter people of the 21st District,” Gillilland said. “They were here telling stories about the things that affect them: Poverty, broadband, infrastructure, health care — issues that affect the individual citizens. Elise is very much in tune and is engaged in those issues.” DODGED QUESTIONS Wilson said the lawmaker didn’t answer her question. “I heard sort of the standard platitudes and talking points about jobs training, vocational training and workforce development development,” Wilson said. The candidate noted other attendees later asked follow-up questions requesting specifics. “How do we actually create better infrastructure? How do we lower our cost of health care? I want to know specifics for these answers, and I feel like her answers illustrate being out of touch with what those everyday issues are, and I would like to hear the specific answers,” Wilson said.