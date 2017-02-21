Stefanik caught in tailwinds of angry electorate

× Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) will not host town hall meetings with constituents, instead opting for small group meetings. Pictured above: Constituents demonstrate outside of Stefanik’s office in Glens Falls on Feb. 14, 2017. Photo by Thom Randall

GLENS FALLS — Angry constituents across the country are pushing lawmakers to hold town hall meetings, freewheeling sessions where people get up close and personal with their federal representatives.

A number of lawmakers held sessions over the weekend, including a rollicking affair in western New York by Rep. Tom Reed (NY-23) that drew hundreds.

But Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) is not among the lawmakers publicly sparring with their constituents, and will not attend a citizen-sponsored event at the Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls on Wednesday, scheduled during the weeklong holiday recess.

Stefanik, who was appointed to the House Intelligence Committee last month, will instead be on an official delegation trip, which has been scheduled since early January, said a spokesman.

The groundswell of activism has, perhaps awkwardly, coincided with a report on Millennial engagement Stefanik revealed last week that contains a guide for lawmakers on how to successfully connect with their young constituents — including the use of roundtables and town halls in their districts.

Meet the elephant in the living room — or the lack thereof.

Now, the sophomore lawmaker is instead opting for “in person small group meetings,” which will ensure “productive issue discussions instead of nationalized political events where the sole purpose is political theater,” said spokesman Tom Flanagin.

“Our office is working now to arrange meetings with those who have already reached out,” Flanagin said.

ON THE STREETS

Progressives have been seething since President Trump, a Republican, took office last month.

The Capitol’s phone system is under siege and constituents are demanding Stefanik stake out where she stands on areas now clouded in ambiguity under the Trump administration, including possible rollbacks to environmental regulations, the long-discussed repeal of the Affordable Care Act and women’s reproductive rights.

In scenes reminiscent of the GOP-affiliated Tea Party movement eight years ago, protesters gathered outside of Stefanik’s Glens Falls office last week demanding a meeting.

As they did in Lake Placid earlier in the month, many gripped placards detailing their personal stories.

Stefanik issued a fiery statement later that afternoon accusing the protesters of harassing her staffers and being disruptive.

Despite the firm rhetoric, the lawmaker isn’t hiding from her constituents, said her team.

Last Congress, Stefanik hosted over a dozen “Coffee with Your Congresswoman” events across the district, including in Beekmantown, Lowville, Peru, Elizabethtown, Essex, Keene, Glens Falls, Plattsburgh, Potsdam, Cape Vincent, Watertown, Wilton and Willsboro.

All of these were unadvertised to the press, which her staff has said was in order to guarantee the privacy of her constituents as they discussed personal issues.

“Congresswoman Stefanik will continue to visit small businesses, community groups, farms and host small meetings as she did in her first term, including Coffee with Your Congresswoman events,” Flanagin said.

The lawmaker, who does not make her daily schedule public, attended 500 events across the district and met with thousands of constituents over the past two years, and will keep the same active schedule this Congress, Flanagin said.

This is in addition to dialing out to tens of thousands of constituents on teletownhalls regularly.

Stefanik, who prides herself on transparency, has previously come under fire, including by the Sun, for keeping public appearances tightly-scripted, choreographed affairs — and a lead editorial by the Glens Falls Post-Star last week opined Stefanik “has a failure to communicate,” citing what the daily newspaper perceives to be an overreliance on social media.

HEALTHCARE CHIEF PRIORITY

Much of the uproar in the community surrounds the future of health care. Despite campaigning on pledges to repeal the ACA, the GOP-led Congress has not yet offered a clear idea on a replacement plan.

The New York Times reported last week House Republican leaders presented members with outlines of their plan to replace the 2010 healthcare legislation, which provides insurance to about 20 million Americans — including 23,353 in Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Warren counties, according to materials provided by the governor’s office.

Early blueprints reveal the use of tax credits to finance individual insurance purchases and reducing federal payments to the 31 states that have expanded Medicaid eligibility, including New York.

Trump, who said he will introduce his alternative next month, has indicated he will keep popular provisions — including retaining coverage for people with pre-existing conditions and allowing children up to age 26 to stay on their parents’ plan.

Public sentiment is split.

A Kaiser Health Tracking Poll released last month revealed 49 percent of the public think the next Congress should vote to repeal the law compared to 47 percent who say they should keep it.

Twenty-eight percent of repeal advocates say a replacement plan needs to be in place, while 20 percent say Congress should vote to repeal the law immediately and hammer out the replacement details later.

However, the survey also finds “malleability of attitudes towards Congress repealing the health care law with both supporters and opponents being persuaded after hearing counter-messages.”

Stefanik is not sitting idle.

While the lawmaker, like other GOP lawmakers, has been relentless in criticizing the rise in insurance premiums and loss of choices under the Obama administration — including at her family’s plywood business — she has moderated her tone following last fall’s election.

The lawmaker last week co-sponsored legislation to protect patients with pre-existing conditions, which was joined Tuesday by the Small Business Health Fairness Act, proposed legislation Stefanik said would allow small businesses to join together through association health plans to provide health care to their employees.

“I have said all along that we must keep the parts of the Affordable Care Act that are working as we fix our broken healthcare system,” said Stefanik, “and this legislation to protect those with pre-existing conditions is a critical component of our health reform package.”

And as Congress weighs stripping Planned Parenthood of federal funding, Stefanik has said she favors redirecting that funding to other eligible entities that provide women’s health care services, including federally qualified community health centers.

Stefanik has also shown a willingness to step across the aisle, and has made bipartisanship a centerpiece of her political brand.

The lawmaker last month joined the Climate Solutions Caucus, a bipartisan group of lawmakers seeking ways to combat climate change.

But she has also been criticized on her environmental record, including her vote to reject Environmental Protection Agency carbon limits for coal-fueled power plants, a chief cause of acid rain in the Adirondack Park.

GRASSROOTS EFFORTS

The protests and push for town halls have joined a number of efforts by progressive groups, including online campaigns and political action groups, as they come to grips with a GOP-controlled White House and Congress.

Recent organizational meetings have been held in Whallonsburg, Essex, Saranac Lake and Keene Valley.

National Republicans have been dismissive of many of the protests, writing participants off as professional activists who have been paid off by national organizations.

Organizers of the Glens Falls forum said the effort is grassroots and is not organized by Move On, the liberal organization bankrolled by financier George Soros.

While members of Move On were present for the organizational meeting, said organizers, the town hall is spearheaded by “citizens who wish to be able to communicate openly and respectfully in an open town hall meeting format,” said Nancy Dunn, an event spokesperson.

Dunn pushed back against what she said were attempts to delegitimize the gathering.

“We do realize that there is a concerted effort by the Republican politicians in D.C. to paint any protests or activism by opponents of the administration as professionally organized with paid protestors,” Dunn wrote in a press release. “While we respect formal organizations, we want to be certain to assert that this is not who we are, and we will speak up against the delegitimization of our efforts.”

Dunn said the forum will continue without the lawmaker’s participation: Questions will be videotaped and sent to Stefanik and will be shared on social media.

DISAPPOINTED

Warren County Democratic Party Chair Lynne Boecher said Stefanik owes it to her constituents to hold a town hall, and was “disappointed” by Stefanik’s criticism of the protesters last week.

“I don’t think that’s the case,” Boecher said on the lawmaker’s claims of harassment.

On the heels of a series of local protests, a coalition of grassroots political action groups from Saranac Lake to Saratoga delivered a petition to Stefanik on Inauguration Day asking her “not to kill” health insurance, and to stand by previous public statements in which the lawmaker indicated her preference for a “multi-year window” before a repeal goes into effect.

Now What?, a Saranac Lake-based grassroots group, said the constructive dialogue and resulting publicity from a town hall would ensure the region would continue to thrive.

And they took umbrage with Stefanik’s remarks, and encouraged their members to respond.

“Her goal in the post seems to be to paint groups like Now What? as a crazy liberal mass that is damaging democracy,” the group wrote on Facebook. “However, most of us in this group are trying to build bridges in our daily lives with people who see the world differently.”

NOT PRODUCTIVE

Local Republicans say the national and local tenor isn’t conducive for a productive conversation.

“I don’t think the recent calls for town hall meetings with congressional representatives reflect any burning desire for high-minded civil discourse,” said Ray Scollin, NYS Republican Vice Chair of the North Country.

Local protest organizers, Scollin said, have consistently implied that they seek constructive and respectful dialogue.

“However, once the town hall begins, you know as well as I do that it will soon be hijacked with disruptive behavior meant for viral online consumption,” Scollin told the Sun.

Scollin said the result is lawmakers and other constituents are unfairly left without any opportunity for a civil exchange of information and become “hostages of political theater.”

The official cited chants and signs visible at past protests, as well as boos for the naysayers — and cheers for those reinforcing their echo chamber.

“Their goal is media coverage and video/audio recording to publicly play to their political narrative,” he said.

Scollin admitted some would call his views unfair and needlessly harsh — or such negative behavior is not applicable in this-or-that district.

“One only need review the recent town hall meetings for Republican members of Congress in upstate New York, or outside of our state,” Scollin said. “The behaviors on display have been nothing if not consistent.”

Essex County Republican Party Chairman Shaun Gillilland said the swirl of political energy is not just confined to the left — but the center simply doesn’t have a way to express themselves because they don’t have an easy target like Trump.

Gillilland sees the protests eventually fizzling out.

“The candle that burns twice as bright lasts half as long.” Gillilland said. “I half-expect an explosion of energy like that may go the way of Occupy Wall Street.”

While the rural, largely working-class congressional district has been trending purple in recent years, Stefanik carved out a decisive victory in her re-election last November, thrashing Mike Derrick, a Democrat, by 33 percentage points — the highest spread in the state.

Despite a resurgent of Green Party activity in the past half-decade, Matt Funiciello garnered just 4.3 percent of the vote, and down-ticket candidates running for seats in the state legislature barely cracked the double digits.

Trump won every county except Clinton, which he lost to Hillary Clinton by less than one percentage point.

To request a meeting with Stefanik, visit stefanik.house.gov/contact/request-appearance.