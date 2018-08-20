Stefanik checks in on dam progress in Willsboro stop

× Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) visited the site of the former Willsboro Dam on the Boquet River to check in on the federally-funded removal project. Photo by Pete DeMola

WILLSBORO | Walking along a burbling river flowing through her adopted hometown, Rep. Elise Stefanik got a crash course in all-things aquatic, including the migration habits of salmon and habitat restoration.

Stefanik worked with Rep. Peter Welch (D-VT) earlier this year to appropriate $8.4 million for the Lake Champlain Basin Program.

President Trump had called for the program’s elimination, and the House Appropriations Committee met him halfway with a partial funding restoration.

Stefanik and Welch doubled it.

“This $8.4 million appreciation was the highest appropriation that we’ve ever received through the (Environmental Protection Agency),” said LCBP Program Director Eric Howe.

DAM REMOVAL

Funds for the program are used for regional efforts to preserve the watershed, including the removal of the former Willsboro Dam in 2015.

Many dams no longer serve an ecological function, Howe said, and blocked water can prevent fish migration and lead to ice jams.

Willsboro suffered flooding in 2011 from Tropical Storm Irene, Howe said, and removal of the dam will also allow for better flood resilience.

“It looks fantastic,” Howe said.

Scientists from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service also hope salmon migration upstream will eventually spur economic development through a resurgent fishing industry, including a return of the fish-to-table culture that thrived in the 1970s.

LCBP is authorized to receive up to $11 million in federal funding annually.

“We really worked on a bipartisan basis,” Stefanik said. “It’s a real win for the local community, but it’s example of federal dollars at work here.”

CLEAN POWER PLAN UPDATE

Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York, touched down in Lake Clear last week to rail against the Trump’s administration’s efforts to roll back the Clean Power Plan, the Obama era rule designed to combat climate change by limiting emissions from power plants.

Trump is expected to visit West Virginia on Tuesday to propose an overhaul of climate change regulations, including relaxing pollution rules for plants in need of upgrades, according to the New York Times.

Schumer hammered the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for failing to enforce rules that require power plants in the Ohio Valley to turn on pollution monitoring equipment.

The subsequent pollution blows over to New York and causes acid rain, a measure that strikes fear into the hearts of environmental groups who have long worked to restore the natural habitat from its deleterious impacts.

“I think that the monitors are in place in terms of making sure that we have more environmentally-friendly policies when it comes to energy production,” Stefanik said. “I think we should continue moving down that path.”

But the lawmaker, who has long criticized executive orders, said it was problematic that the Clean Power Plan is an administrative action by the Obama administration — not an act of Congress.

“I think Congress needs to step up and make sure we are legislating on these issues,” Stefanik said. “But I agree generally with Sen. Schumer on the importance of making sure that we have standards in place so that it doesn’t impact the Adirondack region.”

Stefanik said she has been “consistent and clear” to ensure environmental programs are fully funded, whether it’s opposing Trump’s proposed budget cuts to the EPA, or leading efforts on combating invasive species and ensuring continued federal funding for an acid rain monitoring program in Ray Brook.

RECORD CRITICIZED

But critics say the lawmaker’s environmental record isn’t as strong as it could be.

Julie Kasper, a member of Saratoga Unites, said the lawmaker voted last month to oppose a tax on carbon dioxide emissions.

The Climate Solutions Caucus, she said, “failed miserably” on the vote.

The non-binding resolution passed by a vote of 229-180 along party lines.

“A carbon tax would be detrimental to the U.S. economy,” wrote Stefanik on Facebook, echoing House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who declared a tax “detrimental to American families and businesses.”

Stefanik noted she authored a resolution that calls on Congress to commit to working on “economically viable solutions that address the threat of climate change.”

“However, I oppose a carbon tax that would increase the cost of energy for North Country families,” she said.

Rep. Carlos Curbelo, a Florida Republican who founded the Climate Solutions Caucus, voted for the tax.

“We do price carbon, we also repeal the gas tax, which is regressive and is unfair to low- and middle-income Americans who drive traditional vehicles like I do,” Curbelo told The Hill.

Kasper also criticized Stefanik for walking a fine line when it comes to denouncing former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt.

“I called her office, wrote her letters when Pruitt was just nominated, she remained SILENT,” Kasper wrote on Twitter. “I called when I saw the Trump budget, with 30%+ EPA budget cuts. I wrote to those ‘green groups’ to enlighten them on their paid ads w/ $tefanik support. Tired of the BS. GOP is Big Oil.”