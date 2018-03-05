Stefanik clinches GOP endorsements

× Expand File photo Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) has secured endorsements from all 12 Republican county committees in New York’s 21st Congressional District.

WASHINGTON, D.C. | Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) has secured endorsements from all 12 Republican county committees in New York’s 21st Congressional District.

Stefanik clinched the final endorsement Sunday in Herkimer County.

“North Country Republicans are united behind Congresswoman Elise Stefanik,” said Regional Vice Chair of the New York State Republican Party for the North Country Shaun Gillilland. “Elise earned the unanimous endorsement of every Republican county committee through her tireless work ethic, and her proven record of fighting for jobs, a strong national defense, and government accountability and transparency.”

× Expand Screenshot via Twitter Stefanik locked in her final GOP endorsement for re-election on Sunday, March 4 in Herkimer County.

Seven Democratic candidates are competing for the nomination to challenge Stefanik in November.

They include Don Boyajian, Tedra Cobb, Emily Martz, David Mastrianni, Patrick Nelson, Dylan Ratigan and Katie Wilson.

Gillilland hammered the field, calling them “divided and in dismal disarray.”

“Every day, liberal Democratic candidates run farther and faster to the extreme left, and away from the common-sense values voters deserve and expect,” Gillilland said in a statement. “That may be the right way for Democrats to win a primary, but it’s the wrong way to represent the hardworking taxpayers of the 21st District.”

FINLEY STAYING PUT

Stefanik’s sweep will not be enough to stave off an attempt at intra-party warfare:

Russ Finley, a St. Lawrence County cattle farmer and former U.S. Olympic bobsledder, is seeking to force a primary against Stefanik, who is seeking a third term.

Finley said he still plans on circulating petitions to get on the ballot ahead of the April 12 filing deadline.

He expressed displeasure at what he called a “false and rigged” endorsement process, accusing committee chairs in a lengthy statement of refusing to give him a fair shake.

Finley said he reached out to all 12 chairs numerous times, but only four responded.

“These endorsements mean less than nothing,” Finley told The Sun in an email. “This is what the people are sick of — the party picking the candidate for the voters.”

The committees endorsing Stefanik include those in Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Saratoga, St. Lawrence, Warren and Washington counties.

Finley criticized Stefanik as a career politician.