Stefanik clinches GOP endorsements

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) has secured endorsements from all 12 Republican county committees in New York’s 21st Congressional District.
Stefanik clinched the final endorsement Sunday in Herkimer County.
“North Country Republicans are united behind Congresswoman Elise Stefanik,” said Regional Vice Chair of the New York State Republican Party for the North Country Shaun Gillilland. “Elise earned the unanimous endorsement of every Republican county committee through her tireless work ethic, and her proven record of fighting for jobs, a strong national defense, and government accountability and transparency.”
Seven Democratic candidates are competing for the nomination to challenge Stefanik in November.
They include Don Boyajian, Tedra Cobb, Emily Martz, David Mastrianni, Patrick Nelson, Dylan Ratigan and Katie Wilson.
Gillilland hammered the field, calling them “divided and in dismal disarray.”
“Every day, liberal Democratic candidates run farther and faster to the extreme left, and away from the common-sense values voters deserve and expect,” Gillilland said in a statement. “That may be the right way for Democrats to win a primary, but it’s the wrong way to represent the hardworking taxpayers of the 21st District.”
FINLEY STAYING PUT
Stefanik’s sweep will not be enough to stave off an attempt at intra-party warfare:
Russ Finley, a St. Lawrence County cattle farmer and former U.S. Olympic bobsledder, is seeking to force a primary against Stefanik, who is seeking a third term.
Finley said he still plans on circulating petitions to get on the ballot ahead of the April 12 filing deadline.
He expressed displeasure at what he called a “false and rigged” endorsement process, accusing committee chairs in a lengthy statement of refusing to give him a fair shake.
Finley said he reached out to all 12 chairs numerous times, but only four responded.
“These endorsements mean less than nothing,” Finley told The Sun in an email. “This is what the people are sick of — the party picking the candidate for the voters.”
The committees endorsing Stefanik include those in Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Saratoga, St. Lawrence, Warren and Washington counties.
Finley criticized Stefanik as a career politician.
“The only thing these pathetic endorsements get her is minions to do her petitioning,” he said. “So yes I am in this race. Yes, I have my petitioners in place and ready to roll.”
Finley challenged Stefanik to a debate.
“I want a debate in front of the voters — not a canned TV studio debate. Are you up for it Congresswoman? Or will you continue to hide in Washington, D.C. behind your fake rigged endorsements?” he said.
COMMITTEES RESPOND
Stefanik’s campaign team declined to respond, referring Finley’s comment to committee chairs.
“Mr. Finley’s comments are untrue and disrespectful of Essex County Republican Committeepersons,” Gillilland said. “If Mr. Finley wishes to be a real candidate, he would start working some shoe leather and actually reach out, meet, and connect with Republicans in Essex County. Instead, he makes minimal effort and expects entitlement to the time and energy of our dedicated Republican committeepersons.”
Gillilland also said Finley has yet to explain his “dubious Republican credentials nor his alleged record with law enforcement.”
Franklin County GOP Chair Ray Scollin also criticized the candidate.
“Russ Finley has failed to fool, or impress, North Country Republicans,” Scollin told The Sun. “Over the last few years, he has lost every single time he ran for office. And every time, he blames a conspiracy from the Republicans and Conservatives.”
Finley said the Fulton County GOP told him they would get back to him, but ultimately held their endorsement meeting without telling him.
Chair Susan McNeil said she wasn’t impressed by the candidate.
“When I contacted the other chairmen and Gillilland, I was informed Mr. Finley is a Republican not in good standing with the county committees,” she said. “I also checked his record, past registrations, et cetera. I take that seriously. Fulton County proudly endorsed Congresswoman Stefanik.”
Hamilton County Chair Bill Murphy said Finley never reached out to him.
“I have never been contacted by this gentleman,” Murphy said. “Had he actually contacted me, I would have allowed him to address the Hamilton County Republican Committee prior to any endorsement vote being taken.”
Murphy continued: “Apparently he knows very little about Hamilton County and how hard the Republican Committee here works to provide support for the candidates that demonstrate a proven ability to influence legislation that best serves our residents.”
Finley can start circulating petitions on March 6. He needs 1,250 signatures for ballot access.
Stefanik said she was honored to receive the endorsements.
“I want to thank each of these committees for their dedication on behalf of our campaign,” Stefanik said in a statement. “These endorsements reflect the strong outpouring of grassroots support for our campaign across the 21st District. I will continue working hard to deliver results for our families and small businesses, and to earn every vote in November.”
Stefanik was also endorsed by the Independence Party of New York State last week.