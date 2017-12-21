Stefanik co-sponsors sexual harassment bills

× Expand Photo provided Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) has sponsored several pieces of legislation this year to combat sexual abuse and harassment.

WASHINGTON, D.C. | Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) has co-sponsored several pieces of legislation designed to crack down on sexual harassment.

Rep. Pete Olson of Texas and Stefanik introduced the Responsible Settlements for Victims and Taxpayers Act on Thursday.

The bill will require members of Congress found guilty of harassment to reimburse the U.S. Treasury for settlements paid out to victims — not taxpayers.

"Taxpayers should not be forced to foot the bill for lawmakers' inappropriate behavior," said Stefanik in a statement. "This commonsense legislation addresses the recent and shocking reports of abuse by some on Capitol Hill, and it protects hard-earned taxpayer dollars.”

Olson called recent reports of harassment “disgusting and wrong on every level.”

“The notion that any claims of harassment have been settled at taxpayer expense is simply indefensible,” he said in a statement.

The proposed legislation comes after reports revealed the U.S. Treasury paid $84,000 in settlements to a former aide who accused Rep. Blake Farenthold, a Texas Republican, of sexual harassment.

“This bill is one more important step to protecting our workspaces from abuse,” Stefanik said.

The legislation would also allow authorities to dock retirement payments if lawmakers refuse to pay.

The #MeToo movement has seen scores of prominent celebrities, journalists and public figures accused of sexual abuse and harassment.

Several prominent politicians have been felled by the revelations, including U.S. Sen. Al Franken, a Minnesota Democrat, and John Conyers, a New York congressman.

As revelations of abuse have continued to trickle out, the House unanimously passed legislation this month to make sexual harassment training mandatory for all members.

But Stefanik said that was the first step of many.

Her proposed bill joins legislation the lawmaker co-sponsored earlier this month to void forced arbitration agreements.

Stefanik rolled out the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Harassment Act of 2017 with a bipartisan group of lawmakers, including U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and former “Fox & Friends” host Gretchen Carlson, who left the network after enduring years of sexual harassment.

An estimated 60 million Americans are subject to forced arbitration clauses, according to Stefanik’s office.

But critics say the clauses silence women by barring them to openly discuss their sexual harassment cases and taking them to trial.