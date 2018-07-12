Stefanik: Cobb ‘must lie’ to voters to get elected

× Expand File photo Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) is accusing Democratic opponent Tedra Cobb of dishonesty following candid remarks the candidate made about gun control.

PLATTSBURGH | Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) has come out swinging against Tedra Cobb, accusing her Democratic opponent of dishonesty after the candidate's ambiguous stance on gun control garnered widespread attention on Wednesday.

"This election is a clear choice,” Stefanik wrote on Twitter Thursday. “My opponent says one thing in private, & another in public. Just days after pledging to be honest with voters, my opponent was caught on camera saying that she must lie to voters in order to get elected.”

Cobb was captured on a secret cell phone video telling a group of young voters while she supports a ban on assault rifles, she will not state that position publicly because it is not a winning issue at the ballot box.

Franklin County Republican Chairman Ray Scollin recounted having a similar conversation with Cobb in May.

Stefanik framed Cobb’s comments as a contrast in values.

“From Day 1, I have proudly served our district with a commitment to transparency & openness,” Stefanik said. “Whether you agree or disagree on policy issues, you know where I stand, and I share how I vote. For example, I support the 2nd Amendment. It is clear that my opponent does not.”

Cobb campaign manager Mike Szustak shot back: "Elise Stefanik doesn't know what an honest conversation is.”

“People are dying and the only thing Elise Stefanik cares about is scoring political points,” Szustak told The Sun in an email. “Heartless. She deserves to be replaced. This country needs the kind of honest conversations Tedra Cobb wants to have to get to some real solutions. Everything needs to be on the table.”

The contentious exchange is unfolding amongst a broader backdrop of honesty in politics.

The Post-Star Editorial Board asked candidates earlier this month to pledge not to lie when speaking to the media, voters and in television advertising, and the Adirondack Daily Enterprise echoed these sentiments in an op-ed on Thursday.

GRASSROOTS GROUP REFUTES

Cobb’s comments generated national attention on Wednesday, garnering coverage from Fox News and Chuck Woolery, the talk show host turned conservative commentator.

While GOP campaign operatives have gleefully hammered Cobb, she is also facing pushback from the grassroots group referenced in the clip.

Cobb said an activist with Moms Demand Action advised her against publicly endorsing a ban on assault rifles.

"I said, 'Moms Demand [Action] says,' and Tricia Pleau said, ‘Do not say that you want an assault rifle ban because you will not win,'" Cobb said.

But the organization disputes that account.

“Our volunteer — who is being named publicly even though she wasn’t in attendance at the recorded event — says she spoke to Cobb about gun violence prevention, but did not encourage or direct her on how to discuss the specific gun safety policies she supports,” said Kate Folmar, director of communications for Everytown for Gun Safety, in a statement.

Moms Demand Action, which previously awarded Cobb their Gun Sense Candidate distinction, has millions of supporters and volunteers, said Folmar.

“This issue is nuanced and complex, and we encourage every candidate to be honest and vocal in their support of a wide range of gun violence prevention laws,” Folmar said. “That includes reasonable laws that restrict ownership of assault weapons, high capacity magazine limits, red flag laws and criminal background checks on all gun sales — all of which enjoy wide public support.”

The Cobb campaign did not respond when asked about Folmar's comments.

BITTER PILL

The gun control debate was reignited in February following a shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 dead.

Teens across the country have led the groundswell of activism for stricter gun control measures.

Congress quickly passed bills this spring to improve the national background check system and increase funding for school safety programs.

But critics contend the measures have not gone far enough to combat violence, including constituents who unsuccessfully implored the lawmaker to take a stronger stance and push back against the NRA at a pair of town hall forums earlier this spring.

The video was recorded the day after a shooting at a Santa Fe high school left 10 dead on May 18.

Cobb said she was simply giving young voters a crash course in the realities of modern-day politics.

“The inability of our political system to talk about issues and practical solutions without politics getting in the way is why Washington has not made any progress to protect them,” said Cobb.

The candidate has still not clarified whether or not she supports an assault weapons ban, calling it a “moot point."

But her website states support for banning bump stocks, prohibiting those on the terror watch list from purchasing firearms and closing the gun show loophole, among other measures.

"There are a lot of common sense things we need to do right now to make our kids safer without getting stuck on a stalemate issue like an assault weapons ban that would not pass this Congress and would not get signed by this president," said Cobb.

New York has one of the strictest gun laws in the country following passage of the SAFE Act, which expanded the definition of what constitutes an assault weapon and banned semi-automatic rifles with military-style features.

While the legislation remains controversial amongst gun-owners and law enforcement agencies across upstate New York, a Siena College poll released in March reveals 64 percent of New Yorkers support the legislation — including 48 percent in upstate New York.

COMBAT ZONE

The flap comes two weeks after Cobb won a blowout victory in a five-way Democratic primary race.

The year-long contest was largely devoid of intra-party combat, with candidates instead opting to lob attacks against Stefanik, who is seeking a third term this year, and the Trump administration, which has energized progressive voters nationwide.

“This one is a doozy,” wrote former Watertown Mayor Jeff Graham on his blog. “It's the latest lesson for Ms. Cobb that she is no longer in the kid gloves primary where Dems nodded in approval of each other.”

Democratic committees in New York's 21st Congressional District refrained from endorsing a candidate ahead of the primary, but quickly united behind Cobb following her decisive win.

“These are sensitive complex issues that require serious discussion and not political soundbites,” said Warren County Democratic Committee Chairman Lynne Boecher in response to the flap. “I have complete confidence of voters of the 21st to wade through polarization and political sensational reactions and base their votes on substantive discussion of the complex issues facing this country, and particularly those relevant to the 21st."

Clinton County Democratic Committee Chairman Sara Rowden said while it’s difficult to predict how Cobb’s comments will play out on the ground, Republican attacks will likely resonate with some voters.

“This name calling is disgusting, immature and unprofessional,” Rowden told The Sun. “If this is how the Elise Stefanik campaign is going to approach having a qualified candidate, I think it shows a real lack of professionalism and character.”

USE OF TRACKER QUESTIONED

Footage of the encounter was uploaded to a YouTube channel called “Democrat Tracking.”

Rowden objected to the hidden camera that captured Cobb’s remarks.

“If the Stefanik campaign continues in this approach, I think it will have an impact on the campaign,” Rowden said. “I think people are getting tired of it — and I think I’m not only one.”

Asked about the genesis of the video, the Stefanik campaign directed comments to the National Republican Congressional Committee, who simply said, “Looks like it came from a local event she attended.”

Joe Seeman, a progressive political activist who lives in Ballston Spa, said the use of trackers appears to be a new tactic in the district, and one not previously deployed against the most recent two Democratic nominees.

“It says there is nothing beneath the Republicans,” Seeman told The Sun. "There is no level they will not stoop to, and they’re scared witless they’re going to lose this. It just encourages the supporters of democracy and justice to fight against #GOPPlutocrats."

Szustak issued an open challenge to the GOP:

“Keep sending your trackers, congresswoman,” he said. “We don't care if we're on tape. Tedra Cobb is as open and honest a politician as you'll ever meet."

Lynn Kahn is running as the Green Party candidate.