Stefanik criticizes tariffs, touts record in tele-town hall

× Expand Photo provided Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) hosted a telephone conference call with voters on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. WASHINGTON, D.C. | As threats of a trade war loom on the horizon, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) has sharply criticized the president’s proposed tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. “I have concerns that this tariff will increase costs on consumers and that it possibly invites retaliation from other countries, which will hurt our ability to export,” Stefanik said in a telephone town hall on Tuesday night. Stefanik hopped on the call hours after President Trump’s top economic advisor, Gary Cohn, announced his resignation as a result of the proposed penalties. The lawmaker expressed concerns over the ramifications on her border-hugging district, including increased prices for businesses — including Alcoa in Massena, the recipient of numerous state subsidies — which would then be passed onto consumers. In a worst case scenario, businesses may flee the district while other countries may implement their own harmful tariffs, she said. The European Union (EU) on Wednesday proposed their own set of tariffs, while Britain and Canada have also expressed concerns. "It’s obvious China is dumping steel, and we need to work with allies in the EU to have a much more targeted approach to make sure our ability to export continues to grow and we’re addressing the problem, Stefanik said, “and not penalizing counties that we partner with like Canada.” WIDE VARIETY OF TOPICS Stefanik also pledged to bolster technical job training programs, tackle the opiate crisis, combat veteran homelessness and chip away at student debt in the hour-long telephone conference on Tuesday, the lawmaker’s preferred setting over public town hall meetings. The sophomore lawmaker also broke with the president on arming teachers — “I don’t support the mandatory arming of teachers,” she said — but left the door open to supporting armed resource officers at North Country public schools. “I think having an armed school resources officer is important, and that’s something hopefully school districts will look at,” Stefanik said. She supports proposed legislation by state Sen. Patty Ritchie that would require the state Department of Education to improve mental health resources in schools, as well as a bill that would allow teachers to be equipped with personal security alarms.

Stefanik also pledged to push back against the White House’s proposed budget cuts to the EPA, including repeated attempts to strip federal grant funding from a Ray Brook-based laboratory that monitors acid rain. But when discussing funding for the EPA, the lawmaker said it's important to balance safeguarding the concerns of environmentalists with those of farmers, who often argue the agency can be overreaching. “I don’t want to see and revert back to unregulated use of chemicals that pollute not only our lands, but our drinking water, which is something that’s important to every family in this district,” Stefanik said. “I think it’s important that scientists are able to have an objective assessment within with the EPA and within our objective agencies.” RUSSIA INVESTIGATION The lawmaker, who serves on the House Intelligence Committee, also offered an update into the committee’s ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Stefanik recounted her line of questioning to former FBI Director James Comey last March. In the exchange, the lawmaker sought to discern why he hadn’t shared information sooner with congressional leadership when he first became aware that there were active Russian measures to compromise the U.S., including hacks of the Democratic National Committee or potential counterintelligence investigations opened up on Trump campaign surrogates. Ensuring the U.S. is properly safeguarded against possible hacks is a key priority moving forward, Stefanik said, citing a fact-finding trip to Eastern Europe last month. “We need to be investing in cybersecurity, which we’re working hard on on the House Armed Services Committee and the house Intelligence Committee,” Stefanik said. “We also need to push back on Russian’s overuse of information warfare.” PREFERRED SETTING The lawmaker has held 14 telephone town halls since taking office in 2015. Each follows a familiar pattern: She takes a question, answers it, cites meetings with local stakeholders and pivots to legislation she has sponsored or has succeeded in passing the GOP-controlled House before eventually making its way to the White House. And she remains sunny and indefatigable — perhaps even preternaturally so — throughout. While the phone conferences are a preferred method of communication with constituents over town halls, the lawmaker noted she’s regularly out on the road meeting with community stakeholders.

“Since I was sworn into office, I’ve made over 690 constituent outreach visits across the district,” she said. This past week, she met with a group in Canton, stopped by the South High Marathon Dance in Glens Falls, attended a political event in Herkimer County and met with local lawmakers from Essex and Saratoga counties in Washington, D.C. Despite criticisms and allegations from a vocal contingent on social media, calls are not pre-screened beforehand. But moderators first ask callers what the subject of their question is before they are on the call, a measure necessary to cover a wide array of topics, according to her office. “Constituents are free to ask about anything once they are on the line,” said Tom Flanagin, a spokesman. “Some callers support her position and some don’t.” Exact numbers aren’t in for the most recent session, but the calls typically see up to 10,000 constituents listening in. And in contrast to the often dark and cloistered recesses of social media, people seemed generally pleased, many of them repeat customers and appreciative of the opportunity to chat with the lawmaker. “This is the second time I’ve had the good fortune to speak with you,” said a man who identified himself as Charles. “As a veteran, again I would like to thank you for your support of all of us veterans. You not only talk the talk, but you walk the walk. There are some politicians who say they’re for veterans, but their voting record doesn’t indicate that.” DEFENDS POSITIONS Like in past sessions, the lawmaker took some low-grade heat from constituents, including her vote against the tax reform bill. Stefanik cited the elimination of the tax and local tax deduction as a dealbreaker, and one that would negatively impact some of her constituents. But the lawmaker said she did support some elements of the bill, including lowering the corporate tax rate, removing loopholes and doubling the standard deduction. “I’m not going to be like many of the voices out there that are criticizing the tax bill as a whole,” she said. Without mentioning him by name, the lawmaker also took a shot at Gov. Andrew Cuomo for presiding over a state with an anemic economy.