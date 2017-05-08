Stefanik defends health care vote at town hall

× Expand Pete DeMola Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) defended her vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act on Monday as filling a long-time campaign promise to provide better health care for a reduced cost.

PLATTSBURGH — Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) faced a tough crowd Monday as she was forced to defend her vote last week to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Constituents, many of whom shared intimate and personal stories, repeatedly asked how the lawmaker could justify $880 million cuts to Medicaid spending.

“That translates to $8.6 billion for New York State, and that will cut services dramatically to your constituents,” said Henry Cook, of Peru, who has a developmentally disabled son.

Stefanik said New York could continue to expand Medicaid until 2020, but would revert back to a 50-50 match (as opposed to the current 90-10 model).

“I’ve advocated for a three-year process so New York can ensure they can still provide coverage,” Stefanik said.

The American Health Care Act will ultimately provide for cheaper and more flexible coverage, said the lawmaker, citing insurers and physicians pulling out of private exchanges.

“We need to have better plans and better choices that better provide the coverage,” Stefanik said.

The forum, hosted by Mountain Lake PBS, saw 100 constituents ask the lawmaker questions and offer general statements.

Kathryn Cramer, of Westport, said she has recently navigated the unexpected death of her husband while fighting brain cancer.

Cramer questioned GOP claims that patients with pre-existing conditions would not be denied coverage or see increased premiums.

“What you’re saying does not accord with what I am finding online,” Cramer said.

“So even if I am completely cured, I would not dare step out into an insurance market that allows insurers to charge more for pre-existing conditions.”

Stefanik responded: “My goal is better quality health care and lower cost.”

Reduced costs would lead to more people seeking preventive care, Stefanik said.

“You just voted to reduce Medicaid,” yelled an attendee.

The lawmaker also faced criticism for saying Medicaid was rife with fraud and abuse.

Stefanik largely stuck to her talking points, but was met with a skeptical crowd who occasionally issued audible gasps, boos and downright derision at times — particularly when the sophomore lawmaker avoided answering a question on if her health care vote equated to a tax cut for the wealthy.

“I believe in lowering costs and lowering the tax burden on families in this district,” Stefanik said, noting that the ACA drove up costs for everyone.

At times, attendees also accused Stefanik of putting the interests of campaign donors ahead of her constituents.

“I can see why you would reject even the thought of discussion of a single-payer system,” said Mary Ward, citing campaign donations from the health insurance industry.

Stefanik said government-run health care simply does not work.

“We’ve seen it hasn’t worked when it has come to the (Veterans Administration),” Stefanik said.

The lawmaker, first elected in 2014, noted part of being bipartisan is echoing the concerns of Republican voters — including the constituents who voted for President Trump by an 11-point margin last year.

“My job is to represent my constituents, and there are areas where I disagree with my constituents,” Stefanik said.

The lawmaker noted she has broken ranks with the president, who she called “non-traditional,” on several key issues, including his refusal to release his tax returns and the White House’s decision to keep visitor logs private.

Stefanik said she will continue to push back against proposed cuts to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency — “The budget cuts are the real first test for environmental voices in Congress,” she said — and does not support Trump’s proposed border wall with Mexico, and would instead prefer to see beefed-up border security measures.

“I don’t think the president’s plan is right on this,” Stefanik said.

But Stefanik does like Trump’s proposed infrastructure program, oft-cited during the campaign, which local officials say will be critical in shoring up the North Country’s ailing infrastructure.

“I think it’s a huge priority. In terms of a specific plan, we have not seen that in Congress yet, but I would imagine we would see that before the end of this year,” Stefanik told reporters after the hour-long session.

“I think we may even have the discussion in tandem with tax reform to bring along that important support on bipartisan issues.”

Several attendees said after the event they were upset over what they perceived to be inauthentic answers from the lawmaker.

“I’m very disappointed,” said Michelle Tolosky, of Chazy. “All canned answers.”

Stefanik said she had met with many of the attendees in the small group sessions she has been hosting since January.

“I know individuals are frustrated and I have said where I stand on this issue in both elections,” Stefanik said. “I talked about the importance of repealing and replacing Obamacare and moving in a better direction. I know after this last election that there is an increased activism that we’re seeing across the country. I’m very respectful of that. And I know there are certain areas where we are going to disagree, but it’s my job to listen even when they may be completely disagreeing with me on the issues. And I think I did that tonight just as I’ve done in the small group meetings, and my Coffees With Your Congresswoman that I’ve done since I’ve taken office.”

More than 200 protestors rallied before the event, with their concerns largely focused on health care.

Patrick Nelson, a Democrat, will challenge Stefanik for the seat in 2018.

“It’s important for the congresswoman to remember this is the boss — these people represent her employer, and are ultimately the final say,” Nelson said. “If she’d like to keep her job, she’s got to keep the boss happy just like me and my job — just like anyone else going to work.”

While the protest saw just a smattering of supporters, the Republican committee chairs in Clinton, Essex and Franklin County issued a joint statement citing Stefanik's sweeping margin last fall, garnering 65 percent of the vote.

“This happened for a reason,” read the statement. “Elise is smart, dedicated to NY21, willing to reach across the aisle when collaboration benefits the district and she has a proven track record. Elise has been successful on issues important to Fort Drum, our veterans, northern border trade, agriculture, education and many other issues that impact on our North Country residents.”