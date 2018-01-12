Stefanik defends positions, record in tele-town hall

× Expand Photo provided Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) hosted a telephone conference call with voters on Thursday, Jan 11, 2018. WASHINGTON, D.C. — She came, she listened, she answered, she comforted — over the phone. A woman who identified herself as “Evelyn from Ogdensburg” asked Rep. Elise Stefanik on Thursday what she was doing to cull the heroin epidemic carving out the North Country. “It’s been two years today since my son passed from an overdose of heroin laced with fentanyl,” Evelyn told Stefanik. She trailed off and let the comment hang in the air. “I think there’s not a family throughout the district that hasn’t been affected by this,” Stefanik said. “Obviously this is very personal to you. It’s an epidemic across the country and it’s an epidemic in our region.” The lawmaker ticked off past and proposed legislation to address the issue, including the raft of bills introduced earlier this week. Evelyn cited a community group in Watertown, the Alliance for Better Communities, that has sprouted to combat the scourge. “It’s very helpful to me to be able to speak about my son, who was not a heroin addict,” Evelyn said. Her son, a veteran, was active in Alcoholics Anonymous, clean for over a year, and relapsed after a entering into a relationship with an addict, she said. He lost the fight. “It killed him, and he left a six-year-old,” Evelyn said. “So it is very important to me along with the veterans things because he was a veteran. I think sometimes my veterans — at least my veteran — was overmedicated.” Stefanik noted the importance of guidelines to address overprescription, a measure contained in the legislative package, said she’d love to meet the woman in Watertown. NOT PRE-SCREENED And so it went — a steady, conversational back and forth during Stefanik’s telephone conference call on Thursday night, part listening session, part therapy session — and part interrogation — as voters waited for their turn to touch base with the second-term lawmaker, who remained cheerful and indefatigable throughout the hour-long session. By now, the telephone conference calls have been comfortable terrain for Stefanik, who prefers the setting over public town hall meetings. She’s held 13 since taking office in 2015, and they follow a familiar pattern:

Stefanik outlines what she’s working on in Congress before opening the lines to callers, most of whom appear to be eager to chat with the lawmaker, whether be to share their grievances or ask her to elaborate on where she stands on certain issues. Calls are not pre-screened. But in order to cover a broad array of issues, the lawmaker’s office asks callers what the subject of their question is before they are on the call. “However, constituents are free to ask about anything once they are on the line,” said Tom Flanagin, a spokesman. Exact numbers aren’t in, but the lawmaker’s office reached out to 30,000 households across the district. One-hundred and fifty signed up in advance. FOCUS ON THE ENVIRONMENT Callers on Thursday appeared to be eager to discuss environmental issues. A man who identified himself as “Tim from Plattsburgh” asked Stefanik to elaborate when it comes to her role on the Climate Change Solutions Caucus and its role during this congressional session, and asked about the prospects of Republican lawmakers ensuring President Trump’s national security program addresses climate change. Stefanik said the group has taken the lead in defeating amendments that wouldn’t allow any defense installations — including Fort Drum — to contract with renewable energy providers. “The Climate Solutions Caucus was able to defeat that on a bipartisan basis,” she said. The lawmaker on Friday also co-signed a letter to Trump urging him to recognize climate change as a national security threat. Another caller, who identified herself as Bernice, later followed up and wondered if that group would do enough to combat threats to the environment — especially as the Trump administration continues to explore offshore drilling. “Everything I read makes my heart sickened by the removal of regulations which protects our most precious life,” Bernice said. Stefanik said she understands. The Adirondack Park, she said, is a microcosm of the country as a whole. “I have stood against many of the administration’s actions,” she said, citing a list of blows the Trump administration’s action has delivered to environmental safeguards, including the decision by EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt to strip the agency’s science board.

Stefanik voted against the federal budget that would have gutted the agency and its local programming, and criticized the president’s decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement. “Even the most conservative millennials think climate change is a problem, and we need to come up with solutions,” Stefanik said. “We will continue speaking out.” Other callers asked her to clarify her stance on net neutrality — “I believe we need to codify the principles of net neutrality into law,” Stefanik said — and to defend her vote for concealed carry reciprocity, which the caller said he disagreed with. “I’m a strong supporter of the Second Amendment,” Stefanik responded. “This district is very pro-Second Amendment, but I appreciate your perspective on this.” WALKING A FINE LINE But the meeting wasn’t all smooth sailing for the lawmaker, a Republican who has strived to craft a bipartisan brand in a historically conservative district — and in a country with a galvanized left churning against a controversial president. Several callers thanked her for her attention to veterans issues, but criticized her vote against the tax bill last December. “I think we need to get this economy going, and get these people on social services back to work,” said a man who identified himself as Charles from Fulton County. Stefanik said capping state and local tax deduction at $10,000 was a dealbreaker, and one that will negatively impact state residents despite other provisions she found agreeable. “I believe New York state needs to get serious about cutting our taxes and reigning in our spending,” she said. Another caller, Pamela from Herkimer, also criticized the lawmaker’s vote, and asked about tax relief for working class homeowners like she and her husband. Pamela spoke of her family’s struggle to keep their heads above water. Her husband worked for 45 years and is still unable to afford health insurance on the Obamacare exchange, she said. “At the lowest level, he could not afford the insurance that is out there on the exchange,” she said. “We felt so used, and so abused by that.” Stefanik voted to repeal Obamacare in May, but the measure didn’t make it out of the Senate.