Stefanik featured as Fox News Sunday 'Power Player'

× Expand Photo provided Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) was profiled on Fox News Sunday as the "Power Player of the Week” on Sunday, Nov. 19.

WASHINGTON, D.C. | Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) has been named Fox News Sunday’s "Power Player of the Week.”

The program aired nationwide on Sunday.

Fox News Host Chris Wallace hailed the lawmaker as a Millennial maverick.

“At the end of a dispiriting few days in American politics, the story of a rising star in the GOP bringing new ideas and leadership to Congress,” he intoned during a preview.

The four-minute segment contained the bullet points of Stefanik’s bio and her journey to be the youngest woman ever elected to Congress in 2014 at the age of 30.

× Expand Screenshot via Fox News Sunday Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) entered politics as a sixth grader at the Albany Academy for Girls. She ran for student council secretary and ultimately delivered on her pledge to bring back a snack machine.

“I got a lot of pushback initially,” Stefanik told Wallace. “Very few people took me seriously. (House Speaker) Paul Ryan was actually one of the individuals that encouraged me and gave me great advice.”

“You have two ears and one mouth. Use it in that ratio. Listen to what voters concerns are,” Stefanik recalled Ryan as saying.

Stefanik served as Ryan’s debate coach during his 2012 vice presidential bid, and the two continue to have a close relationship.

While the segment contained few new revelations for close observers of North Country politics, the segment hit upon familiar touchstones for a national audience, including her social media presence and recent legislative efforts, including the repeal of the Affordable Care Act's auto-enrollment mandate signed by President Obama, as well as Fort Drum-related issues.

The National Defense Authorization Act, which was passed by the House earlier this month, also contains a number of Stefanik-penned provisions.

Wallace noted Stefanik turned down an appearance on the program two years ago.

“I wasn’t scared,” she said. “I wanted to get some accomplishments under my belt. I wanted to make sure my first impression to my colleagues is that I am a workhorse, I invest myself in learning about the policy issues, and I add substantive ideas to the discussion.”

Wallace called her a “maverick,” citing the lawmaker’s vote against the GOP tax bill last week and efforts to get Republicans to make combatting climate change a priority.

Stefanik still said she has “pinch-me moments” whenever she enters the U.S. Capitol, and gets mistaken for a visitor at least once a month due to her age.