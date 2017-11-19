Stefanik featured as Fox News Sunday 'Power Player'

Photo provided
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) was profiled on Fox News Sunday as the "Power Player of the Week” on Sunday, Nov. 19.
The program aired nationwide on Sunday.
Fox News Host Chris Wallace hailed the lawmaker as a Millennial maverick.
“At the end of a dispiriting few days in American politics, the story of a rising star in the GOP bringing new ideas and leadership to Congress,” he intoned during a preview.
The four-minute segment contained the bullet points of Stefanik’s bio and her journey to be the youngest woman ever elected to Congress in 2014 at the age of 30.
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) entered politics as a sixth grader at the Albany Academy for Girls. She ran for student council secretary and ultimately delivered on her pledge to bring back a snack machine.
“I got a lot of pushback initially,” Stefanik told Wallace. “Very few people took me seriously. (House Speaker) Paul Ryan was actually one of the individuals that encouraged me and gave me great advice.”
“You have two ears and one mouth. Use it in that ratio. Listen to what voters concerns are,” Stefanik recalled Ryan as saying.
Stefanik served as Ryan’s debate coach during his 2012 vice presidential bid, and the two continue to have a close relationship.
While the segment contained few new revelations for close observers of North Country politics, the segment hit upon familiar touchstones for a national audience, including her social media presence and recent legislative efforts, including the repeal of the Affordable Care Act's auto-enrollment mandate signed by President Obama, as well as Fort Drum-related issues.
The National Defense Authorization Act, which was passed by the House earlier this month, also contains a number of Stefanik-penned provisions.
Wallace noted Stefanik turned down an appearance on the program two years ago.
“I wasn’t scared,” she said. “I wanted to get some accomplishments under my belt. I wanted to make sure my first impression to my colleagues is that I am a workhorse, I invest myself in learning about the policy issues, and I add substantive ideas to the discussion.”
Wallace called her a “maverick,” citing the lawmaker’s vote against the GOP tax bill last week and efforts to get Republicans to make combatting climate change a priority.
Stefanik still said she has “pinch-me moments” whenever she enters the U.S. Capitol, and gets mistaken for a visitor at least once a month due to her age.
“If I wasn’t wearing my pin, there would have been many votes I would have missed,” said Stefanik, a member of the House Intelligence and Armed Services Committees.
Stefanik said in 2014, if elected, she would only serve five terms.
While she didn’t mention the pledge in the interview, she admitted she “won’t be there forever.”
“I do think institutionally, Congress benefits from having a churn of new members and new ideas, so I don’t see myself being here for 25-30 years," she said.
“But maybe 15 or 20?” Wallace asked.
“I don’t know,” Stefanik laughed. “I’m thinking an every two years cycle. I need to go out there and make sure that I continue to earn the support from my constituents.”
The lawmaker is up for re-election next year, and a growing field of Democratic candidates are vying for the nomination.
The segment does not mention the controversial debate that saw Republicans unsuccessfully try to repeal President Obama's signature health care law numerous times over the past year.
Wallace said he discussed sexual harassment in Congress with the lawmaker, but that exchange wasn’t filmed on camera.
Stefanik said while she hasn’t experienced harassment personally, she supports mandatory harassment training for members of Congress and their staffs.
Revelations of abuse in the political, media and fashion industries have been trickling out for weeks.
Earlier this month, 1,500 former Capitol Hill aides signed an open letter to House and Senate leaders asking Congress to institute harassment training programs.
The lawmaker also discussed her use of social media in an effort to be transparent with constituents, including posting each vote with a description detailing how and why she voted.
Stefanik posted the clip to her Facebook page.
By Sunday night, it garnered 4,700 views and 50 comments.
A member of her campaign team called the segment a "big deal" given the show doesn't usually profile sitting elected officials for the title.
"It underscores how Elise is putting the district on the national forefront," said Lenny Alcivar.