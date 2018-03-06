Stefanik, Gillibrand offer solutions to gun violence

× Expand Screenshot via CSPAN U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand delivers comments on the Senate floor last week. Lawmakers continue to be deeply divided over gun control measures following a shooting at a Florida high school last month. WASHINGTON, D.C. | Three weeks after a gunman killed 17 at a Florida high school in Parkland, state and federal lawmakers are still responding with possible solutions. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) has signed onto two bills designed to cull violence in schools. The STOP School Violence Act of 2018 would invest in early intervention and prevention programs to prevent school violence by authorizing the Department of Justice to offer grants to states to train students, school personnel, and law enforcement “to identify signs of violence and intervene to prevent people from harming themselves or others.” A second bill co-sponsored by the lawmaker would allow the attorney general to make grants to local education agencies to “acquire and install devices” that allow for immediate notification of emergency response personnel, law enforcement, or officials in an emergency. “These two pieces of legislation that I am supporting today are common sense reforms to prevent gun violence in schools and better protect our children,” Stefanik said in a statement. Stefanik, a card-carrying member of the NRA, is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, voting last December in support of a measure that would allow people with concealed carry permits to cross state lines with their firearms. The lawmaker has also co-sponsored legislation that would improve the federal background check system and supports banning “bump stocks.” Stefanik last month urged House Speaker Paul Ryan to bring up her standalone legislation to improve the federal background check system, allowing stakeholders to better share mental health and criminal record histories between local agencies and a federal background check database. The measure has broadband bipartisan support, said the lawmaker, who pushed for its passage before the end of the week. But lawmakers broke for the weekend on Friday without direction from the president or a clear legislative outline. President Donald Trump has been inconsistent in his stance on gun control, cycling through numerous ideas since the shooting, including raising the minimum age to purchase “assault-style” weapons and arming teachers. GILLIBRAND AND SCHUMER U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York last week outlined a three-point plan to combat gun violence, including expanded background checks, closing the “gun show loophole” and bringing a proposed federal ban on assault weapons up for debate.

Schumer slammed Trump on Sunday for promising robust measures in a televised meeting with lawmakers last week, but then retreating after meeting with the NRA. “Backing off to a special interest group like the NRA is not leadership. It’s not what a president should do,” Schumer said at a news conference. Schumer called for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Ryan to put the Democratic-supported bills on the floor for a vote. Gillibrand also took a more forceful approach, endorsing Schumer’s proposals and calling on her colleagues to pass her legislation to make federal gun trafficking a crime, allow the Centers for Disease Control to research gun violence by overturning the Dickey Amendment and pass other “meaningful” measures like banning high-capacity magazines. “We keep living through a nightmare of gun violence that repeats itself in schools, movie theaters, churches, nightclubs, concerts — and every single day on the streets of cities across our country,” Gillibrand said comments on the Senate floor last week. The junior senator said she once boasted a A- rating from the NRA. But that changed when she met with the parent of a Brooklyn student killed by stray gunfire. “And now, I have an F- rating from the NRA — and I don’t understand how, after meeting grieving families whose lives have been torn apart by gun violence — any public servant, any elected official, wouldn’t vow to take every sensible step you can to ensure that someone else’s child isn’t next,” Gillibrand said. CUOMO TOUTS SAFE ACT Gov. Andrew Cuomo has also leapt into the fray, praising companies like Dick’s Sporting Goods, one of several retailers that raised the age to purchase firearms from 18 to 21 following the shooting. He also encouraged Delta Airlines to move their corporate headquarters to New York following their decision to sever ties with the NRA. The governor also announced the formation of a multi-state coalition to combat gun violence. Participating states and territories — including Connecticut, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Delaware, Puerto Rico and Massachusetts — have agreed to create a database that will share info on firearms, supplement the federal NICS database and coordinate law enforcement efforts.

“You will then have to have a federal reporting system where people could actually report people to police, people who they believe has a mental health problem,” Cuomo said. “Teachers would have to be able to call police, family members would have to be able to call the police and say, ‘Investigate this person because I think they are mentally ill and they shouldn’t have a gun.’” Cuomo also touted the SAFE Act, the controversial gun control legislation passed by the state legislature after the Sandy Hook incident in Connecticut in 2013. The mental health database created as part of the legislation, which is among the strictest in the nation, now contains 77,000 people who are mentally ill who could have bought a gun in this state before the SAFE Act, the governor said. The law remains deeply unpopular upstate, but Cuomo called on the federal government to view it as a model. “No guns were confiscated, no hunter’s rights were imposed upon, but I paid a very heavy political price and I’m proud of the scars,” Cuomo said on WNYC’s The Brian Lehrer Show last week. “If you get into this business just to avoid controversy, you’re in the wrong business. You’re in this business to make changes and sometimes the changes aren’t popular and if you are afraid of the political ramifications, then get out of the business.” SHERIFF SOUNDS OFF Essex County Sheriff Richard Cutting supports banning bump stocks and fully-automatic weapons and conducting full background checks. “There’s absolutely no reason for anyone in the world outside of active duty military to have a fully-automatic weapon or mechanisms that allow you to fire as fast as fully-automatic,” Cutting told The Sun. But he takes umbrage with the catch-all term “assault weapons” being bandied about by politicians and the media that lumps an entire group of disparate firearms into one category. The Florida shooter used a semi-automatic AR-15 he purchased legally. “It’s not an assault rifle,” Cutting said.“It’s a semi-automatic rifle, period. They’re looking at this rifle, but not looking at the Mac 10 or Uzi that does the same thing because they’re not being used in these school shootings.”