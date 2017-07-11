Stefanik, Gillibrand outline healthcare tweaks

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Elise Stefanik discussed their parties’ healthcare priorities in visits to the region during the July 4 recess.
PLATTSBURGH — Two lawmakers, two parties — and two very different approaches to healthcare reform.
As the U.S. Senate continues to ponder their health care replacement bill, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) said she envisions a “common sense and generous off-ramp” for Medicaid expansion.
In states like New York, the federal government pays 90 percent of Medicaid expansion costs, with states picking up the remaining 10 percent.
Stefanik, who voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act in May, envisions a gradual return to the traditional 50-50 state and federal Medicaid match.
But the shift needs to be phased in order to provide a “safety net” for those who have benefitted from the expansion.
“It needs to be a multi-year process,” Stefanik told reporters in Plattsburgh. “So there are Members (of Congress) that have advocated for Medicaid expansion to end at the end of this year. That’s a non-starter from my perspective for a state like New York that bought into the Medicaid expansion program.”
Stefanik said the Senate needs to shore up protections for the optional benefits currently at risk, including maternity care and drug treatment.
Both the House and Senate bills contain deep cuts in Medicaid expenditures. The latter would reduce spending by $772 billion in the coming decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office.
New York spends $27 billion annually on Medicaid — the highest in the nation.
Republicans say that number is too high, and favor replacing the open-ended program with a fixed block grant system that would instead award funds per beneficiary.
Stefanik also supports a provision included in both versions of the legislation that would bar the state from collecting Medicaid shares from counties.
The federal government contributes 51 percent; the state, 36 percent, and counties, 13 percent.
The Faso-Collins Amendment, named for upstate Reps. Christopher Collins and John Faso, would remove the county obligation, returning $2.3 billion to local governments.
While the state can accommodate the gap using a number of tools — including the elimination of optional benefits and restricting eligibility — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has threatened to tack a 10 percent hike “Faso-Collins Federal Tax” onto local property tax bills to make up the difference.
“This is nothing more than a political gimmick dressed up as property tax relief and every New Yorker should call their representative to stop this reprehensible legislation from passing,” Cuomo said.
One in three New Yorkers benefits from Medicaid in the state, according to his office. If signed into law, the bills would leave 2.7 million New Yorkers without health insurance, and would include $7 billion in cuts from the health care system.
But the state’s Republican delegation says the state needs to find savings in its $162 billion spending plan.
“Medicaid is intended to help the disabled, the poor and the elderly, but in Cuomo’s New York, fully one-third of our population is on this system,” Faso said in a statement.
Stefanik said Albany should root out Medicaid fraud.
“That’s an opportunity to save hundreds of millions of dollars,” she said.
Stefanik spent last week in the district, holding public events in Plattsburgh and Warrensburg.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which has targeted Stefanik for the mid-term elections, called for the lawmaker to hold a town hall.
“If Rep. Stefanik truly believes that this bill is the best thing for the families she represents, then she should hold public town halls and answer for Washington Republicans’ repeal bill,” said DCCC spokesperson Evan Lukaske.
A spokesman responded: “Congresswoman Stefanik hosted the first town hall across the country of any House Member after the House voted on the AHCA.”
Stefanik told reporters she interacted with “hundreds of constituents” during the week-long holiday recess.
The lawmaker is also scheduled to hold a telephone town hall on Tuesday evening.
PUSH FOR SINGLE-PAYER
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) said there has been no movement on the Senate legislation since leadership cancelled a planned vote before the holiday recess.
“No, not a thing,” she told reporters in Elizabethtown.
New York’s junior senator said families approached her as she watched Lake Placid’s July 4 parade to tell her how afraid they were over possibly losing their coverage.
Gillibrand said the repeal of the ACA would be disproportionately detrimental to the North Country’s elderly and low-income residents, as well as those with pre-existing conditions and women who receive preventive health care from Planned Parenthood — including pre-cancer screenings.
“This debate about healthcare is very much about womens’ ability to care for themselves and afford basic health care,” she said. “When you roll back Medicaid — which some of our elected leaders have voted for — it’s terrible. I mean, it’s harmful because a lot of our family members rely on Medicaid. If your mother is in a nursing home, that’s Medicaid dollars.”
While the program isn’t perfect, she admitted, it provides a critical safety net.
Healthcare costs are escalating because private insurance companies are beholden by profit and are driven by shareholders expecting returns, she said.
“It’s the nature of a for-profit company.”
Gillibrand appeared to express support for a single-payer health care system, joining other party heavyweights like Sen. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.
“I support Medicare for all and I think people should be able to buy in,” Gillibrand said.
Gillibrand, who has positioned herself as a staunch critic of President Donald Trump, encouraged constituents to continue to rally and protest against the proposed legislation.
“Our democracy only works when people are willing to stand up and participate,” she said.
A single-payer system would cost up to $32 trillion, Republicans have said — including White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer at a briefing last month, the Washington Post reported.
The cost estimate for H.R. 676, the bill sponsored by Rep. John Conyers Jr. (D-M.I.), comes from a study by the Urban Institute.
Stefanik opposes the single-payer model.
“She has seen first-hand through the VA how single-payer can lead to dangerous inefficiency and delays,” said Tom Flanagin, a spokesman. “Congresswoman Stefanik continues to work to achieve a health care system that lowers costs and increases access for North Country families and businesses.”
The legislation faces a heavy lift to make it out of the Senate, where GOP opposition intensified over the July 4 break, national media outlets have reported.
Trump, who has largely been silent on healthcare this summer, pushed lawmakers to take action.
“For years, even as a ‘civilian,’ I listened as Republicans pushed the Repeal and Replace of ObamaCare,” he wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “Now they finally have their chance!”
And early Monday: “I cannot imagine that Congress would dare to leave Washington without a beautiful new HealthCare bill fully approved and ready to go!” he wrote.
Congress will recess for the summer in August.