Stefanik, Gillibrand outline healthcare tweaks

PLATTSBURGH — Two lawmakers, two parties — and two very different approaches to healthcare reform.

As the U.S. Senate continues to ponder their health care replacement bill, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) said she envisions a “common sense and generous off-ramp” for Medicaid expansion.

In states like New York, the federal government pays 90 percent of Medicaid expansion costs, with states picking up the remaining 10 percent.

Stefanik, who voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act in May, envisions a gradual return to the traditional 50-50 state and federal Medicaid match.

But the shift needs to be phased in order to provide a “safety net” for those who have benefitted from the expansion.

“It needs to be a multi-year process,” Stefanik told reporters in Plattsburgh. “So there are Members (of Congress) that have advocated for Medicaid expansion to end at the end of this year. That’s a non-starter from my perspective for a state like New York that bought into the Medicaid expansion program.”

Stefanik said the Senate needs to shore up protections for the optional benefits currently at risk, including maternity care and drug treatment.

Both the House and Senate bills contain deep cuts in Medicaid expenditures. The latter would reduce spending by $772 billion in the coming decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

New York spends $27 billion annually on Medicaid — the highest in the nation.

Republicans say that number is too high, and favor replacing the open-ended program with a fixed block grant system that would instead award funds per beneficiary.

Stefanik also supports a provision included in both versions of the legislation that would bar the state from collecting Medicaid shares from counties.

The federal government contributes 51 percent; the state, 36 percent, and counties, 13 percent.

The Faso-Collins Amendment, named for upstate Reps. Christopher Collins and John Faso, would remove the county obligation, returning $2.3 billion to local governments.

While the state can accommodate the gap using a number of tools — including the elimination of optional benefits and restricting eligibility — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has threatened to tack a 10 percent hike “Faso-Collins Federal Tax” onto local property tax bills to make up the difference.