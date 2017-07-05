Stefanik gives Norsk Titanium heavy lift

Pete DeMola
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) visited Norsk Titanium in Plattsburgh on July 5 to brief the aerospace manufacturer on language she added to the National Defense Authorization Act that increases the potential opportunities for additive manufacturing companies to do business with the Department of Defense.
PLATTSBURGH — Norsk Titanium may benefit from a proposed new policy requiring the U.S. Department of Defense to explore the use of their specialized type of technology before presenting their budget to Congress.
The National Defense Authorization Act, which passed the House Armed Services Committee last month, includes specific language with an emphasis on additive manufacturing parts, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) announced on Wednesday.
The ability to utilize titanium in new ways has the potential to be transformative, Stefanik said — especially for Norsk, which prints three-dimensional titanium airplane parts using proprietary technology.
“It specifically focuses on titanium as an opportunity,” said Stefanik. “The language in the bill requires that the Department of Defense needs to provide a briefing and a report to the House on their plans to develop and improve additive manufacturing.”
The NDAA maps out the budget and expenditures of U.S. Defense Department.
The committee presented the $696.5 billion defense policy bill before the holiday recess.
Stefanik made the announcement, which could be highly lucrative for Norsk and other addictive manufacturers, at the Norwegian company’s Plattsburgh facility.
The lawmaker envisioned U.S. aircraft, submarines and weapons systems using the material.
“There’s endless possibilities, but what’s really important is the D.O.D. will not have to invest in developing its technology internally — this is an opportunity for the D.O.D. to work with the private sector that had made significant technological advances,” Stefanik said.
The Secretary of Defense must provide a briefing to the House Committee on Armed Services no later than December 1, 2017.
The initiative, said North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas, was a “big ask” that stemmed from a visit he and Norsk CEO Warren M. Boley, Jr. made to Washington, D.C. in May to discuss growth opportunities and partnerships at the Department of Defense.
Douglas called the announcement “historic and extraordinary.”
Rep. Elise Stefanik toured Norsk Titanium on Wednesday, meeting with employees and watching the 3-D production process.
Stefanik sits on the House Armed Services Committee and chairs the Emerging Threats Subcommittee which has oversight over the U.S. Department of Defense’s science and technology portfolio.
While it's too early to zero in on potential contracts, the announcement serves as an important step because the department is required to formally acknowledge the technology, the lawmaker said.
“This is one step in a multi-year process for the Department of Defense to recognize the importance of companies like Norsk and the unique technology capabilities that Norsk brings,” Stefanik said, “which will improve our military readiness, and it will improve our warfighters' capabilities in meeting the 21st century national security challenges around the world.”
While Norsk doesn’t disclose its clients, the manufacturer has confirmed partnerships with a number of companies, including Boeing, Spirit Aerospace, Airbus and Alcoa.
Just recently, the manufacturer received a production order from Boeing for the first Federal Aviation Authority-approved 3-D printed structural titanium components for a commercial aircraft, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
Plattsburgh is the first U.S. site for the Norway-based manufacturer, and New York State has offered sizable incentives to make the North Country attractive for the company.
This year’s state budget invested $125 million in the manufacturer to be leveraged with some $875 million in investments and spending by Norsk.
The state has also committed funding for the purchase of additional rapid plasma printing units.
Three machines are in place, and Norsk announced last month an additional 12 machines have been ordered.
“What has been especially satisfying is the broad range of industries interested in our revolutionary production capabilities,” Boley said in a statement following the event. “The agreements cover industries ranging from aviation, space, transportation, oil and gas, and maritime.”
Stefanik last visited the facility in December.
“What really stood out to me was the growth in the past seven months,” she said, citing growth from one machine to three — and 30 more expected before the end of the year.
The workforce increased from 10 to 12 this year, the lawmaker said.
Boley said employment plans include targeting a total of 100 jobs by the end of this year, 250 by the end of 2018, and 400 in 2019.
The lawmaker spent about 15 minutes touring the gleaming white facility and watched two machines go through the printing process.
Stefanik also chatted with workers and sat down at a computer station and appeared to be intently concentrating on the monitors.
At one point, she donned a pair of goggles.
“I did see see the plasma melting process with the titanium,” Stefanik said.
Boley said he doesn't view the NDAA language as competitive because other 3-D manufacturers provide parts for a wide number of applications.
“This is a pretty unique technology," he said. "This is a hammer in a 3-D toolbox. There are screwdrivers and wrenches and pliers that are used for different jobs, so this is a very important and capable and fairly unique patented tool for the Department of Defense.”
SUNY Polytechnic will aid Norsk with workforce development efforts as well as supply chain efforts.
Stefanik has been very supportive of the district's aerospace industry, said Douglas.
“She helped expedite FAA approval of a site transfer process at the old airport for the upcoming facility there, and now she is actively working to open the door for future defense-related use of the Norsk Titanium technology,” Douglas said. “Particularly with all of the recent announcements in Paris, it was excellent to have her on site for a full update and to discuss ways she can continue to be directly helpful.”