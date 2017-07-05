Stefanik gives Norsk Titanium heavy lift

× Expand Pete DeMola Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) visited Norsk Titanium in Plattsburgh on July 5 to brief the aerospace manufacturer on language she added to the National Defense Authorization Act that increases the potential opportunities for additive manufacturing companies to do business with the Department of Defense.

PLATTSBURGH — Norsk Titanium may benefit from a proposed new policy requiring the U.S. Department of Defense to explore the use of their specialized type of technology before presenting their budget to Congress.

The National Defense Authorization Act, which passed the House Armed Services Committee last month, includes specific language with an emphasis on additive manufacturing parts, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) announced on Wednesday.

The ability to utilize titanium in new ways has the potential to be transformative, Stefanik said — especially for Norsk, which prints three-dimensional titanium airplane parts using proprietary technology.

“It specifically focuses on titanium as an opportunity,” said Stefanik. “The language in the bill requires that the Department of Defense needs to provide a briefing and a report to the House on their plans to develop and improve additive manufacturing.”

The NDAA maps out the budget and expenditures of U.S. Defense Department.

The committee presented the $696.5 billion defense policy bill before the holiday recess.

Stefanik made the announcement, which could be highly lucrative for Norsk and other addictive manufacturers, at the Norwegian company’s Plattsburgh facility.

The lawmaker envisioned U.S. aircraft, submarines and weapons systems using the material.

“There’s endless possibilities, but what’s really important is the D.O.D. will not have to invest in developing its technology internally — this is an opportunity for the D.O.D. to work with the private sector that had made significant technological advances,” Stefanik said.

The Secretary of Defense must provide a briefing to the House Committee on Armed Services no later than December 1, 2017.

The initiative, said North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas, was a “big ask” that stemmed from a visit he and Norsk CEO Warren M. Boley, Jr. made to Washington, D.C. in May to discuss growth opportunities and partnerships at the Department of Defense.

Douglas called the announcement “historic and extraordinary.”

× Expand Pete DeMola Rep. Elise Stefanik toured Norsk Titanium on Wednesday, meeting with employees and watching the 3-D production process.

Stefanik sits on the House Armed Services Committee and chairs the Emerging Threats Subcommittee which has oversight over the U.S. Department of Defense’s science and technology portfolio.

While it's too early to zero in on potential contracts, the announcement serves as an important step because the department is required to formally acknowledge the technology, the lawmaker said.