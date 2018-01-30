Stefanik gives State of the Union high marks: ‘I thought it was an exceptional speech’

Photo via livestream
President Donald Trump called for a “new American moment” in his State of the Union address on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018.
The president’s first-ever State of the Union address got high marks from Rep. Elise Stefanik.
“I thought it was a very positive speech,” Stefanik told The Sun in a phone interview. “It was optimistic and bipartisan in the vast majority of issues he covered.”
Trump cycled through a variety of issues in the 80-minute prime-time address.
The president asked Congress to tackle a four-pillar immigration reform proposal and promised a robust foreign policy, including asking Congress to reopen Guantanamo Bay and end military sequestration of U.S. bases.
He also touted an improving economy he said was bolstered by the tax reform law signed last December, and called on Congress to help craft a $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan.
"Every federal dollar should be leveraged by partnering with state and local governments and, where appropriate, tapping into private sector investment to permanently fix the infrastructure deficit," Trump said. "And we can do it."
At times, the president shined a spotlight on his guests, including veterans, an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agent and the parents of two victims killed by the MS-13 gang on Long Island.
“I was truly impressed by the guests in the president’s box, which encompassed the policies he focused on, and will help communities in a very positive way,” Stefanik said.
Among them was also Ji Seong-ho, a North Korean dissident who presented one of the most powerful images of the evening when he brandished his cardboard crutches high in the air after being recognized by Trump — the same he used to escape the country after getting run over by a train in the 1990s.
Trump promised "total American resolve" in dealing with the bellicose East Asian nation.
"Today he lives in Seoul, where he rescues other defectors, and broadcasts into North Korea what the regime fears the most — the truth," Trump said.
For Stefanik, it marked a pinch-me moment.
“That was a moment when I pinched myself,” said the lawmaker, who was seated right below him.
“Can you imagine what this individual has lived through?” Stefanik said. “It was very, very powerful.”
Trump’s address was presented as one to unite a divided nation and chart a path forward.
Stefanik said the mood in the room was optimistic judging from her brief interactions with attendees following the event.
“People were pleased, people believed it was a home run,” she said. “I thought it was an exceptional speech.”
Trump’s four-pillar immigration plan calls for a path to citizenship for 1.8 million people; fully securing the border — including funds for a border wall — ending the visa lottery and limiting family-based migration to spouses and minor children.
“Let’s come together, put politics aside and finally get the job done,” Trump said.
Stefanik said Trump’s attitude shows a willingness to engage and reach across the aisle when it comes to crafting a sustainable immigration policy.
“Those negotiations are ongoing,” she said. “We need to be the Congress that fixes this immigration system that’s been broken for far too long.”
And while he didn’t mention it in his address, Stefanik highlighted the Farm Bill as a high priority for the 2018 legislative session.
“I plan to work closely with the administration this spring on the upcoming Farm Bill,” Stefanik said in a statement issued after the event, noting she hosted U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue last November in a visit to the district.
“It’s critical that the priorities of farmers across our district are included in this Farm Bill, such as fixing the broken Margin Protection Program,” she said. “Agriculture is the backbone of our North Country economy and I will continue to support our farmers in Congress.”
Stefanik also praised Trump’s overture to lower the cost of prescription drugs and continued focus on combating the heroin epidemic.
The lawmaker’s guest was Sarah Pratt of South Glens Falls.
Her father, New York State Police Trooper Timothy Pratt, was killed in the line of duty in 2016.
Rep. Stefanik and Sarah Pratt in her Washington, D.C. office before the State of the Union.
“Our law enforcement families make incredible sacrifices each day on behalf of our communities,” Stefanik said. “I am humbled by the opportunity to host Sarah in our nation’s capital and know that she will greatly enjoy the opportunity to hear the president address the nation."
Trump is expected to embark on a tour following the address, but the schedule has not yet been announced.