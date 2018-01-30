Stefanik gives State of the Union high marks: ‘I thought it was an exceptional speech’

× Expand Photo via livestream President Donald Trump called for a “new American moment” in his State of the Union address on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018.

WASHINGTON, D.C. | President Donald Trump called for a “new American moment” on Tuesday.

The president’s first-ever State of the Union address got high marks from Rep. Elise Stefanik.

“I thought it was a very positive speech,” Stefanik told The Sun in a phone interview. “It was optimistic and bipartisan in the vast majority of issues he covered.”

Trump cycled through a variety of issues in the 80-minute prime-time address.

The president asked Congress to tackle a four-pillar immigration reform proposal and promised a robust foreign policy, including asking Congress to reopen Guantanamo Bay and end military sequestration of U.S. bases.

He also touted an improving economy he said was bolstered by the tax reform law signed last December, and called on Congress to help craft a $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan.

"Every federal dollar should be leveraged by partnering with state and local governments and, where appropriate, tapping into private sector investment to permanently fix the infrastructure deficit," Trump said. "And we can do it."

At times, the president shined a spotlight on his guests, including veterans, an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agent and the parents of two victims killed by the MS-13 gang on Long Island.

“I was truly impressed by the guests in the president’s box, which encompassed the policies he focused on, and will help communities in a very positive way,” Stefanik said.

Among them was also Ji Seong-ho, a North Korean dissident who presented one of the most powerful images of the evening when he brandished his cardboard crutches high in the air after being recognized by Trump — the same he used to escape the country after getting run over by a train in the 1990s.

Trump promised "total American resolve" in dealing with the bellicose East Asian nation.

"Today he lives in Seoul, where he rescues other defectors, and broadcasts into North Korea what the regime fears the most — the truth," Trump said.

For Stefanik, it marked a pinch-me moment.

“That was a moment when I pinched myself,” said the lawmaker, who was seated right below him.

“Can you imagine what this individual has lived through?” Stefanik said. “It was very, very powerful.”