Stefanik: GOP-led House ‘looking at all options’ for immigration fix

× Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) said she was “disappointed” at the latest setback on an immigration bill. Pictured above: A protester displays a sign at the “Families Belong Together” rally in Plattsburgh last Saturday.

PLATTSBURGH | The GOP-led House rejected a compromise immigration bill last Wednesday, marking the latest setback in Congress’ inability to cobble together a long-term legislative fix.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) voted for the legislation, which was defeated 301-121.

“I was disappointed that the bill failed,” said Stefanik.

The compromise fix included $25 billion of appropriations for President Trump’s border wall as well as technology upgrades, modernization of ports of entry, as well as a pathway to citizenship for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients.

“We’re looking at all options,” Stefanik told reporters following in event in Queensbury last Friday. “I think the key here, ‘How can we get something done?’ So obviously that compromise bill was disappointing in my experience.”

President Trump signed a executive order last month ending the administration’s family separation policy, and a federal judge in California issued a injunction last week ordering children to be reunited with their families within 30 days.

Stefanik has also co-sponsored legislation that would reunite children separated from their families at the southern border.

“I anticipate that will be coming to the floor in the month of July,” Stefanik said.

The lawmaker is also a co-sponsor of the Hurd-Aguilar bill.

“If we’re able to bring to that to the floor, I think that would be a step in the right direction as well,” said Stefanik.

Some 2,300 children have been separated since the administration’s “zero tolerance” crackdown took effect in April.

But as public outrage mounts, Trump has proven to be an unreliable partner, and Republicans struggle to craft an immigration fix.

The compromise vote was postponed twice, and a conservative bill was defeated late last month.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters marched across the U.S. on Saturday in opposition to the administration’s immigration policy, including hundreds in Plattsburgh and Glens Falls.

“We are asking why would Stefanik, Trump and the Republicans do such a barbaric, cruel thing to children?” said Joe Seeman, an activist and co-organizer of the event in Glens Falls. “The only answer is scapegoating.”

The lawmaker said she understands the concerns of those protesting.

“I agree with them that we need to pass standalone legislation that addresses family separation,” she said.