Stefanik honored for securing community health center funding

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) delivers comments at Hudson Headwaters’ headquarters in Queensbury on Friday, June 29, 2018. Stefanik was honored for securing $7.8 billion funding over two years for community health centers.
QUEENSBURY | Hudson Headwaters was heading towards an iceberg earlier this year following the pending expiration of a Affordable Care Act-related funding stream for community health centers.
The health care provider was poised to lose about $4 million, which would have severely hamstrung operations.
“It would have been a 72 percent reduction in federal support for our program, which would be disastrous,” said Hudson Headwaters Executive Chairman Dr. John Rugge.
More than 23 million Americans utilize community health care centers for their primary care needs, including 2 million in New York state and 95,000 in New York’s 21st Congressional District.
$7.8 BILLION
While Rep. Elise Stefanik’s bill to extend funding for five years wasn’t signed into law, the lawmaker’s CHIME Act was ultimately folded into an appropriations package signed by the president in March.
The result was $7.8 billion allocated to community health care centers nationwide until Sept. 2019, by which point, Stefanik hopes to craft a permanent strategy to ensure a stable source of funding.
“I think that momentum with 219 cosponsors and counting allowed us to give a signal to House leadership that this was important, and allowed us to get included in the appropriations package and ultimately in the budget,” Stefanik said following a tour of Hudson Headwaters’ Queensbury facility last Friday.
Stefanik, who serves as co-chair of the Community Health Centers Caucus, visited the facility as somewhat of a victory lap.
"If we had not gotten that, the impact would have been closure of 2,800 health centers across the country, and a job loss of 15,000,” Stefanik said.
INTEGRATED APPROACH
Centers like Hudson Headwaters, which provide service to low-income, uninsured and geographically isolated residents through their 35 North Country locations, are heavily reliant on federal grants, Rugge said.
The safety net facility takes an integrated approach by housing numerous medical specialists under one roof, including behavioral health specialists who can aid patients and family members with the psychological impacts of a health care diagnosis.
Rugge said the system of team-based care fosters a sense of community and teamwork, and he joined Stefanik in citing their model as a potential blueprint for providing health care across rural America.
“It’s important to make sure we continue providing that high-quality, cost-effective model of care,” Stefanik said. “I think that every patient who sometimes feels they get a runaround in today’s health care system, that concept of a warm handoff — that’s what everybody’s looking for.”
BROKEN SYSTEM
Stefanik voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act last May, a measure that would have led to reduction of $880 million in Medicaid funding over the next decade.
The proposed American Health Care Act led to an outcry from health care providers and organizations across the district, which contended the reduction of funding would have harmed programing.
Asked how her health care vote meshed with the funding boost for centers like Hudson Headwaters, Stefanik said, “This is the type of example to find bipartisan coalitions and to fix aspects of the Affordable Care Act that are broken.”
Stefanik said she continues to field complaints from constituents with high deductible plans over rising costs. The sophomore lawmaker also renewed calls to repeal the medical device tax and lower prescription drug costs.
UPCOMING PRIORITIES
Stefanik co-sponsored legislation in May that would allow patients with high-deductible plans to obtain access to two primary care visits per year instead of one, a measure designed to focus more on prevention and lower long-term costs for patients.
“I really think when it comes to health care, we do need to reimagine,” Stefanik said. “We need to utilize technology more effectively — that’s something Hudson Headwaters does very, very well.”
Hudson Headwaters staff said solving transportation challenges for patients and navigating Medicare’s “donut hole” prescription gap are also high priorities.
“When they fall into the donut hole, they stop taking their medication,” Leslie McNulty, a care manager, told Stefanik.
The lawmaker said she will work to ensure the federal government’s 340B program that requires pharmaceutical manufacturers to offer discounts to eligible health care organizations — including Hudson Headwaters and the University of Vermont Health Network — are fully funded.
The Trump administration rolled out a plan to combat the high cost of prescription drug prices in May, but did not include provisions to allow Medicare to negotiate with drug companies, an idea popular among Democrats.
As a result of securing the funding, Stefanik was awarded the 2018 Distinguished Community Health Center Champion Award by the Community Health Center Association of New York State for going “above and beyond” in her support of the health care centers.