Stefanik honored for securing community health center funding

× Expand Pete DeMola Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) delivers comments at Hudson Headwaters’ headquarters in Queensbury on Friday, June 29, 2018. Stefanik was honored for securing $7.8 billion funding over two years for community health centers.

QUEENSBURY | Hudson Headwaters was heading towards an iceberg earlier this year following the pending expiration of a Affordable Care Act-related funding stream for community health centers.

The health care provider was poised to lose about $4 million, which would have severely hamstrung operations.

“It would have been a 72 percent reduction in federal support for our program, which would be disastrous,” said Hudson Headwaters Executive Chairman Dr. John Rugge.

More than 23 million Americans utilize community health care centers for their primary care needs, including 2 million in New York state and 95,000 in New York’s 21st Congressional District.

$7.8 BILLION

While Rep. Elise Stefanik’s bill to extend funding for five years wasn’t signed into law, the lawmaker’s CHIME Act was ultimately folded into an appropriations package signed by the president in March.

The result was $7.8 billion allocated to community health care centers nationwide until Sept. 2019, by which point, Stefanik hopes to craft a permanent strategy to ensure a stable source of funding.

“I think that momentum with 219 cosponsors and counting allowed us to give a signal to House leadership that this was important, and allowed us to get included in the appropriations package and ultimately in the budget,” Stefanik said following a tour of Hudson Headwaters’ Queensbury facility last Friday.

Stefanik, who serves as co-chair of the Community Health Centers Caucus, visited the facility as somewhat of a victory lap.

"If we had not gotten that, the impact would have been closure of 2,800 health centers across the country, and a job loss of 15,000,” Stefanik said.

INTEGRATED APPROACH

Centers like Hudson Headwaters, which provide service to low-income, uninsured and geographically isolated residents through their 35 North Country locations, are heavily reliant on federal grants, Rugge said.

The safety net facility takes an integrated approach by housing numerous medical specialists under one roof, including behavioral health specialists who can aid patients and family members with the psychological impacts of a health care diagnosis.

× Expand Pete DeMola Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) toured Hudson Headwaters' headquarters in Queensbury on Friday, June 29, 2018.

Rugge said the system of team-based care fosters a sense of community and teamwork, and he joined Stefanik in citing their model as a potential blueprint for providing health care across rural America.