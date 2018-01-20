Stefanik implores Schumer, Gillibrand to end shutdown

× Expand Photo provided Rep. Elise Stefanik has called the shutdown of the federal government "inexcusable."

WASHINGTON, D.C. | Rep. Elise Stefanik excoriated U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer over the federal government shutdown.

“Sen. Gillibrand and Sen. Schumer voted against CHIP, which provides care for 21,000 children across the district,” Stefanik told The Sun in a phone interview Saturday, referring to the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

Ensuring funding for the program that provides low-cost health care services has long been a priority for the lawmaker, who voted last November to authorize a six-year funding extension.

Democrats blocked a spending bill late Friday that would have prevented a shutdown.

Stefanik implored the two New York Democrats to advert a prolonged standoff, citing the impact to working families and federal employees, including troops at Fort Drum.

“We should not be holding our troops’ pay hostage,” she said.

Stefanik said she will co-sponsor legislation introduced by Rep. Martha McSally that ensure troops and national security personnel are paid.

The second-term lawmaker has also requested her pay be withheld until the shutdown has ended.

The federal government was last shut down in 2013.

At the time, Schumer railed against the “politics of idiocy,” Stefanik said.

“They’re playing politics with this,” Stefanik said of Gillibrand and Schumer.

Stefanik voted Thursday for a House bill to extend government funding for four weeks, and said she’s consistently to strived to avert government shutdowns.

'100 PERCENT AVOIDABLE’

Gillibrand’s office did not directly address Stefanik’s comments, but referred to a statement issued late Friday in which the senator called the shutdown “regrettable and 100 percent avoidable.”

“The problem is that President Trump has previously declared he wanted the government shutdown and is doing all he can to get it,” Gillibrand said.

“The truth is that there is broad bipartisan agreement that the government should not shut down, the Children’s Health Insurance Program should be extended for 10 years and that Dreamers should be protected.”

Gillibrand called the shutdown a “manufactured crisis” from the president.

“Unfortunately, the President and his irresponsible enablers in Congress refuse to take yes for an answer and instead want to hold America hostage for funding for a taxpayer-funded and ineffective border wall he promised Mexico was going to pay for,” Gillibrand said.