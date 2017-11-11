Stefanik invites vets to share their stories

WATERTOWN | Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) is sharing stories of North Country veterans on her Congressional website throughout the month of November in honor of Veterans Day.

“The North Country is steeped in rich military tradition and is home to some of the bravest patriots this country has ever known,” Stefanik said. “Our military service members have sacrificed so much to keep our nation safe, and I am honored to serve these brave veterans in Congress. Please help me honor these men and women who have served by allowing me to share their stories and photos with a grateful nation.”

For those residents of New York’s 21st Congressional District who have served in the military or know someone who has, Stefanik is inviting them to submit photos and stories from their time in service to our office.

Submit your stories and photos to ny21vets@mail.house.gov or to Stefanik’s Glens Falls office at 136 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801. The deadline for submissions is Nov. 26. Do not mail original photos.

Those who are submitting material are asked to include a short description of the branch, title, and assignment for photos. They are also asked to be sure they have permission to share photos and stories before sending.