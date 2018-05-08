Stefanik agrees with Iran pullout: Deal ‘deeply flawed,’ says lawmaker, calling for sanctions

× Expand Photo provided “I support President Trump’s decision to withdraw and believe we must impose sanctions on the Iranian regime immediately,” said Rep. Elise Stefanik on President Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear agreement on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

WASHINGTON, D.C. | President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Iranian nuclear deal on Tuesday, calling the agreement “defective at its core” and the regime “leading state sponsors of terror.”

“If we do nothing, we’ll know exactly what will happen,” Trump said in a televised address.

Under the 2015 deal forged by a multinational coalition, Iran agreed to reduce nuclear facilities in exchange for unlocking frozen assets and sanctions relief.

Trump said the agreement has made the country less safe.

“The fact is this was a horrible, one-sided deal that should never, never have been made,” Trump said. “It didn’t bring calm, it didn’t bring peace and it never will.”

The U.S. is now preparing to reinstate all sanctions waived as part of the accord and impose additional economic penalties.

STEFANIK AGREES

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro), a long-time critic of the agreement, agreed with the White House’s decision, calling the deal a “deeply flawed agreement that provided the world’s largest state sponsor of terror with billions of dollars while failing to stop their path to nuclear weapons capability, and failing to address Iran’s ballistic missile program.”

“I support President Trump’s decision to withdraw and believe we must impose sanctions on the Iranian regime immediately,” Stefanik said in a statement.

Stefanik, who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, voted against the initial legislation in 2015, expressing doubt that the agreement would fail to shut down the regional power’s path to a nuclear bomb.

The lawmaker joined GOP colleagues in penning a letter to then-President Barack Obama insisting any agreement must “last for multiple decades, include full disclosure of Iran’s past efforts to build a nuclear weapon, include a dramatic reduction in the number of centrifuges and include intrusive inspection and verification measures” — none of which made it into the final plan.

Stefanik called for the U.S. to work with regional allies to ensure Iran does not become a nuclear power.

“I will continue working with my colleagues on the House Armed Services Committee to ensure our military has the capabilities they need to address any threats posed by this rogue regime, and to ensure that the administration is pursuing a strategy to keep Iran from developing nuclear weapons.”