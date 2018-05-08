Stefanik agrees with Iran pullout: Deal ‘deeply flawed,’ says lawmaker, calling for sanctions

Photo provided
“I support President Trump’s decision to withdraw and believe we must impose sanctions on the Iranian regime immediately,” said Rep. Elise Stefanik on President Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear agreement on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
WASHINGTON, D.C. | President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Iranian nuclear deal on Tuesday, calling the agreement “defective at its core” and the regime “leading state sponsors of terror.”
“If we do nothing, we’ll know exactly what will happen,” Trump said in a televised address.
Under the 2015 deal forged by a multinational coalition, Iran agreed to reduce nuclear facilities in exchange for unlocking frozen assets and sanctions relief.
Trump said the agreement has made the country less safe.
“The fact is this was a horrible, one-sided deal that should never, never have been made,” Trump said. “It didn’t bring calm, it didn’t bring peace and it never will.”
The U.S. is now preparing to reinstate all sanctions waived as part of the accord and impose additional economic penalties.
STEFANIK AGREES
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro), a long-time critic of the agreement, agreed with the White House’s decision, calling the deal a “deeply flawed agreement that provided the world’s largest state sponsor of terror with billions of dollars while failing to stop their path to nuclear weapons capability, and failing to address Iran’s ballistic missile program.”
“I support President Trump’s decision to withdraw and believe we must impose sanctions on the Iranian regime immediately,” Stefanik said in a statement.
Stefanik, who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, voted against the initial legislation in 2015, expressing doubt that the agreement would fail to shut down the regional power’s path to a nuclear bomb.
The lawmaker joined GOP colleagues in penning a letter to then-President Barack Obama insisting any agreement must “last for multiple decades, include full disclosure of Iran’s past efforts to build a nuclear weapon, include a dramatic reduction in the number of centrifuges and include intrusive inspection and verification measures” — none of which made it into the final plan.
Stefanik called for the U.S. to work with regional allies to ensure Iran does not become a nuclear power.
“I will continue working with my colleagues on the House Armed Services Committee to ensure our military has the capabilities they need to address any threats posed by this rogue regime, and to ensure that the administration is pursuing a strategy to keep Iran from developing nuclear weapons.”
Obama called the decision “misguided.”
“In a democracy, there will always be changes in policies and priorities from one Administration to the next,” Obama said in a statement. “But the consistent flouting of agreements that our country is a party to risks eroding America’s credibility, and puts us at odds with the world’s major powers.”
GILLIBRAND: ‘SHORTSIGHTED AND DANGEROUS’
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand criticizing decision “shortsighted and dangerous.”
“The agreement gave us the critical ability to aggressively monitor and verify Iran's behavior,” Gillilbrand said in a statement. “By walking away from the agreement, the president has opened the door to Iran going back to developing a nuclear weapons program.”
Gillibrand, echoing Obama, said the decision will cost the U.S. the ability to maintain a strong coalition holding Iran accountable and the ability to increase leverage and oversight with European allies.
“This is especially troubling as the Trump Administration prepares to negotiate with North Korea,” Gillibrand said. “It took years of coordinated international sanctions coupled with diplomacy to reach this accord and it is a mistake to think we can simply restart this process with a clean slate.”
The lawmaker said she hoped other parties to the agreement continue to abide by the deal, and urged Trump to reconsider.
“Rather than unraveling nuclear oversight, we should be focusing on adding additional levers to address Iran’s dangerous behavior in the region.”
CANDIDATES REACT
Stefanik, seeking third term this year, faces seven challengers, several of whom disagreed with the president's decision.
Katie Wilson, a Working Families Party candidate who is seeking the Democratic nomination, said the while the deal was imperfect, the decision is destabilizing and could escalate tensions in the region.
"This decision seems to have been made based on the same sort of fake theatrics that marked the period before the War in Iraq, where politicians looked for fake evidence, faulty intelligence, hearsay, innuendo or old archives of things we already knew,” Wilson said in a statement.
“Last week, we were told that Iran was working on a weapons program before they signed the deal — it doesn’t take a rocket scientist or a nuclear physicist to know that. Everyone already knew that, that’s why we signed this deal. To now use that evidence to end the deal means that President Trump is breaking a signature promise: he is making the same sort of reckless mistakes that led us into the War in Iraq."
Patrick Nelson, a Democrat, said allowing Iran to resume its nuclear program is “very dangerous.”
“We need President Trump to uphold this deal, as it is instrumental in keeping peace within the world,” Nelson said in a statement. “The world needs to know that when it makes an agreement with the United States, it can trust that the United States will stand by its end of the bargain.
“American leadership was a key part of striking this very important agreement," he said. "A failure of that same American leadership risks undoing it and putting us back on the path towards either war, or a nuclear armed Iran.”