Stefanik joins Climate Solutions Caucus

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) has joined a bipartisan group of lawmakers seeking to combat climate change.

The mission of the Bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus is to “educate members on economically-viable options to reduce climate risk and to explore bipartisan policy options that address the impacts, causes, and challenges of our changing climate,” according to the lawmaker’s office.

Stefanik joined the caucus last week, joining roughly two dozen lawmakers.

“New York’s 21st district is the proud home of the Adirondacks and we understand that protecting our environment plays an important role in promoting economic growth and opportunity,” Stefanik said in a statement.

Stefanik joins Reps. Don Beyer (VA-08), Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-08), Mia Love (UT-04), and Brian Mast (FL-18) as the caucus’ newest members.

Rep. Carlos Curbelo, the committee’s co-chair, hailed the diversity of the group and said the caucus has “gained great momentum” just weeks into the 115th Congress.

“We have a lot of work to do on this issue, and communities like mine in South Florida are counting on us to come together and have productive discussions about what we can do to mitigate the effects of climate change and make our nation more resilient,” said Curbelo.

“I’m looking forward to working with them and the rest of the caucus on solutions that will protect our environment and unleash a new era of American innovation,” he said.

FAST-PACED WEEK

The announcement came during President Trump’s action-packed first week in office.

Trump, a Republican, signed a series of wide-ranging executive orders, including a travel ban on seven Muslim-majority nations, authorizing construction of the Keystone Pipeline and withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The Trump administration also instructed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to freeze awarding grants and contracts.

According to the Washington Post, the move could affect state-led climate research and localized efforts to improve air and water quality.

The administration also issued a communications freeze on the agency, among others, prohibiting personnel from sharing taxpayer-funded research.

While the White House has said this is standard procedure during changes in administrations, the decision led to the creation of dozens of so-called “rogue Twitter accounts” of science and national park agencies seeking to circumvent what they perceive to be a media blackout.

Also this week in climate news: For the first time in its 70-year history, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists’ Science and Security Board has moved the hands of their so-called Doomsday Clock 30 seconds closer to midnight, citing Trump’s positions on nuclear weapons and climate change for their reasoning.

A Stefanik spokesman did not respond for comment on the EPA changes, nor did the spokesman elaborate on possible legislation being drafted by the Climate Solutions Caucus.

On Sunday, Stefanik joined a growing chorus of officials speaking out against Trump’s travel ban, calling it “rushed and overly broad.”