Heading into general, Stefanik opens up wide fundraising lead over Cobb

PLATTSBURGH | Rep. Elise Stefanik has opened up a 17 to 1 fundraising lead over Democratic opponent Tedra Cobb heading into November's general election.

Stefanik announced raising $536,436 in the second fundraising quarter and has nearly $1.6 million total cash-on-hand, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) reports, giving the sophomore lawmaker a significant financial advantage over Cobb, who has a $93,048 war chest.

Cobb raised a total of $453,302 between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018.

The candidate reported $363,483 in pre-primary totals last month, making her second quarter fundraising haul approximately $100,000, according to a study of FEC reports.

Cobb burned through roughly $360,000 during her year-long primary contest — including roughly $89,000 in the final weeks of the race for media production and printing — but won a divisive victory, carving out 56 percent of the vote in a five-way race.

Contributions of $200 or less to federal candidates, political action and party committees are not required to be itemized by the FEC.

Cobb has received a total of $124,070.93 in unitemized individual contributions during the 2018 campaign cycle, according to FEC reports, or 27.3 percent of her total haul.

The candidate garnered far more support than Stefanik within the Empire State.

Of the campaign's cumulative fundraising total, $239,434.24 of donations came from within New York state, or about 53 percent, according to FEC reports.

That’s in comparison to 16 percent for Stefanik, who generated $323,806 from in-state donors out of the $1.98 million total raised between Jan. 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018.

Stefanik has received a total of $91,950.99 in unitemized individual contributions during the 2018 campaign cycle, or 4.6 percent of total contributions.

“I’m grateful for such overwhelming support for our campaign to continue delivering real results for families and small businesses across the district,” said Stefanik in a statement. “These contributions reflect my independent record of always putting the North Country first, and of reaching across the aisle to represent hard-working taxpayers in Washington.”

Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn had not filed a fundraising report with the FEC by Monday evening.

“I haven’t started (fundraising) yet,” Kahn told The Sun.

COBB GOES ON ATTACK

The Cobb campaign declined to confirm total cash-on-hand numbers on Monday, but instead opted to criticize Stefanik.

A review of FEC reports for this cycle by the Center for Responsive Politics, which runs the website Open Secrets, reveals nearly $918,000 of the candidate's total fundraising haul is from PACs, said Cobb, who pledged not to accept corporate PAC money during the contest and was endorsed by End Citizens United on Monday.

Cobb highlighted Wall Street, insurance companies, lobbyists and pharmaceutical companies as "special interests sectors most active" for Stefanik, who is seeking a third term.

“Elise Stefanik has made too many mistakes," wrote Cobb in a statement. "Stefanik chose to vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act which, a vote that would have closed rural hospitals, clinics and nursing homes had it not failed in the Senate. That was a choice against North Country families in favor of drug companies, insurance companies and other special interests. I oppose those special interests. Voters have a choice and they should know who Stefanik really represents in Washington, because it’s not us.”

Stefanik campaign spokesman Lenny Alcivar shot back:

"Another day, another excuse from big government Democrat Tedra Cobb who again is hiding from the truth. Tedra Cobb's entire campaign has imploded, she has lost her top campaign staff and official filings have now exposed her as one of the worst fundraisers of any Democrat in America."

This story has been updated.