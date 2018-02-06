Stefanik leads rally for community health center funding

× Expand Screenshot via YouTube Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) hosted a rally at the U.S. Capitol with lawmakers and health care advocates on Tuesday, Feb. 6 to garner support for funding Community Health Centers.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Long-term funding for a federal program that provides health care to low-income Americans is hanging in the balance as lawmakers scramble to avoid another government shutdown.

The Community Health Center Fund (CHCF) expired on Sept. 30, 2017, and has since been extended — but only through March 31.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) is pushing for congressional reauthorization as the House takes up a budget vote on Tuesday night.

BIG RALLY

Tuesday marked a nationwide day of demonstration for the country’s health centers.

Stefanik joined U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines, both of Montana, at a rally in Washington, D.C. to prod her colleagues into action.

More than 27 million people in nearly 10,000 communities would be impacted without re-authorization, including 95,000 patients in New York’s 21st Congressional District.

“We need to act now,” Stefanik said to over 100 advocates and patients. “This is why you’re all here today, to provide a long-term fix to support our community health centers.”

Stefanik said ensuring funding is an issue she’s taken the lead on in tandem with Hudson Headwaters, the Glens Falls-based community health care network whose CEO John Rugge the lawmaker has called a “visionary” when it comes to providing access and care in rural communities.

“This is an example of how to leverage and build a coalition,” Stefanik told The Sun in a phone interview on Tuesday.

Stefanik is also the author of the CHIME Act, legislation proposing to extend funding for five years. The bill has secured 218 cosponsors to date.

“We’re still working to build momentum,” Stefanik said.

Stefanik penned a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan last week asking him to include an extension provision to any bills moving quickly to the president’s desk.

Ryan will include a two-year reauthorization in a continuing resolution to be voted on Tuesday night, Stefanik said.

Despite being a compromise, two years demonstrates positive momentum, said the lawmaker.

“I anticipate it will pass the House,” she said, urging her colleagues in the Senate to pass companion legislation.

‘ABSOLUTELY ESSENTIAL’

Congress allocates $3.6 billion annually to health centers, representing about 20 percent of their budgets.