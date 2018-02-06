Stefanik leads rally for community health center funding

Screenshot via YouTube
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) hosted a rally at the U.S. Capitol with lawmakers and health care advocates on Tuesday, Feb. 6 to garner support for funding Community Health Centers.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Long-term funding for a federal program that provides health care to low-income Americans is hanging in the balance as lawmakers scramble to avoid another government shutdown.
The Community Health Center Fund (CHCF) expired on Sept. 30, 2017, and has since been extended — but only through March 31.
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) is pushing for congressional reauthorization as the House takes up a budget vote on Tuesday night.
BIG RALLY
Tuesday marked a nationwide day of demonstration for the country’s health centers.
Stefanik joined U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines, both of Montana, at a rally in Washington, D.C. to prod her colleagues into action.
More than 27 million people in nearly 10,000 communities would be impacted without re-authorization, including 95,000 patients in New York’s 21st Congressional District.
“We need to act now,” Stefanik said to over 100 advocates and patients. “This is why you’re all here today, to provide a long-term fix to support our community health centers.”
Stefanik said ensuring funding is an issue she’s taken the lead on in tandem with Hudson Headwaters, the Glens Falls-based community health care network whose CEO John Rugge the lawmaker has called a “visionary” when it comes to providing access and care in rural communities.
“This is an example of how to leverage and build a coalition,” Stefanik told The Sun in a phone interview on Tuesday.
Stefanik is also the author of the CHIME Act, legislation proposing to extend funding for five years. The bill has secured 218 cosponsors to date.
“We’re still working to build momentum,” Stefanik said.
Stefanik penned a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan last week asking him to include an extension provision to any bills moving quickly to the president’s desk.
Ryan will include a two-year reauthorization in a continuing resolution to be voted on Tuesday night, Stefanik said.
Despite being a compromise, two years demonstrates positive momentum, said the lawmaker.
“I anticipate it will pass the House,” she said, urging her colleagues in the Senate to pass companion legislation.
‘ABSOLUTELY ESSENTIAL’
Congress allocates $3.6 billion annually to health centers, representing about 20 percent of their budgets.
But under the congressional deal worked out in 2015, CHCF will see a 70 percent reduction without a renewal.
Local beneficiaries include Hudson Headwaters, North Country Family Health Center and the Community Health Center of the North Country.
The funds are critical to providing services that are not always covered by Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance, including cancer screenings, preventive care, mental health and substance abuse services, transportation and in-home visits, according to Kaiser Health News (KHN).
"It’s absolutely essential to community health centers across the nation,” said Dr. Tucker Slingerland, a physician at Hudson Headwaters, last October. “Rep. Stefanik taking on that charge and drafting legislation helping to ensure that funding stays in place is really helpful.”
The looming funding deadline has led community health centers to draft contingency plans, including steps to reduce services, close sites and cut staff.
“The Department of Health and Human Services has estimated that without reauthorized funding, approximately 2,800 health center sites would close, costing more than 50,000 jobs and endangering the health care of about 9 million patients,” Stefanik wrote to Ryan.
Nationwide, 20 percent of health centers have already instituted a hiring freeze, and 4 percent have laid off staff, KHN reported.
Fifty-three percent said they might cut staff if federal funding is not forthcoming, according to a survey of community health centers by George Washington University and the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Closures would hit the uninsured in rural areas particularly hard because they have to drive further distances to receive care, Slingerland said.
It’s a “complicated, fluid time” for health care, Slingerland told The Sun last fall.
“No one can predict the future,” Slingerland said. “But really thinking about patients, and providers of care, as communities is important to do, and collectively we need to make sure these needs are met one way or the other.”
BIPARTISAN SOLUTION
While Obamacare remains the law of the land despite numerous efforts at repeal last year, the White House and GOP-led Congress have chiseled away at former President Obama’s namesake legislation, including repealing the individual mandate as part of the tax reform bill and an executive order signed by President Trump last October to reduce subsidies to health care insurers.
Asked how CHCF fit into the broader picture of health care reform, Stefanik called her work on the issue a bipartisan way to find solutions.
“This is an example of my office finding common ground in how we provide care to communities in the North Country,” Stefanik said.
Congress renewed funding for six years last month for another health care program that affects low-income residents, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
One in 10 children covered under CHIP gets most of their care at a community health center, KHN reported.
Rose Duhan, president and CEO of Community Health Center Association of New York State, attended the rally on Tuesday.
“We were really pleased to have Stefanik as a champion of community health centers," Duhan said, citing the cloud of uncertainty that's been pervasive since last fall.
Duhan said she was heartened at the bipartisan support.
“We really hope this issue will get resolved this week," Duhan told The Sun.
U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York have also urged Congress to find a way forward in ensuring the program's future.