Stefanik, local officials look toward NAFTA

Rep Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) said she looks forward to meeting with the new U.S. Ambassador to Canada to discuss trade policy.

PLATTSBURGH — Ahead of North American Free Trade Agreement negotiations, local officials are lining up to congratulate the new U.S. ambassador to Canada.

Kelly Craft was confirmed by the U.S. Senate last week, one of 65 appointments lawmakers approved before vacating Washington, D.C. for the summer recess.

The GOP fundraiser and Kentucky native is the first woman to hold the position.

“In the North Country, we know that Canada is more than a bordering nation — they are our neighbors, friends and trading partners,” said Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) in a statement.

Plattsburgh has boasted close ties to their northern neighbor, and have even branded themselves as “Montreal’s U.S. Suburb,” with 15 percent of its area workforce working for a Canadian or border-related employer.

Stefanik said she has reached out to Craft to schedule a meeting along with a delegation of key stakeholders from New York’s 21st Congressional District.

“I look forward to working with Ambassador Craft to further strengthen our special relationship with Canada, and to improve commerce and tourism between our two nations,” Stefanik said.

SNOWBIRD ACT

Stefanik has been active in strengthening the relationship between the two neighbors, namely when it comes to issues related to trade and tourism.

The lawmaker last month co-introduced legislation to ease visa restrictions for Canadians.

Current U.S. law limits the amount of time a Canadian visitor may spend in the U.S. to 182 days per year.

The Canadian Snowbird Visa Act would extend the time Canadians aged 50 or over who own or lease a home in the U.S. can travel in the United States by two months.

“Providing them with an extra two months to engage in these activities will support many small businesses, grow jobs, and foster an ever closer relationship with our neighbors to the north,” Stefanik said.

Stefanik has also supported pre-clearance legislation that would streamline the process by which Canadians are able to enter and goods are exported at the northern border.

Nearly 4 million Canadians visit New York annually, spending $1.5 billion, according to the lawmaker’s office.

But the relationship isn’t all rosy.

President Trump has called the trade agreement between the U.S, Canada and Mexico “the worst trade deal maybe ever signed anywhere,” according to CNN, and campaigned on renegotiating a more favorable agreement.