Stefanik mobile office to roll into town

Stefanik mobile office to land in Chazy

CHAZY — Representatives of Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) will be on hand to provide services to constituents of New York’s 21st Congressional District at the Chazy Town Hall on Tuesday, July 25 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Stefanik mobile office to roll into Ticonderoga next week

TICONDEROGA — Representatives of Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) will be on hand to provide services to constituents of New York’s 21st Congressional District at the Ticonderoga Town Hall on July 26 from 1-3 p.m.