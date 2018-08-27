Stefanik, NCCC welcome NAFTA overhaul — but push for Canada resolution

× Expand Photo provided Rep. Elise Stefanik is pushing the Trump administration to reach a new trade agreement with Canada.

PLATTSBURGH | President Donald Trump announced on Monday the U.S. has tentatively reached a new trade agreement with Mexico and will scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement.

“The United States-Mexico Trade Agreement” would exclude Canada, although Trump said negotiation with the U.S’s northern neighbor could start immediately.

Trump threatened to tax Canadian car imports as leverage.

“I think with Canada, frankly, the easiest we can do is to tariff their cars coming in,” said Trump. “It’s a tremendous amount of money and it’s a very simple negotiation. It could end in one day and we take in a lot of money the following day.”

Canada will continue to negotiate, said a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry.

STEFANIK REACTS

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) called the conceptual agreement “encouraging” as the three countries work to renegotiate the 24-year old trade deal.

“It is vital that we continue our efforts to reach a positive agreement with Canada as well, as our district’s economy relies on this critical relationship,” said Stefanik in a statement.

New York added 2.7 million new jobs since the agreement took effect in 1994, she said.

“During my visits with businesses and families across our district, it is clear that uncertainty over NAFTA is already having real consequences for our region and these will only grow if a conceptual agreement with Canada is not reached soon,” Stefanik said.

Stefanik was among the delegation of lawmakers from border states who met with Trump earlier this year and warned him against the consequences of upending the agreement.

“He actively listened,” Stefanik said in March, calling him a “tough negotiator.”

CHAMBER: IMMEDIATE ACTION NEEDED

The North Country Chamber of Commerce (NCCC) said they welcomed the announcement and are “encouraging a concerted effort” to reach a deal with Canada.

“Given the broad economic differences between the two countries, along with other specific bilateral issues, it was assumed this negotiation would be the most challenging,” said NCCC President Garry Douglas in a statement. “But agreement has been reached, and on terms that will be good for both.”

The NCCC has estimated 15 percent of the Clinton County workforce is employed by a Canadian or border-related employer. Numerous Canadian companies have established a presence in Plattsburgh, including Bombardier, B3CG and Novabus.

A key issue for the business community is ensuring greater workforce mobility between the two countries.

Both NCCC and Stefanik have expressed concern over tariffs on Canadian imports and their impact on the regional economy.

“For us in the North Country, we are very much in the Canada business, from industrial growth to tourism to supply chains to logistics,” Douglas said. “The uncertainty around the bilateral economic relationship, including the tariffs which have been imposed, is having a real impact in terms of an understandable pause in cross border investment and other decisions that would be to our benefit.”

Douglas said a deal with Canada has been sidelined for months as the U.S. focused on the Mexico discussions.

He estimated more serious economic consequences will be seen if an agreement, including tariff withdrawal, cannot now be reached in the next weeks.

“We can only encourage urgency and flexibility on both sides along with good will and a determination that failure is not an option,” he said.