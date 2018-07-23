Stefanik outlines proposals to counter Russia

× Expand Photo provided Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) has co-sponsored two bills in the current slate of measures before Congress to combat Russian election interference.

WASHINGTON, D.C. | Democrats introduced a package of bills last week designed to combat Russian election meddling.

The omnibus package of nearly 20 bills follows a week of mounting controversy stemming from President Trump’s equivocations on Russian meddling in the 2016 elections, which has been confirmed by U.S. intelligence agencies.

The Secure America from Russian Interference Act includes measures to strengthen election security, bolster NATO alliances and require reporting on Putin’s bank accounts, among other initiatives.

“This bipartisan, comprehensive legislation will do what President Trump has repeatedly failed to do: hold Russia accountable, strengthen our election security and bolster our alliances,” said House Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, who serves on the House Armed Services and House Intelligence Committees, co-authored two of the bills.

The Countering Foreign Propaganda Act, co-sponsored with Rep. Seth Moulton, aims to combat Russian propaganda by requiring media outlets like Russia Today and Sputnik to disclose their ownership and government ties to the Federal Commissions Commission.

“These are propaganda,” Stefanik told The Sun. “This is not real news the way that we think of news.”

The Defend Against Russian Disinformation and Aggression Act, co-sponsored with Rep. Val Demmings, would codify the U.S. State Department sanctions office; require reporting on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bank accounts and authorize enhanced NATO cooperation.

“It’s really a package of bills that have already been introduced but I think what is important is holistically putting them together as a legislative strategy,” said Stefanik, who chairs the House Armed Services Emerging Threats and Capabilities subcommittee.

The Hill reported the package faces an uphill climb amongst Republicans.

“I’m going to try to encourage them to get passed,” Stefanik said. “I think as a package, that would be great. But if we need to do a standalone, I think that’s good, too.”

The National Defense Authorization Act is also slated for a vote this week.

“Our support for our NATO allies, our investment in military readiness — that’s all important when it comes to countering Russia,” Stefanik said. “There are cyber positions in that bill as well as combating disinformation provisions that were very bipartisan and I expect that will be signed into law by the president.”

CENTRAL OVERSIGHT NEEDED

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said each state must prepare for attempts by Russia to interfere in this fall’s midterm elections.

Stefanik penned a letter with Homeland Security Committee Member Rep. Kathleen Rice, a downstate Democrat, asking Trump to appoint an election security coordinator within the Executive Office of the President to “oversee and organize all U.S. election security efforts across the federal government.”

Stefanik envisions the position as a “central person to really bring together” the Department of Defense, Homeland Security and intelligence agencies for a more holistic approach towards election security.

“There is overwhelming evidence that Russia is still trying to infiltrate our elections, and with the 2018 elections less than four months away, we must take immediate action to counter this threat,” read the letter.

“The midterms are right around the corner, and I think in addition to the $400 million we have already appropriated in funds — which I voted for — I think it’s important to have a central leader to make sure there’s not silos in those different agencies,” said Stefanik.

The Department of Justice earlier this month indicted 12 Russian intelligence officers accused of hacking during the 2016 elections, including the website of a yet-unidentified state board of elections.

At the state level, Gov. Andrew Cuomo rolled out an initiative last week with the state Board of Elections to further secure state election infrastructure at county boards of elections across the state.

The state has allocated $5 million in funding for “cyber security risk assessments, enhanced intrusion detection devices and managed security services.”

County election officials and staff will also undergo cyber security training ahead of the November midterms.

And on Monday, a coalition of attorney generals from 21 states, including New York, urged Congress to bolster security measures.

“No matter how much President Trump waffles, the facts are clear: Russia interfered with our 2016 elections,” said state Attorney General Barbara Underwood in a statement. “It’s high time that Congress act to prevent the next attack — because our democracy depends on it.”