Stefanik predicts GOP will hold House

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) predicted in an appearance on Fox News' "The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino" Republicans will hold the House in this year's midterm elections.

WASHINGTON, D.C. | Democrats are pining for a “blue wave” to drum Republicans out of office in this fall’s midterm elections.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) predicted the GOP will beat back historical trends to retain the House.

“It is definitely moving in our direction and I think we defy history in these midterms,” Stefanik said Monday on Fox News’ “The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino.”

President Donald Trump is a Republican, and the incumbent's party historically loses seats in the midterms.

Democrats need 24 seats to flip the House.

Stefanik, who serves as the recruitment chair for the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), said she was focused on attracting non-traditional candidates.

Recent trends illustrate voters are increasingly drawn to those who have not held elected office, including veterans, said the lawmaker, citing “district-specific” candidates with authenticity and “fire in the belly” as those who can win in a tough political environment.

“Campaigning is hard. Politics is difficult right now. But if you’re passionate about the issues and passionate about representing your community, you end up being the strongest candidate,” Stefanik said.

The lawmaker hailed GOP incumbents facing re-election bids in swing districts as “wonderful,” citing Reps. Will Hurd and Carlos Curbelo, both of whom she works with frequently on climate change and border security issues.

SURGE OF WOMEN

In a year when women are seeking office in record numbers, Stefanik touted recruiting 91 female candidates this election cycle, the highest number ever for Republicans.

Democrats have recruited at least three times as many.

Sen. Kirsten Gillilland of New York pinned the surge of interest directly on Trump.

“One of my passions is to bring more diversity to Congress,” Gillibrand told The Sun in Saranac Lake last week.

New York’s junior senator said women are still underrepresented in Congress.

“I want to encourage more women to run for office, and that’s what we’re seeing,” Gillibrand said. “They’re running for office, taking it upon themselves to offer that better leadership. We have a lot of female candidates — even here in the North Country — which is really exciting. So I’m supporting them financially, I’m encouraging them to run and I’m supporting them in any way they need.”