Stefanik predicts GOP will hold House

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) predicted in an appearance on Fox News’ “The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino" Republicans will hold the House in this year’s midterm elections.
WASHINGTON, D.C. | Democrats are pining for a “blue wave” to drum Republicans out of office in this fall’s midterm elections.
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) predicted the GOP will beat back historical trends to retain the House.
“It is definitely moving in our direction and I think we defy history in these midterms,” Stefanik said Monday on Fox News’ “The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino.”
President Donald Trump is a Republican, and the incumbent's party historically loses seats in the midterms.
Democrats need 24 seats to flip the House.
Stefanik, who serves as the recruitment chair for the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), said she was focused on attracting non-traditional candidates.
Recent trends illustrate voters are increasingly drawn to those who have not held elected office, including veterans, said the lawmaker, citing “district-specific” candidates with authenticity and “fire in the belly” as those who can win in a tough political environment.
“Campaigning is hard. Politics is difficult right now. But if you’re passionate about the issues and passionate about representing your community, you end up being the strongest candidate,” Stefanik said.
The lawmaker hailed GOP incumbents facing re-election bids in swing districts as “wonderful,” citing Reps. Will Hurd and Carlos Curbelo, both of whom she works with frequently on climate change and border security issues.
SURGE OF WOMEN
In a year when women are seeking office in record numbers, Stefanik touted recruiting 91 female candidates this election cycle, the highest number ever for Republicans.
Democrats have recruited at least three times as many.
Sen. Kirsten Gillilland of New York pinned the surge of interest directly on Trump.
“One of my passions is to bring more diversity to Congress,” Gillibrand told The Sun in Saranac Lake last week.
New York’s junior senator said women are still underrepresented in Congress.
“I want to encourage more women to run for office, and that’s what we’re seeing,” Gillibrand said. “They’re running for office, taking it upon themselves to offer that better leadership. We have a lot of female candidates — even here in the North Country — which is really exciting. So I’m supporting them financially, I’m encouraging them to run and I’m supporting them in any way they need.”
Stefanik said GOP gains shouldn't be overlooked.
“That’s excellent that we’re moving our numbers in that direction,” she said.
CROWDED PRIMARY
Democrats, upset over dissatisfaction with Trump and a never-ending stream of White House scandals and controversies, are chomping at the bit to replace Stefanik, who is seeking a third term this fall.
Opponents have cited the lawmaker’s health care vote and what they perceive to be a lax attitude towards Trump as chief reasons to unseat her.
Challengers include Don Boyajian, Tedra Cobb, Emily Martz, Patrick Nelson, Dylan Ratigan and Katie Wilson.
Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn is also running, and Wilson has secured the Working Families Party line.
Just five weeks before the primary on June 26, polling is sparse and consensus on a frontrunner has not emerged.
Stefanik said she felt strong about her re-election prospects, noting she beat Democratic opponent Mike Derrick by 35 points in 2016, largely due to what she said was her focus on nuts and bolts district issues.
'OUT OF TOUCH'
“The challenges Democrats have is they have very crowded primary fields,” Stefanik said. “I’m facing a field of six Democrats. It was 10 first, now it’s at six and they’re running further and further to the left. They’re very out of touch with voters in my district and we’re seeing that across the country.”
Democratic Congressional Committee Chair (DCCC) Ben Ray Luján told Perino last week he wasn’t concerned his recruits were dragging the party too far to the left.
“They fit their districts across the country,” Luján said.
Luján contended Republicans were running activist candidates, citing the special election in Ohio’s 12th District that saw an establishment candidate carve out a narrow victory in a hotly contested race for a vacant seat.
Stefanik countered the GOP were prioritizing centrists, and said the party tapped "excellent" candidates to replace two outgoing moderate Republican lawmakers who have announced retirements at the end of this term, Darrell Issa and Ed Royce.
“Top targets I think Republicans can hold,” Stefanik said.
On the fundraising side, national Democrats continue to lead Republicans.
But Perino noted Democrats’ lead on the generic ballot is eroding, citing a CNN poll that revealed 47 percent of registered voters say they back the Democratic candidate in their district, with 44 percent supporting the Republican.
Luján said he wasn’t concerned.
“When you look at the trend associated with the generic poll, Democrats have had a consistent advantage over this Congress, but I’ll say there’s nothing generic about our candidates,” he said.
Luján said the DCCC has been releasing district-by-district polling, but his NRCC counterpart Steve Stivers is reluctant to do.
PREDICTING TURNOUT
Scott Minkoff, assistant professor of political science at SUNY New Paltz, said historical trends do not appear to be favoring Republicans.
"In the midterms, particularly in the first election, we tend to see the minority party make serious gains, and there’s no reason not to expect that this time,” Minkoff told The Sun on Tuesday.
Minkoff agreed while data and trends suggest a Democratic wave, polling suggests enthusiasm on the Democratic side has slightly diminished.
Trump also presents an unknown element, he said, and gains by Democrats this fall might come down to just a handful of fiercely contested seats.
“It’s going to be get close if they get the majority,” he said.
As Stefanik prepares for the general election, New York’s 21st Congressional District has not yet been included in DCCC's Red to Blue program for highly competitive races this cycle, including in the fifth round of candidates announced last month.
The Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball have also not included the race on their list of competitive races this fall, ranking it “Safe Republican.”
And as Democrats speed towards the conclusion of their nominating contest, Minkoff said predicting voter enthusiasm is difficult owing to the lack of a local precedent.
The last Democratic primary contest was in 1992, and Aaron Woolf and Mike Derrick both ran unopposed for the nomination in 2014 and 2016, respectively.
Turnout is always lower in midterms than in general elections, he said, and the results may come down to a fraction of the electorate.
“It’s difficult to see turnout exceeding the 2016 primary,” Minkoff said.
The district contains 117,562 active Democrats, according to the state Board of Elections.
Just 44,899 registered Democrats voted in the 2016 presidential primaries in New York’s 21st Congressional District — or 38 percent of eligible voters.
A better comparison would be the 2014 primary elections, he said.
Statewide, voter turnout in the Empire State was ranked third-to-last nationwide in the 2014 general election, with just 29 percent of eligible voters going to the polls.
“Everybody wants to project in this race what is happening, and it’s really hard to know,” Minkoff said.