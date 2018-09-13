Stefanik casts net for Millennial-related policy ideas at hearing

× Expand Screenshot via Facebook Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) and Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin chaired a Millennial Task Force hearing on retirement security on Wednesday, Sept. 12 in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. | Millennials are facing a gloomy financial outlook, a trio of panelists testified at a House panel on retirement security on Wednesday.

Among the red flags:

Millennials aren’t saving as much as previous generations; they remain largely unaware of financial planning services, and red tape presents hurdles to transferring employer-sponsored savings accounts from one employer to another.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro), chair of the House Republican Policy Committee’s Millennial Task Force, co-chaired the hearing.

EDUCATION GAP

Only 24 percent of Millennials, commonly defined as those born between 1980 and 2000, have demonstrated basic financial knowledge, said James Lee, a certified financial planner, citing a 2015 report by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Lee, president of Lee Investment Management in Saratoga Springs, said young people should take the same approach to financial planning as they would with health care.

And as Millennials continue to disrupt how traditional services are offered, Lee stressed the importance of financial planners adapting to offer online services to the tech-savvy group — the first generation of “digital natives.”

Contrary to popular opinion, Lee said Millennials are not selfish and entitled, blowing money on avocado toast.

“It’s not true at all — it’s the opposite,” Lee told The Sun after the hearing. “It’s on us to communicate these services are available and are available at reasonable costs in rural communities so people can get help when they need it.”

Panelists also zeroed in on employer-sponsored savings plans.

John Scott, director of the Retirement Savings Project at Pew Charitable Trusts, said 75 to 80 percent of employers in the U.S. offer a matching contribution plan.

But it’s often difficult for employees to transfer savings between jobs, he said, and reforms are needed to better facilitate the process.

“Those funds get lost sometimes as Millennials make these changes,” Stefanik told The Sun after the hearing in a telephone interview.

Each of the panelists reiterated education is key in helping young people make better financial decisions.

“We do a poor job of educating (young people) on the impacts these decisions can have,” said Shai Akabas, director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

RISING DEBT

Stefanik cited skyrocketing student debt as an issue that must be wrangled under control.

The average debt load for 2016 college graduates is $37,000, Stefanik said, which results in Millenials saving for retirement later than previous generations.

Stefanik chaired the hearing with Rep. Mike Gallagher, a Wisconsin Republican.

Both are 34.

“This is a really important topic,” Gallagher said. “We need to try to focus on this to ensure our generation has adequate retirement savings.”

Lee stopped short of endorsing any proposed policy solutions, but was pleased lawmakers were studying the issue.

“It’s definitely a problem that needs solving,” he said.

Stefanik, a member of the Committee on Education and the Workforce, said retirement savings is an issue she hears about frequently when meeting with constituents.

She called the panelists' remarks “common sense, really straight-forward testimony” with suggestions on how Congress can help the cohort that now constitutes the largest generation in the labor force.

LEGISLATION PROPOSED

The lawmaker last week voted for the “Empowering Students Through Enhanced Financial Counseling Act,” legislation that aims to “promote an understanding of the cost and requirements of federal loans and Pell Grants through enhanced counseling for recipients of financial aid.”

The bill included a Stefanik-penned amendment that would provide students with an explanation of how to seek additional help from financial aid offices if they experience a change of financial circumstance.

"Financial literacy contains to be a challenge and something we need to address as policymakers and educators,” Stefanik said.

The lawmaker said she’ll continue to build support for her proposed legislation that would allow employers to make tax-free contributions to their employees’ student loan debt, calling it a “win-win” for both parties.

The hearing was the sixth held by the Millennial Task Force.

The group released a report last February detailing how to make the Republican Party more attractive to young people.

EYE ON ENTITLEMENTS

Panelists also broadly agreed Millennials are cynical about the solvency of Social Security.

“Almost everyone who comes in assumes Social Security is not going to be there for them,” said Lee, citing conversations with clients.

A 2015 Gallup poll revealed 51 percent of working Americans doubt the system will pay them a benefit when they retire, Akabas said.

“There is a far amount of lack of confidence amongst Millennials,” he said, adding that this uncertainty will become more problematic the longer a solution is dragged out.

Ensuring the long-term solvency of Social Security would require several policy changes, said Akabas, including a gradual increase of the retirement age.

House Budget Committee chairman Steve Stivers (R-Ohio) recently said the federal government needs to save money by reducing spending on social programs — including Social Security and Medicare.

“I disagree with his statement,” Stefanik told The Sun.

Stivers remarks come when Medicare’s trust fund in its worst shape since the recession, partly as a result of last year’s GOP tax cuts.

Stefanik acknowledged ensuring the sustainability of Social Security and Medicare is a sensitive issue, and said she is aware of the campaign-type signs sprouting along roadways in New York’s 21st Congressional District that say, “Save Social Security, Vote Democratic.”

The lawmaker has long said there should be no changes to Social Security and Medicare for those “in or near" retirement, which she defines as 50 or above.

“As a Millennial, I think we need to act to save Social Security,” she said.

Stefanik said she is proud of her record, which includes claiming $1 million in Social Security benefits for senior citizens.

“I have a record of specifics. My opponent has yet to put out specific policies on any issue,” said Stefanik. “Except Brazilian soap operas.”

COBB CHIMES IN

Stefanik is defending her seat this November from a challenge by Tedra Cobb, a Democrat and former St. Lawrence County legislator and strategic consultant.

The sophomore lawmaker was referring comments to Cobb made at a forum in April in which she said Brazilian telenovelas acted as an agent of soft power by helping to curb domestic population growth.

“They were using telenovelas to give women an opportunity to see other women in the workforce,” Cobb told The Sun last week.

“What they found after years of showing women in those roles that younger women were growing up and saying, ‘I can be a doctor. I can be a lawyer. I can be something other than a Mom in a home — I have power. That is important.”

Following Wednesday’s hearing, Cobb criticized Stefanik for her co-sponsorship of the PROSPER Act, which, if passed, would “slash federal student aid funding by $15 billion.”

“In doing so, she is driving students into the arms of predatory lenders and for-profit institutions,” said Cobb in a statement, calling it a “bitter irony” that the legislation would make it more difficult for students to save.

Nearly 1,000 organizations in higher education, veteran, civil rights, consumer protection and public sector communities have expressed opposition toward the legislation, said Cobb.

“Northern New Yorkers deserve a representative that will support students with legislation — not lectures,” she said.

But Cobb has been tight-lipped on potential legislative solutions across a variety of policy areas.

When asked about proposals for tuition-free education by the Watertown Daily Times last week, Cobb said she would have to learn more about “how proposals would affect both students and universities.”

A spokesman for Cobb declined to say if the candidate watched the hearing, which was streamed on Facebook Live.

Asked what specific policies — not broad principles or "core values" — the candidate supports to address financial challenges facing Millennials, the spokesman said Cobb supports eliminating unsubsidized loans.

"All student loans should be capped at a reasonable interest rate because the promise of higher education is not a license to maximize profits," said Brian Phillips, Jr., the spokesman.

"Additionally, the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program should be protected and expanded to include farmers and those who go to work for veteran service organizations — such as the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) — who are currently ineligible for loan forgiveness, as is proposed by the Aim Higher Act," Phillips said.

Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn is also running.