Stefanik rallies supporters in Glens Falls

× Photo Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) rallied supporters in Glens Falls on Saturday, Sept. 23 as part of the campaigns “Super Saturday” series designed to mobilize grassroots support. Photo by Pete DeMola

GLENS FALLS | It’s fall. And with the foliage and proliferation of roadside campaign lawn signs comes flurries of political activity.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) touched down in Glens Falls on Saturday to rally supporters.

“There is so much energy heading into this election,” Stefanik told a roomful of cheering volunteers at the campaign’s Warren Street headquarters.

Voters head to the polls on Nov. 6.

Stefanik faces Tedra Cobb, a Democrat, and Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn.

The campaign has made over 350,000 phone calls to voters and has knocked on over 18,000 doors, said Stefanik.

The lawmaker, who is seeking a third term, said she planned on hitting the pavement that afternoon to join them, part of the campaign’s “Super Saturday” series designed to drum up support and energize voters in a show of grassroots force.

“We have very high goals today in terms of calling 20,000 voters and knocking on over 1,000 doors,” Stefanik said.

The lawmaker was joined by state Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) and Morgan Zegers, a candidate for state Assembly.

“There’s nothing better in my opinion than a strong ground game, a killer ground game, and that’s what we have with you guys today,” Zegers said. “We just have to remind those people to show up on Election Day and go all the way down the ballot for everybody.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces a challenge from Marc Molinaro, a Republican, in November.

Stec and state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) are also up for re-election (although Stec is running unopposed).

“Betty sets the standard for constituent services and hard work and she’s just an amazing Republican woman to share the ballot with,” said Stefanik.

The lawmaker is framing the election as one of “results versus resistance” and told the crowd she would continue to focus on local issues — like claiming $2.7 million in veterans benefits.

Stefanik attempted to tie Cobb to Cuomo, whose close associates have been mired in corruption scandals surrounding the state’s economic development programs, including a former aide who was sentenced to six years in federal prison last week.

Stefanik told the crowd Cobb was a “Cuomo appointee” on a state ethics board.

Earlier in the week, her campaign referred to Cobb as a “Cuomo clone” in a televised contrast ad.

Cobb served a three-year stint on the Committee on Open Government and was appointed by former Gov. Eliot Spitzer.

Stefanik also criticized Cobb for her record as a St. Lawrence County legislator, contending she voted to raise taxes 20 times during her eight-year tenure.

“I am against raising taxes,” Stefanik said. “We are taxed to death in New York state.”

Cobb has contended the Stefanik campaign has misrepresented her record as a county lawmaker.

A fact-check by the Post-Star determined seven of the 20 votes were to raise taxes, while the others were either precursors to tax hikes or were “unfounded.”

“The only ‘resistance’ is Elise Stefanik’s resistance to talking about her voting record,” said Cobb campaign spokesman Brian Phillips, Jr. in response to Stefanik’s remarks. “If Stefanik wants to talk about results, let’s talk about how her votes would have resulted in 64,000 Northern New Yorkers being stripped of their healthcare coverage. She voted to dump coal ash in our rivers, and let invasive species thrive in Lake Champlain.”

‘KEEP THIS TRAIN ROLLING’

Stefanik earlier joined approximately 50 supporters as they gathered at Centennial Circle, where they waved signs, chanted “Go Elise” and encouraged passerby to honk in support of the lawmaker.

She did not mention President Trump at the rally aside from a brief comment on his visit to Fort Drum last month to sign a military spending bill.

“Every president in recent memory has gone to Fort Drum, so it’s a big deal for the community,” Stefanik said.

Several attendees said it was important for the GOP to support the president’s agenda.

“We’ve got to keep this train rolling in the right direction,” said Michael Kibling of South Glens Falls, citing the robust economy. “He made promises. He’s fulfilling his promises, and that’s rare.”

Kibling supports Trump’s proposed border wall, and said he is OK with Congress parceling out piecemeal funding.

“If Democrats take control of the House, it will slow it down even more. We need to get it done,” he said.

Jason Smith of Glens Falls beamed as he waved an American flag and encouraged motorists to honk for the lawmaker.

“It’s about time American people stand up for America,” he said, noting he felt overwhelmed at the show of patriotic support.

“It’s OK to care about our country and our liberties,” he said.

Matt Zehl of Middle Grove described himself as moderate, but leans “slightly-right.”

Zehl, an intern with the Stefanik campaign, said he admires the lawmaker’s bipartisan approach.

“The isolation between the parties is a big issue, and bridging that divide is something Elise Stefanik does very well,” Zehl said.

Stefanik is heavily favored to win in November, according to prognosticators, including FiveThirtyEight, who called New York’s 21st Congressional District the safest seat for the GOP to hold in the state — even when a “blue wave” paired with historical trends portends Democrats flipping the House.

Saratoga County GOP Chairman Carl Zeilman said he felt confident Stefanik would carve out a third term, citing her work on military and agricultural issues.

“We all benefit from a good economy,” Zeilman said.

Stefanik said she felt heartened at the response from motorists.

“As you can see by the smiling faces and the honks from when we were doing the sign wave outside, there’s a lot of support from within the community,” Stefanik said.

Ex-Green Party candidate Matt Funiciello, who unsuccessfully challenged Stefanik in 2014 and 2016, drove past the rally earlier on his way to Rock Hill Bakehouse.

“Why are they all acting like Democrats?” he said.