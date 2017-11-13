Stefanik reintroduces broadband legislation

× Expand Photo provided Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) has co-sponsored two pieces of federal legislation to aid rural communities in receiving high-speed broadband.

PLATTSBURGH | Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) is reintroducing a pair of bills designed to boost broadband for farmers and rural residents.

The Broadband Connections for Rural Opportunities Program Act, known as B-CROP, would award grant funding to rural high-need broadband projects in combination with current loan funding available through USDA’s Rural Utilities Service.

Grants of up to 50 percent of a project’s cost, and up to 75 percent for remote, high-need areas, would be covered.

“This would be an increase of $50 million per year,” Stefanik told The Sun in a phone interview. “This would essentially give higher priority for underserved areas.”

Stefanik is working with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to reintroduce the bill, including Mark Pocan (WI-02), Cheri Bustos (IL-17), Jared Huffman (CA-02) and Hal Rogers (KY-05).

A second bill, the Precision Farming Act of 2017, is designed specifically to boost connectivity for farmers, particularly those with large-scale operations heavily reliant on data and automation.

“This would be a one-time $15,000 reimbursement for each line installed for a farmer with a precision farming operation,” Stefanik said.

Farmers wishing to apply for loans to cover additional installation costs would find their applications prioritized under the Rural Electrification Act.

Stefanik said she hopes both bills will move quickly through the committee process.

U.S. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia introduced B-CROP companion legislation in the U.S. Senate earlier this year.

MAKE OR BREAK

Essex County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland said reliable broadband is critical for precision farming, which is heavily automated and data-oriented.

Farmers are constantly tracking metrics like production, cell counts, soil health and fertilizer conditions, said Gillilland, who also serves as Willsboro supervisor.

“The farmer is trying to optimize their operations,” he said. “They’re on their computers constantly working this, inputting, collecting and analyzing data on their smartphones.”

Time management is critical in modern-day farming, and farmers are continually trying to optimize their time.

“The need to track data is paramount in a modern farming operation,” Gillilland said, “and broadband access and modernization for the modern farmer determines success or not.”