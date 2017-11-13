Stefanik reintroduces broadband legislation

Photo provided
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) has co-sponsored two pieces of federal legislation to aid rural communities in receiving high-speed broadband.
PLATTSBURGH | Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) is reintroducing a pair of bills designed to boost broadband for farmers and rural residents.
The Broadband Connections for Rural Opportunities Program Act, known as B-CROP, would award grant funding to rural high-need broadband projects in combination with current loan funding available through USDA’s Rural Utilities Service.
Grants of up to 50 percent of a project’s cost, and up to 75 percent for remote, high-need areas, would be covered.
“This would be an increase of $50 million per year,” Stefanik told The Sun in a phone interview. “This would essentially give higher priority for underserved areas.”
Stefanik is working with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to reintroduce the bill, including Mark Pocan (WI-02), Cheri Bustos (IL-17), Jared Huffman (CA-02) and Hal Rogers (KY-05).
A second bill, the Precision Farming Act of 2017, is designed specifically to boost connectivity for farmers, particularly those with large-scale operations heavily reliant on data and automation.
“This would be a one-time $15,000 reimbursement for each line installed for a farmer with a precision farming operation,” Stefanik said.
Farmers wishing to apply for loans to cover additional installation costs would find their applications prioritized under the Rural Electrification Act.
Stefanik said she hopes both bills will move quickly through the committee process.
U.S. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia introduced B-CROP companion legislation in the U.S. Senate earlier this year.
MAKE OR BREAK
Essex County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland said reliable broadband is critical for precision farming, which is heavily automated and data-oriented.
Farmers are constantly tracking metrics like production, cell counts, soil health and fertilizer conditions, said Gillilland, who also serves as Willsboro supervisor.
“The farmer is trying to optimize their operations,” he said. “They’re on their computers constantly working this, inputting, collecting and analyzing data on their smartphones.”
Time management is critical in modern-day farming, and farmers are continually trying to optimize their time.
“The need to track data is paramount in a modern farming operation,” Gillilland said, “and broadband access and modernization for the modern farmer determines success or not.”
Gillilland, a cattle farmer, personally uses smartphone apps for tracking grass production and herd movements.
B-CROP would give the highest priority to projects in areas that are currently unserved by high-speed broadband — like Willsboro, which is also Stefanik’s adopted hometown.
Farms in Essex County tend to be at the end of the line, or the so-called “last mile” when buildouts of fiber networks become prohibitively expensive.
Access isn’t possible without government support, Gillilland said.
“This gives some added boost for farmers to get access,” he said. “Every farmer would benefit from this program.”
Gillilland commended Stefanik for prioritizing the issue.
“She is constantly out and about and talking,” he said. “Her ear is to the problems and issues we have, be they rural issues, small town issues or ag issues. From the beginning, she has said agriculture is one of the biggest sectors of the congressional district, and she is very attuned to that.”
The federal legislation joins a $500 million statewide initiative that aims to fully wire the state with high-speed broadband by the end of 2018.
“Though our program is yielding great results for the state, we also support initiatives to further bolster and grow broadband connectivity in rural areas,” said a spokesman with Empire State Development, the state agency overseeing the effort, when asked about the federal legislation.
Bidding for the third and final round of grants closed in September.
“Phase 3 will be announced in the coming months, as the proposals are currently being evaluated,” said the official.
The final round will be augmented by $170 million in funds from the Federal Communications Commission.
Gillilland said state officials have assured him that Willsboro and Essex County will be fully covered under the program.
“I haven’t seen any hard data if that’s going to happen or not,” he said. “But what we get is what we get and we don’t have any choice.”