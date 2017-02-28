Stefanik returns from East Asia trip

× Expand Photo provided Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) met with soldiers from the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade on a House Intelligence Trip to South Korea last week.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) has returned stateside from an overseas trip to South Korea and Japan.

Stefanik, a newly minted member of the House Intelligence Committee, returned from the delegation trip on Sunday.

The sophomore lawmaker met with General Vincent Brooks, United States Forces Korea, to discuss security threats.

Stefanik also met with a North Korean defector, who conveyed the “importance of continued sanctions to pressure the rogue regime and shared stories about the lack of access to information and internet in North Korea,” said a spokesman.

“He also gave a firsthand account of the severe economic and humanitarian hardships they face,” said Tom Flanagin.

The trip is required for new members of the committee.

“This trip was an important opportunity for new members of the House Intelligence Committee to highlight the importance of working with our allies in the region and to continue to build on our intelligence sharing capabilities,” Stefanik said in a statement.

North Korea tested a ballistic missile on Feb. 12, and has dominated the news this month following the assassination of Kim Jong Nam, the exiled half-brother of Kim Jong Un, at a Malaysian airport.

“I am grateful for the many opportunities to meet and thank the men and women in uniform who are downrange, for their service and sacrifice, including many from New York and who had previously been stationed at Fort Drum,” Stefanik said.

President Trump has publicly spared with the country’s intelligence community.

Trump last week assailed the FBI over leaks of classified information to the media, the latest in a long line of broadsides against the agency stemming from before last November’s election.

The most recent criticisms, according to the New York Times, were in response to a report indicating a White House official asked the agency to rebut a report detailing contacts between Trump’s associates and Russian intelligence officials.

Those connections, among allegations of Russian interference during the 2016 presidential election, are the subject of parallel House and Senate intelligence committee investigations.

Asked if Stefanik had concerns over the president’s ongoing war with the country’s intelligence community and the possible international and domestic ramifications, Flanagin responded:

“Congresswoman Stefanik has concerns about the purported leaks of classified information over the past several months. She will be working with her colleagues on the House Intelligence Committee in their oversight role to investigate any intelligence or counterintelligence issues involving Russia and follow the facts wherever they lead.”

Stefanik cited the East Asia trip, which was scheduled in early January, as the reason why she couldn’t attend a constituent-organized town hall meeting last week in Glens Falls, which drew 300 constituents.

The lawmaker has been criticized by progressive groups for declining to hold town hall meetings. But many Republicans have derided the sessions as unsuitable for fostering productive discourse, citing the super-charged environments at similar meetings held across the country.

Flanagin said the lawmaker will continue to hold small group meetings to meet with constituents.

“Small group meetings are the best way to allow for candid, constructive dialogue on sensitive issues where constituents feel comfortable sharing their own personal stories with Congresswoman Stefanik,” Flanagin said.

The lawmaker’s office, he said, has scheduled meetings this week with a number of grassroots groups, including Democracy for the Greater Glens Falls Area, the Saratoga Health Care Committee, and the Coalition for Medicare Choices, among other groups.

“We will continue to schedule meetings such as these with constituents in all 12 counties of our district,” Flanagin said.

To request a meeting, visit stefanik.house.gov/contact/request-appearance.