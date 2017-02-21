Stefanik reveals Millennial Report

× Expand Photo provided via Office of Rep. Stefanik Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) is the chair of the House Republican Policy Committee’s Millennial Task Force. The lawmaker last week released a report of the committee’s findings during the 114th Congress.

GLENS FALLS — They are distrustful of traditional institutions.

Suspicious of authority, demanding of transparency and in defiance of political labels, they walk a blurred line between economic conservatism and social tolerance.

But they’re also cautiously optimistic and brimming with volunteerism.

Meet the Millennials.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) made history when she became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress in 2014 at the age of 30.

The lawmaker campaigned on a platform of “fresh new ideas” and “a new generation of leadership.”

Since taking office, Stefanik has been hailed as a GOP rock star, and a blast of fresh air in a party that is struggling to cast a wider, more inclusive net.

While she’s demurred on the accolades, she has kept her nose down and issued a steady stream of policy proposals and initiatives while touting her bipartisan bona fides across the sprawling district, the state’s largest.

The latest is a report the lawmaker coauthored on how the Republican Party can better engage with Millennials, or those born between 1980-2000.

“Millennials don’t remember Ronald Reagan-era conservatism,” wrote Republican Policy Committee Chairman Rep. Luke Messer in the report. “And expressing longing for this bygone era does not resonate nor move them to embrace conservative ideologies.”

The generation is the largest in the workforce — and is a growing force in the voting bloc — but their participation in government is lagging, which Stefanik and other officials have flagged a problem as they attempt to harness the energy of a cohort who will be voting for the next five decades.

Just 13 percent of Millennials voted in the 2014 midterm elections, according to Pew Research Center. But they constitute 31 percent of the available electorate.

And despite being a “disruptive force” in the private sector, young people are losing interest in the public sector as a vehicle to bring societal change, Stefanik said.

“As Members of Congress from previous generations begin to retire, it is imperative that a new generation of leaders step up,” Stefanik wrote. “That will only happen if there is a recognition that government is trying to work for the people.”

The lawmaker has spent the past year chairing a task force, and the resulting report, “Millennials & the GOP: Rebuilding Trust with an Untapped Electorate,” stemmed from four hearings held last year.

Participants included pollsters, academics, political scientists, businesspeople and students.

The findings?

Millennials may be disengaged from the political process — but don’t mistake that lack of involvement for indifference.

It is possible to reach them — and bring them over to the GOP side, say Stefanik and her coauthors.

How?

Appeal to their interest in civic activism and effective government. Invest in the infrastructure important to them — including small town revitalization efforts and rural broadband — and create legislation that will have a measurable impact on their lives, including policies that will offer student loan and tax relief while boosting transparency through the use of social media.

The report suggests moving forward nearly a dozen specific policy proposals by Stefanik and others, including the lawmaker’s year-round Pell Grant legislation and a proposal by Rep. John Katko (R-Syracuse) to establish tax-exempt savings accounts to aid in paid family leave.

Those bills are currently making their way through the legislative process and are gaining bipartisan sponsors.

Stefanik plans on reintroducing her HELPS Act — which would count employer contributions to student loan payments as tax-free income — as part of a forthcoming higher education package soon, a spokesman said, and the lawmaker is working to build support for the Edit Act, the track-changing bill the lawmaker introduced this month.

The committee also floated tax exemptions for scholarships and requiring educational institutions to be forthcoming on how debt might affect students as they enter the workforce.

The report acknowledges that it may be a heavy lift to capture the hearts of the Millennials who grew up under eight years of President Obama, a Democrat.

“We’ve been an opposition party for so long that this new generation doesn’t know how we plan to make their lives better,” said Messer. “In truth, they don’t know because we haven’t shown them or told them.”

× Expand A report by the Millennial Task Force encourages Republicans to consider these principles while seeking to attract young people to the party.

SHOWING THEM

Local Republican officials agree the party needs to communicate ways they can improve the lives of young people, but while also showing tough love in the process.

“We want to show the party is a party of opportunity — of self-reliance — which is something that rings true with the professional generation, especially as they start off in life,” said Essex County Republican Party Chairman Shaun Gillilland.

Chief among conveying their ideology is showing Republicans have better solutions than Democrats for issues like providing broadband, job creation and addressing student loan debt, he said.

“We have lassoed an albatross around our economic neck in this country,” Gillilland said of student loan debt. “They just can’t get moving in their professional lives — that’s just breaking people’s’ backs.”

Messer’s bill to broaden tax-free treatments and scholarships and grants used to cover non-tuition expenses like room and board, said Gillilland, also deserves a closer look.

“It’s a more merit-based way of assisting people than just paying everyone’s tuition,” Gillilland said, alluding to a proposal by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to offer free tuition at all state schools.

“It’s good for the country, and good for the individuals,” said Gillilland, a father of two Millennials.

Gillilland, who serves as the supervisor of Stefanik’s adopted hometown, also cited Stefanik’s efforts to expand broadband in the remote district, including a letter she penned with her colleagues asking President Trump to include investments in rural broadband connectivity in his forthcoming infrastructure proposal.

“I think Millennials and young people realize it’s the key to economic life — just like sewer, water and electricity,” Gillilland said. “It’s the key to living in the 21st century.”

Ray Scollin, state Republican Vice Chair of the North Country, said investing in infrastructure is critical to combat the brain drain and keep young people in small communities like Saranac Lake, which is fast becoming one of the Adirondack Park’s most desirable communities for young people.

And communication is also key in selling young people on the GOP, he said.

Scollin says he enjoys connecting with Millennials during the petition process, when he asks them how the party can help them.

“I think that’s our best opportunity,” he said. “You take the time to listen. This is what we need to do as Republicans.”

× Expand The Millennial Task Force encourages Republicans to hold town halls on college campuses to connect with Millennials. With a GOP-led Congress and White House, Republicans across the country are now being pushed by their constituents to clarify their stances on possible policy changes, including the Affordable Care Act.

NOT SEEING EVIDENCE

Across the aisle, Warren County Democratic Chair Lynne Boecher said the report was “commendable in its rhetoric.”

But New York’s 21st Congressional District is one of the oldest in the country, Boecher said.

As such, it’s important for Stefanik to articulate her stances on Medicare and Social Security, both of which have come under scrutiny by the GOP as Baby Boomers age into the system.

While she praised Stefanik on her work on military issues and for joining the Climate Solutions Caucus, Boecher said in order to truly engage with Millennials, Stefanik also needs to address issues near to their hearts.

Those issues include curbing sexual assault on college campuses and doing more to clarify where the lawmaker stands on public education, particularly now that the federal Department of Education is under the leadership of a staunch advocate of charter schools and privatization.

“I look at her Millennial report as important, and a population that needs to be engaged,” Boecher said. “But I’m not seeing evidence of that in practice,” citing the lawmaker’s decision not to engage in town hall meetings with her constituents, including a grassroots event slated for Wednesday in Glens Falls.

“I’m suspect of the actions that go behind this, since she demonstrated a reluctance in my area, Warren County, to meet with our constituents, with people who are concerned about the direction of where we’re going,” Boecher said.

The report, indeed, calls for ways for lawmakers to better communicate with constituents — including through town halls on college campuses.

A spokesman for Stefanik has cited a scheduling conflict for her inability to attend the event — the lawmaker will be on a trip with the House Intelligence Committee delegation — and has encouraged constituents to contact the lawmaker’s office for small meetings, which he said are more productive than town halls.

“Our office is working now to arrange meetings with those who have already reached out,” said Tom Flanagin, noting the lawmaker has engaged with over a dozen “Coffee With Your Congresswoman” events last Congress.

THE TRUMP QUESTION

The timing of the report has coincided with the rise of Trump, who has galvanized the left since taking office last month with a series of controversial executive orders and his cabinet picks, which critics say have contradicted his pledge to “drain the swamp.”

Protests have rippled across the country, including here in the North Country, where Stefanik has come under fire for her support of the tough-talking president.

The lawmaker weathered storms of controversy last week when constituents protested outside of her Glens Falls office (and in Lake Placid earlier in the month).

Stefanik issued a fiery rebuke, calling the protesters “disruptive” and said they had harassed staffers.

The perceived lack of engagement by protestors comes when many on the left are still smarting over the bruising presidential defeat and Trump’s subsequent controversial comments, which continue to dominate the news cycle.

Despite Millennial disaffection with Hillary Clinton, the presidential candidate still netted about 55 percent of the youth vote, according to exit poll data provided by the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement.

Trump garnered 37 percent.

Will the pugnacious president poison the GOP brand for a generation of Millennials?

Team Stefanik is confident he will not:

“By addressing issues such as college affordability, transparency and growing economic opportunity, we believe this pivotal generation will respond well to our message,” Flanagin said.

Local officials expressed varying shades of concern.

“I think that is a very real threat, yes,” Gillilland said. “I, for one, struggle to not let that happen.”

Scollin said he was taking a bigger-picture approach.

There are three things that really turn Millennials off, he said: Xenophobia, job stagnation and the lack of civility in politics.

“I’m not saying Donald Trump is xenophobic, or his policies,” Scollin said, “but Millennials care about xenophobes, and I share that concern.”

He added: “The senseless incivility of any kind of political discourse turns them farther and farther away from politics. Let’s be civil — let’s have a real, honest discourse.”

Boecher said it’s too early to tell what effect Trump might have on influencing Millennials, particularly considering the volatility of the electorate.

But she said she has been inundated with requests by young people since the inauguration asking how to contact Stefanik, namely regarding women’s health care issues and student loan relief.

“I think it’s important to engage the conservation, and not only with those you agree with, and those who support you,” she said.

× Expand Photo provided Morgan Zegers holds a .20 gauge shotgun while hunting in Malta, Saratoga County. Zegers, 20, was inspired by Rep. Elise Stefanik to run for a Capital District area Assembly seat.

MEET MORGAN

Engagement is one thing, getting truly involved is another.

“We’ve been trying to attract Millennials as long as I’ve been in this position as vice chair for the Republican Party in North Country,” Scollin said.

As she enters her third year in office, Stefanik has been tapped as the National Republican Congressional Committee’s Vice-Chair for Recruitment, tasked with recruiting “a diverse slate of candidates across the country,” according to her spokesman.

Stefanik has already inspired one Millennial to run for office at the state level.

With 21 months until the 2018 elections, Morgan Zegers has declared her candidacy for state Assembly District 113, which covers Saratoga and Washington counties, skirting the southern end of Glens Falls.

The gun-toting Malta native who hopes to unseat Carrie Woerner attends American University in Washington, D.C., where she is one of a small band of conservatives on campus, and often enjoys wearing a National Rifle Association to needle her classmates.

“As a young Republican woman, I’m definitely put in a box,” Zegers said.

But for the student-turned-candidate, her attraction to the GOP is simple:

“I see fiscal conservatism as the best way to enhance our community,” she said. “I’m not a fan of government overreach, and I am a fan of giving students relief on their burden.”

Zegers knows from experience: One year at American is $66,000. Good thing she’s graduating early, she said, which will allow her to reduce expenses.

“I just hope to bring a level of transparency and a fresh perspective,” she said on her candidacy, citing regulatory reform and civic pride as an additional issues that attracted her to the Republican Party.

Zegers, 20, has read Stefanik’s Millennial Report, and thinks it contains a lot of relatable ideas, including the legislation that would allow employers to contribute to 401k-type accounts that would match student loan payments, cap tax penalties for those declining to purchase insurance through the Affordable Care Act, as well as the transparency measures.

The student, too, harbors concerns that Trump may damage the Republican brand for young people, and lead to disengagement from all politics.

“I am worried,” she said. “People are growing up seeing all this hate going on.”

But both major parties are frustrated with the system, she said.

“I’m just looking past the negativity,” Zegers said.

The student worked as an intern for Stefanik, and wants to follow in the footsteps of her role model.

“She never stops working, and she never stops caring — and I saw myself being able to do that,” Zegers said of Stefanik. “She’s a young woman, and she’s totally rocking this position.”

Zegers isn’t alone in youthful candidates stepping forward to run for office.

Patrick Nelson, 27, a political activist from Saratoga County, has announced he intends on challenging Stefanik on the Democratic line in 2018.