Stefanik: Ryan speech ‘from the heart,’ not concerned about impact on midterms

× Expand Pete DeMola Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) delivers comments April 6, 2018 at the Moriah Volunteer Fire Department.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Wednesday he will not seek re-election in November.

Ryan, 48, said he will serve until the end of this Congress in January.

The speaker told Republican colleagues Wednesday morning he wanted to spend more time with his children.

“To be honest, I was not surprised,” said Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro). “His priority is his family and country. He doesn’t want to be just a Sunday Dad and is looking forward to the next chapter in his life.”

Stefanik called the speech “from the heart.”

“He didn’t want to do things the way they’ve always been done, which is to run and step down after the fact,” she said. “He’s honest and humble, and those are qualities sometimes we don’t see enough of.”

Stefanik got to know Ryan when she headed up his debate preparations during the 2012 vice presidential campaign.

The two have been close ever since, with Ryan serving as a role model for Stefanik and guiding the candidate after she decided to run for office in 2014.

Stefanik had previously served in the Bush White House and communications director for the Foreign Policy Initiative, a think tank.

“He took a risk on a young first-time candidate,” Stefanik told The Sun in a phone interview on Wednesday.

Stefanik counted the 21st Century Cures Act, national defense, combating the opioid epidemic and VA reform as key legislative initiatives she hashed out with the lawmaker.

But the two have also broken on policy, including last year’s GOP tax vote.

Stefanik said forging her own path on high-profile issues has helped her gain respect from her House colleagues.

The announcement on Wednesday ignited a battle for House leadership, with Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) immediately floated as potential successors.

Stefanik, who has previously spoken highly of Scalise following his near-fatal shooting last year, declined to make an endorsement, but said the GOP conference would be in good hands under the leadership of either lawmaker.

The second-term representative hailed Ryan for not “clinging to power” like Democratic minority leader Nancy Pelosi, who she slammed as being unpopular — particularly in the North Country.