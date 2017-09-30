Stefanik: Scalise’s return an inspirational, unifying moment

Pete DeMola
Rep. Elise Stefanik delivered comments at the Westport Hotel on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.
WESTPORT — Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) believes the return of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to the House this week speaks to the better nature of humanity and serves as a reminder that Americans can break free of the divisiveness that has taken hold across the country.
“He said on the floor, ‘It wasn’t about me as an individual — it was a reminder that other countries look to the United States as an emblem of hope, and as a leader throughout the world,'” Stefanik said.
Scalise spent 15 weeks in recovery after being critically wounded in June by a gunman at a congressional baseball practice. He gave a soaring speech to his House colleagues on Thursday, thanking the public for their support.
“While some people might focus on a tragic event and an evil act, to me, all I remember are the thousands of acts of kindness and love and warmth that came out of this,” Scalise said.
The congressman, who underwent nine surgeries, received condolences from global leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May.
Stefanik, delivering comments at the Essex County Republican Committee's annual dinner in Westport on Saturday evening, urged attendees to watch the speech and draw inspiration from what she called a “historical moment.”
“So I want you to watch that speech. Because despite all of the discourse that’s happening today, we need to continue to work together and I think this county is always a great example of doing that,” Stefanik said.
The second-term lawmaker also noted the power of prayer:
“So many people in this community when that happened, texted me saying they were praying for him, Republicans and Democrats,” Stefanik said.
The lawmaker only gave policy a cursory mention during her brief comments.
Following the defeat of the latest Republican-led effort to repeal “Obamacare” earlier this week, Congress and President Trump have pivoted to tax reform.
Stefanik said on Wednesday that comprehensive tax reform is needed for a code that hasn’t been reformed since 1986.
“Since that time, the tax code has grown to over 3 million words and 85,000 pages,” Stefanik said in a statement. “This suffocating bureaucracy and inefficiency stifles growth, kills jobs and costs hard working North Country families money that should be kept in their pockets.”
Stefanik said she would continue to solicit feedback and input from constituents and businesses.
“I believe that any tax reform plan should make the code flatter, fairer and simpler for families and businesses in our district, should allow middle class families to keep more of their paychecks, and should lower taxes on our small businesses so that they can compete around the globe.”
Despite the ennui in Congress, Stefanik appeared to be optimistic that Republicans continue to have a “unique opportunity” to craft and pass legislation owing to their control of Congress and the White House.
The lawmaker asked attendees to boost support for town and county candidates as they head towards next month’s general election.
“I view this as a partnership, and while I’m focused on the federal issues, there’s so much that impact your communities that you hear from your constituents that we try to be a helping hand on,” Stefanik said.
RALLYING THE TROOPS
While not up for re-election until 2018, Stefanik already faces challengers from both sides of the aisle.
“Elise, as everyone knows, has nine or 10 opponents already, and the election season doesn’t really begin until next year,” State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) told attendees on Saturday. “So I think that all of us need to work really hard to keep her name out there, talk about all of the good that she has done and the things that she’s been able to do for her constituents.”
Little encouraged attendees to write letters to local newspapers with letters highlighting the lawmaker’s accomplishments, namely when it comes to constituent service.
“You’ve got nine candidates out there getting their family and friends to write letters for them,” Little said. “We really need to flood the papers if you can, if you have time.”
Little pumped up the crowd:
“The nine of them are all going to kill each other and she’s going to win easily,” she said.
Seven Democratic candidates have entered the primary race:
Patrick Nelson (Stillwater, Saratoga County), Emily Martz (Saranac Lake), Ronald Kim (Saratoga), Dan Boyajian (Cambridge, Washington County), Tedra Cobb (Hermon, St. Lawrence County) and Steve Krieg (Plattsburgh).
Russell Finley, a St. Lawrence County Republican, is aiming to bump Stefanik off in a GOP primary.
Essex County Republican Committee Chairman Shaun Gillilland shared with Stefanik the reaction of U.S. Marine Corp Lieutenant General John A. Lejeune when told he was surrounded by Germans during a World War I naval skirmish.
"And his answer was, 'Good, they won’t get away from us now,’” Gillilland said. “And that’s how you should look at your opponents because you’re going to squash them like dead pumpkins.”
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, who is exploring a run for governor, also spoke at the dinner.
“Maybe — just maybe — I may be a candidate,” Molinaro said.