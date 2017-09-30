Stefanik: Scalise’s return an inspirational, unifying moment

× Expand Pete DeMola Rep. Elise Stefanik delivered comments at the Westport Hotel on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.

WESTPORT — Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) believes the return of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to the House this week speaks to the better nature of humanity and serves as a reminder that Americans can break free of the divisiveness that has taken hold across the country.

“He said on the floor, ‘It wasn’t about me as an individual — it was a reminder that other countries look to the United States as an emblem of hope, and as a leader throughout the world,'” Stefanik said.

Scalise spent 15 weeks in recovery after being critically wounded in June by a gunman at a congressional baseball practice. He gave a soaring speech to his House colleagues on Thursday, thanking the public for their support.

“While some people might focus on a tragic event and an evil act, to me, all I remember are the thousands of acts of kindness and love and warmth that came out of this,” Scalise said.

The congressman, who underwent nine surgeries, received condolences from global leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May.

Stefanik, delivering comments at the Essex County Republican Committee's annual dinner in Westport on Saturday evening, urged attendees to watch the speech and draw inspiration from what she called a “historical moment.”

“So I want you to watch that speech. Because despite all of the discourse that’s happening today, we need to continue to work together and I think this county is always a great example of doing that,” Stefanik said.

The second-term lawmaker also noted the power of prayer:

“So many people in this community when that happened, texted me saying they were praying for him, Republicans and Democrats,” Stefanik said.

The lawmaker only gave policy a cursory mention during her brief comments.

Following the defeat of the latest Republican-led effort to repeal “Obamacare” earlier this week, Congress and President Trump have pivoted to tax reform.

Stefanik said on Wednesday that comprehensive tax reform is needed for a code that hasn’t been reformed since 1986.

“Since that time, the tax code has grown to over 3 million words and 85,000 pages,” Stefanik said in a statement. “This suffocating bureaucracy and inefficiency stifles growth, kills jobs and costs hard working North Country families money that should be kept in their pockets.”