Stefanik signs letter expressing Arctic refuge drilling concerns

× Expand Photo provided Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) has signed onto a letter expressing concern over drilling in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

PLATTSBURGH | Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) has co-signed a letter expressing concern over drilling in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR).

“We have concerns over any proposal that would implement an oil and gas leasing program in the refuge,” said the letter, which was signed by 12 federal lawmakers.

Stefanik was among the moderate GOP House members targeted by the Wilderness Society in an advertising campaign pressuring them to strip the provision for Arctic drilling from the tax bill.

The Senate version passed last week, and Stefanik voted against the House version last month.

The two bills will now enter conference, where differences will be hashed out before a final vote.

Opening the 19.6-million acre refuge to oil and gas drilling has been a longstanding Republican priority.

“The U.S. Geological Survey estimated in 1998 that part of ANWR could hold up to 12 billion barrels of oil, and President Donald Trump and Alaska Republicans have called it essential for their plans for American energy dominance,” Politico reported last month.

The plan has taken on increased saliency as one to help pay for proposed tax cuts. Drilling is projected to create $2 million in revenues. The budget includes $1 billion in revenue from drilling leases over 10 years, with the other half going back to Alaska.

Democrats oppose the measure, citing the impact to the environment, the need to focus on sustainable energy development and questionable revenues.

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, said drilling can be done safely with new technology, the AP reported, “while ensuring a steady energy supply for West Coast refineries.”

The acreage has long been home to a wide array of wildlife, including caribou, wolves and polar bears.

The National Audubon Society is also opposed to the effort, citing skepticism over projected revenues and the potential impact on nearly 200 species of migratory birds, many of which are from New York.

The letter signed by Stefanik also raises concerns over seismic testing and said the reserves aren’t necessary for the U.S. to reach energy independence.

× Expand Photo provided/Audubon Society Critics say opening Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge up to drilling will have a detrimental impact on the ecosystem.

Lawmakers also cited the costs of potential lawsuits, and said energy exploration efforts should be conducted elsewhere — including the National Petroleum Reserve, located just west of the ANWR.