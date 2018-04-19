Stefanik sits out resolution to remove embattled EPA chief

× Expand Thom Randall Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) spoke with constituents April 5, 2018 at the Moreau Community Center in South Glens Falls.

PLATTSBURGH | A pair of resolutions introduced in the U.S. Senate and House on Wednesday are formally calling for embattled EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt to step down.

But Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) hadn’t signed on to the House resolution despite calling for Pruitt’s ouster at a town hall earlier this month in South Glens Falls.

“I fundamentally disagree with how Pruitt has handled his position as director of the EPA. I was opposed to slashing EPA budgets, and while this last omnibus spending bill we passed wasn’t perfect, it did fund the EPA and passed on a bipartisan basis,” Stefanik said.

“I am concerned about how the agency is run; I am concerned about the ethics issue, and he should resign.”

Sen. Tom Udall (D-New Mexico) and Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Florida) are leading the group of 170 lawmakers, a development first reported by the Post-Star on Wednesday.

Thirty-nine senators had sponsored the resolution by Wednesday, which Udall called a “historic” feat.

A spokesman for Stefanik confirmed she wasn't among the 131 representatives, all of them Democrats, who supported the measure and said the resolution is unlikely to come up for a vote.

“Congresswoman Stefanik believes the text of the resolution is partisan, overly broad, and will not be given a vote,” said Tom Flanagin, the spokesman. “Due to ongoing ethics issues, she believes it's in the best interests of the EPA for Mr. Pruitt to step down and has publicly called for him to do so. She encourages other members of her party to speak out.”

The sophomore lawmaker also disagrees with wrapping policy statements around resignation calls.

“The text of this resolution includes policy disagreements that, while Congresswoman Stefanik may share, they should not be included in calls for the resignation of a public official,” Flanagin said.

Udall hammered Pruitt for “behaving like the emperor of the swamp.”

"During his time in office, Pruitt has waged all-out war on the bedrock protections that keep our air and water clean, prevent toxic chemicals from contaminating our communities, and safeguard the health of our kids and families, Udall said in a statement. “He has done lasting damage to public health and safety — gutting the EPA’s core mission — all to benefit his campaign donors and grease the wheels for his big polluter friends.”