Stefanik splits with GOP on federal budget

× Expand Photo provided Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) broke with her party on Thursday, Oct. 26 by voting against the 2018 budget resolution.

PLATTSBURGH | Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) has broken with her party on a major 2018 budget resolution vote.

The budget narrowly passed 216-212 along party lines, with all Democrats voting against the plan last Thursday.

The greenlight has paved the way for House lawmakers to introduce their sweeping tax reform bill.

Stefanik split with Republicans over the increasingly controversial state and local tax deduction measure.

“She voted against this budget because she had concerns with the language related to eliminating the deduction for state and local taxes,” said Tom Flanagin, a spokesman.

Ditching the state and local tax deduction known as SALT would raise $1.3 trillion in revenue over the next decade.

But state and federal politicians from New York argue repealing the tax break would amount to a form of double taxation for residents of high-tax states like New York, New Jersey and California.

The coalition — including Democratic U.S. Sens. Schumer and Gillibrand — also claims the repeal would push people into higher marginal tax brackets, reduce incentives to work and kill job growth.

All but two members of New York’s nine-member GOP delegation voted against the bills, with only Reps. Chris Collins and Tom Reed voting to move forward with the budget resolution.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the SALT repeal a “three-card Monte” and excoriated the two lawmakers, accusing of them of voting against the best interests of their constituents.

“I think it’s modern day treason against the state,” Cuomo said in a joint conference call Friday with California Gov. Jerry Brown. “I think they are the Benedict Arnolds of today, because they voted against the interests of the people in their districts. Period. This is just the most cynical version of their politics, which is politics of division.”

Brown called the proposed repeal, which is supported by President Donald Trump, politically motivated.

“This is an attack on California, New York and New Jersey and other states, with a few exceptions, that did not vote for Trump,” he said.

Brown said the repeal would increase the deficit and benefit corporations.

Furthermore, the lack of transparency in crafting the resolution reeked of authoritarianism, he said.