Stefanik splits with GOP on federal budget

Photo provided
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) broke with her party on Thursday, Oct. 26 by voting against the 2018 budget resolution.
PLATTSBURGH | Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) has broken with her party on a major 2018 budget resolution vote.
The budget narrowly passed 216-212 along party lines, with all Democrats voting against the plan last Thursday.
The greenlight has paved the way for House lawmakers to introduce their sweeping tax reform bill.
Stefanik split with Republicans over the increasingly controversial state and local tax deduction measure.
“She voted against this budget because she had concerns with the language related to eliminating the deduction for state and local taxes,” said Tom Flanagin, a spokesman.
Ditching the state and local tax deduction known as SALT would raise $1.3 trillion in revenue over the next decade.
But state and federal politicians from New York argue repealing the tax break would amount to a form of double taxation for residents of high-tax states like New York, New Jersey and California.
The coalition — including Democratic U.S. Sens. Schumer and Gillibrand — also claims the repeal would push people into higher marginal tax brackets, reduce incentives to work and kill job growth.
All but two members of New York’s nine-member GOP delegation voted against the bills, with only Reps. Chris Collins and Tom Reed voting to move forward with the budget resolution.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the SALT repeal a “three-card Monte” and excoriated the two lawmakers, accusing of them of voting against the best interests of their constituents.
“I think it’s modern day treason against the state,” Cuomo said in a joint conference call Friday with California Gov. Jerry Brown. “I think they are the Benedict Arnolds of today, because they voted against the interests of the people in their districts. Period. This is just the most cynical version of their politics, which is politics of division.”
Brown called the proposed repeal, which is supported by President Donald Trump, politically motivated.
“This is an attack on California, New York and New Jersey and other states, with a few exceptions, that did not vote for Trump,” he said.
Brown said the repeal would increase the deficit and benefit corporations.
Furthermore, the lack of transparency in crafting the resolution reeked of authoritarianism, he said.
“We see that totalitarianism is being intensified in various parts of the world,” he said. “It’s really dismaying, if not tragic, to see the same kind of lack of transparency, the power of those in power, just grabbing what they want and not having a proper respect for, in this case, the minority party which is the Democrats,” he said.
Cuomo said tax reform is a confusing topic for voters. But, he said: “I guarantee you they will understand it a year from today when they walk into an election booth.”
About 3.4 million state residents claim the deduction each year, according to the governor’s office.
Without the deduction, New Yorkers would have to pay an average of $6,000 more in federal income taxes annually, Cuomo said.
New Yorkers reported more than $72 billion in such federal deductions in 2015, including $51.7 billion for income taxes and $20.9 billion for property taxes, according to a report released last week by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.
Statewide, the average SALT deduction is $10,000, with numbers considerably less in the North Country.
The average deduction for Clinton County taxpayers in 2015 was $6,429, according to the report. In Essex, that number was $7,698; Franklin: $7,528; Hamilton: $5,653 and Warren, $8,272.
The fight over SALT marks the latest in a long line of dust-ups between Cuomo and House Republicans since Trump took office in January.
Cuomo, a Democrat, has previously sparred with lawmakers over the repeal of “Obamacare,” particularly a measure that would have relieved counties from paying Medicaid shares, and has drawn swords with the White House on numerous fronts.
The National Republican Congressional Committee said the governor “refuses to take responsibility for a fiscal crisis he created.”
“As New Yorkers of all income levels flee the state due to excessive state income and property taxes, Cuomo continues to blame others for his policy failures in Albany,” said National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Chris Martin in a statement. “Cuomo’s inability to cut taxes and control spending at the state level is clearly weighing down his delusional presidential aspirations and forcing him to blame House Republicans.”
Stefanik previously voted in support of the $4.1 trillion budget plan on Oct. 5, citing the need for tax reform.
“Congresswoman Stefanik remains committed to achieving comprehensive tax reform and will be working with her colleagues in the New York delegation to address this issue in a final tax plan,” said Flanagin. “Congresswoman Stefanik’s priority for tax reform is ensuring families and businesses in our district receive needed tax relief.”
The Senate approved the budget plan last week, and House lawmakers are expected to introduce their tax bill this week.