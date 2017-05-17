Stefanik 'strongly supports' House efforts to obtain Comey memo

× Expand File photo Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) “strongly supports” efforts by the House Oversight Committee to request the so-called “Comey Memo.” Her Democratic challenger, Patrick Nelson, said Stefanik should push for an independent special prosecutor.

PLATTSBURGH — A spokesman for Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) said she “strongly supports” efforts by the House Oversight Committee to request the so-called “Comey Memo.”

“Congress should review this as soon as possible,” said Tom Flanagin, a spokesman for the lawmaker, on Wednesday. “Additionally, as a member of the House Intelligence Committee, Congresswoman Stefanik is part of the ongoing bipartisan Russia investigation and will follow the facts wherever they lead.”

The New York Times reported on Tuesday President Trump allegedly asked former FBI Director James Comey to end the investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

Comey documented the conversation in a two-page handwritten memo.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday he wanted to have the facts first before offering judgement on the latest controversy to roil the White House.

"The last thing I'm going to do is pre-judge anything," Ryan said, according to CNN. "I'm a person who wants to get the facts."

Comey was fired by Trump last week, and the White House has given conflicting statements for his termination.

A number of high-profile Democrats have used harsher language when it comes to criticizing the president, including U.S. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) who said on Tuesday the rolling crises are testing the country in “unprecedented ways.”

NELSON: INDEPENDENT PROSECUTOR NEEDED

Stefanik opponent Patrick Nelson, a Democrat, called for Stefanik to push for an independent special prosecutor, and criticized the lawmaker on Wednesday for not yet discussing the so-called "Comey memo” publicly.

"It's time we come together and recognize we are under threat in this country by a foreign power and we need our government to be protecting us," Nelson said in a statement. "It's why we need an independent special prosecutor to determine what, if any veracity, there is to these claims that are out there and we need it to be above reproach from partisan politics."

Nelson said he touted a similar message Tuesday to his 1,700+ followers on Facebook Live.

"I ask Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, please stand up, be independent, be bipartisan, stand up for the safety of the national security of the United States of America and the American people. And join our voices as we call for an independent investigation into the potential connection between the Trump campaign."

While the Trump administration has said there is no need for a special prosecutor, a NBC-Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday reveals 78 percent of Americans said they “would prefer an investigation led by an independent prosecutor or independent commission,” CNN reported.

Just 15 percent said they preferred a Congress-led investigation.

CONSTITUENTS REACT

Stefanik didn’t mention the latest controversy to roil the White House on her Facebook page.

A post made Tuesday afternoon details the lawmaker’s vote on several pieces of legislation as part of National Police Week.

But comments continued to trickle in asking the lawmaker to sound off on the issue.

“Please comment on Russia, Trump, Flynn, Comey, Impeachment,” wrote one. “The news is obstruction of Justice. What is your thinking?”

Another: “Elise keep up the great work don't listen to the haters.”

Stefanik last week participated in a town hall in Plattsburgh where she faced tough questioning from her constituents on her vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act.