Stefanik supports ending House probe, pledges to prioritize counterintelligence efforts

× Expand File photo Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) supported ending the House Intelligence Committee’s probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, but pledged efforts to combat tampering will continue.

WASHINGTON, D.C. | Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee terminated their investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, revealing the yearlong probe has found no evidence of collusion between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) supports those findings, but also acknowledged Russians intended on interfering in the election process.

“I will continue to be an outspoken supporter of the (special counsel Robert) Mueller investigation, which I believe is best equipped and our best hope to get to the apolitical truth,” Stefanik said in a statement.

House GOP members said a formal report is forthcoming.

The panel held nine hearings and briefings, reviewed nearly 308,000 documents and conducted 73 witness interviews, including a final session with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski last week.

Rep. K. Michael Conaway, according to the Times report, said Republicans agreed that Russia interfered with the election, but stopped short of determining Russians favored Trump’s candidacy over that of Hilary Clinton, the Democratic candidate.

Stefanik said with the midterm elections coming down the pike, she will now pivot to sharing the investigation’s results in an effort to safeguard against future tampering efforts, including Russian threats.

The next phase of the committee will produce policy recommendations based on their findings.

An upcoming draft report will present more than two dozen proposed recommendations for White House and congressional approval, including measures to protect vote tallies, unspecified support for European allies and items regarding campaign finance transparency and counterintelligence practices related to political campaigns and unauthorized disclosures.

The report was made available for Democrats on Tuesday for review and comment. After adoption, it will be submitted for a declassification review, and a declassified version will be made public.

“Protecting our election system is a top concern and one I am deeply engaged in both on the (House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence) and in my work as Chair of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities,” Stefanik said.

The lawmaker said she continues to harbor concerns about the politicization and leaks that surfaced throughout the investigation, which in part, is why the ongoing Mueller investigation continues to be so important.