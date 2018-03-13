Stefanik supports ending House probe, pledges to prioritize counterintelligence efforts

File photo
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) supported ending the House Intelligence Committee’s probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, but pledged efforts to combat tampering will continue.
WASHINGTON, D.C. | Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee terminated their investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, revealing the yearlong probe has found no evidence of collusion between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) supports those findings, but also acknowledged Russians intended on interfering in the election process.
“I will continue to be an outspoken supporter of the (special counsel Robert) Mueller investigation, which I believe is best equipped and our best hope to get to the apolitical truth,” Stefanik said in a statement.
House GOP members said a formal report is forthcoming.
The panel held nine hearings and briefings, reviewed nearly 308,000 documents and conducted 73 witness interviews, including a final session with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski last week.
Rep. K. Michael Conaway, according to the Times report, said Republicans agreed that Russia interfered with the election, but stopped short of determining Russians favored Trump’s candidacy over that of Hilary Clinton, the Democratic candidate.
Stefanik said with the midterm elections coming down the pike, she will now pivot to sharing the investigation’s results in an effort to safeguard against future tampering efforts, including Russian threats.
The next phase of the committee will produce policy recommendations based on their findings.
An upcoming draft report will present more than two dozen proposed recommendations for White House and congressional approval, including measures to protect vote tallies, unspecified support for European allies and items regarding campaign finance transparency and counterintelligence practices related to political campaigns and unauthorized disclosures.
The report was made available for Democrats on Tuesday for review and comment. After adoption, it will be submitted for a declassification review, and a declassified version will be made public.
“Protecting our election system is a top concern and one I am deeply engaged in both on the (House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence) and in my work as Chair of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities,” Stefanik said.
The lawmaker said she continues to harbor concerns about the politicization and leaks that surfaced throughout the investigation, which in part, is why the ongoing Mueller investigation continues to be so important.
Democrats were sharply critical of the decision to end the investigation, one of several probing Russian interference.
Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-California), the committee’s ranking Democrat, called it a “tragic milestone” that has left the investigation incomplete.
“By ending its oversight role in the only authorized investigation in the House, the majority has placed the interests of protecting the president over protecting the country,” said Schiff in a statement, “and history will judge its actions harshly.”
Schiff noted 13 Russian intelligence agents have been indicted on tampering-related charges, as well a number of former Trump administration and campaign officials.
The Democrat also criticized GOP committee members for not pursuing a more tough line of questioning against witnesses, including Lewandoski, Steve Bannon, Hope Hicks, Jeff Sessions and others.
And he said Republicans instead focused on counter-investigations designed to attack the credibility of the FBI, Department of Justice and other stakeholders.
Stefanik previously supported a controversial decision to release a memo alleging the FBI abused the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act when it compiled a research dossier on Trump and Russia.
Critics derided the measure as one designed to delegitimize surveillance efforts, but Stefanik defended the measure as one of transparency.
U.S. intelligence agencies have already concluded Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered a campaign to disrupt the 2016 elections.
While the House investigation has put House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes squarely in the national spotlight, Stefanik has largely avoided the limelight, choosing instead to emphasize her bona fides in combating cyber warfare.
The lawmaker will seek a third-term this fall.
Her opponents seized the investigation's conclusion on Monday as an opportunity to attack the lawmaker.
“Despite overwhelming evidence of Russian interference, Congresswoman Stefanik voted along party lines to end the probe and declare that nothing has happened,” said Don Boyajian, a Saratoga attorney who is seeking the Democratic nomination. “This is partisanship at its absolute worst. This is nothing less than a brazen attempt to attempt to help her and her party’s chances in the upcoming elections at the expense of our national security.”
The Senate Intelligence Committee’s investigation is ongoing.