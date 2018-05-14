Stefanik supports proposal to strengthen work requirements for food stamps

× Expand File photo Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) said proposed changes to the Farm Bill would tighten work requirements for food stamp recipients. WASHINGTON, D.C. | The House will vote on a bill this week that proposes implementing stricter work requirements on food stamp recipients. The proposed Farm Bill legislation tightens the requirements for applicants to enroll in job training programs in order to access food stamps. Formally known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, SNAP constitutes about 80 percent of the bill’s spending. The program currently contains some work requirements for able-bodied adults between the ages of 18 and 49 without young children. The proposed GOP-penned legislation would raise the age to 59 and would require recipients to work at least 20 hours per week. Recipients would be alternatively be required to enroll in vocational training for the same amount of time, which would increase to 25 hours in 2026. The current $900 billion bill is scheduled to expire at the end of September. Republicans believe the work requirements will alleviate poverty and incentivize some 5 to 7 million beneficiaries to enter the workforce. But the measure, widely expected to be one of the last big policy fights before this year’s midterm elections, has Republicans and Democrats on track to clash. The proposal is House Speaker Paul Ryan’s “attempt to do welfare reform,” Rep. Collin Peterson (D-Minn.) told The Wall Street Journal. “We’re the guinea pigs, that’s the problem.” STEFANIK SUPPORTS About 40,000 recipients in New York’s 21st Congressional District would be affected by the change. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) supports the strengthened requirements. While she acknowledged the safety net is an important part of the national landscape, the lawmaker said the reforms “are a way to ensure a pathway out of poverty.” There will be no net cuts to overall food stamp funding, said the lawmaker, who believes recipients will benefit from training opportunities in states with strong pre-existing programs like New York. “That’s something we’re good at in the North Country,” said Stefanik, citing programs at the Institute for Advanced Manufacturing at Clinton Community College and Champlain Valley Educational Services in Plattsburgh. The lawmaker said the lack of qualified workers is a common complaint she hears during site visits to small businesses across New York’s 21st Congressional District.

“Many of them have jobs available if someone is ready and willing to show up the next day if they have the skill sets they need,” Stefanik told The Sun in a phone interview. Willsboro Supervisor Shaun Gillilland said help wanted signs are a common sight in the Adirondacks, particularly in the food service, hospitality and tourism sectors. “They’re screaming for reliable workers and they’re not getting them,” Gillilland said. “But we know people on government benefits who are not working by choice.” The favorable economic climate, he said, also portends well for job-seekers. The state’s jobless rate in April was 4.6 percent, according to the state Department of Labor, the lowest level since before the recession. According to the Congressional Budget Office, 1.2 million fewer people would receive benefits in 2028, two-thirds of whom would be parents with older children. NOT LAZY Critics of the reforms counter food stamp recipients are already working, and a tightened set of requirements further stigmatizes the poor. Stefanik is up for re-election this year and her stance has drawn sharp criticism from Katie Wilson, a small business owner from Keene who has branded herself as a working class alternative to the lawmaker. “People like Paul Ryan and Elise Stefanik don’t understand people who qualify for food stamps,” Wilson told The Sun. “They’re busy throwing multi-million dollar weddings and riding around in expensive vehicles.” Wilson said she’s never been on food stamps — “I’m too proud” — but has often resorted to relying on the generosity of local farmers to get her and her two young children through the lean times. It’s a misnomer that recipients are lazy, said Wilson, a Working Families Party candidate who is also seeking the Democratic nomination. “Seventy-four percent of families on SNAP are working,” she said. “I don’t see laziness — I see people on hard times who have been laid off and caring for family members.” Many people don’t have an extra 20 hours a week to enter job training programs, Wilson said, owing to the fickle nature of the North Country economy, where residents often have to patch together a string of seasonal jobs over vast distances.