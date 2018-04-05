Stefanik takes heat from rowdy crowd

× Expand Thom Randall Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) faced constituents at a town hall-style meeting at the Moreau Community Center in South Glens Falls on Thursday, April 5, 2018. SOUTH GLENS FALLS | The first question at Rep. Elise Stefanik’s town hall meeting was if she was going to host a town hall meeting. “You promised you were going to have a real town hall,” said Joe Seeman, a political activist from Ballston Spa. “Will you commit to doing that? We haven’t seen you in this part of the district since ever. Will you commit, commit, commit?" “This is a town hall,” said Stefanik. “I’m looking forward to answering your questions and many more.” A sea of yellow placards went up: “Answer the question,” they said. Seeman’s voice escalated and he hollered at the lawmaker, asking if she whipped votes behind the scenes to ensure the passage of last year's GOP tax bill. “I voted ‘no’ and I worked with members of the New York delegation to voice some of my concerns when it comes to the tax bill,” said Stefanik. “I was not whipping behind the scenes to pass the bill.” × 1 of 17 Expand Pete DeMola × 2 of 17 Expand Pete DeMola × 3 of 17 Expand Pete DeMola × 4 of 17 Expand Pete DeMola × 5 of 17 Expand Pete DeMola × 6 of 17 Expand Thom Randall × 7 of 17 Expand Thom Randall × 8 of 17 Expand Thom Randall × 9 of 17 Expand Thom Randall × 10 of 17 Expand Thom Randall × 11 of 17 Expand Thom Randall × 12 of 17 Expand Thom Randall × 13 of 17 Expand Thom Randall × 14 of 17 Expand Thom Randall × 15 of 17 Expand Thom Randall × 16 of 17 Expand Thom Randall × 17 of 17 Expand Thom Randall Prev Next The sharp volley set the scene for an unruly 100-minute public forum that saw a crowd of nearly 200 constituents lobbing scud missiles at the lawmaker. PRUITT SHOULD GO Stefanik, a Republican, took efforts to distinguish when she broke with the president and her party — including net neutrality, funding for charter schools and ensuring environmental safeguards for the Adirondack Park — while also standing firm on GOP orthodoxy, including the Second Amendment, the subject of prolonged debate. Among the biggest reveal: Stefanik wants embattled Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt out in the wake of a rash of negative headlines, including the cost of his airfare and numerous ethical issues. “Pruitt should resign,” Stefanik said. “I fundamentally disagree with how Pruitt has handled his position as director of the EPA. I was opposed to slashing EPA budgets, and while this last omnibus spending bill we passed wasn’t perfect, it did fund the EPA and passed on a bipartisan basis.” The lawmaker continued: “I am concerned about how the agency is run; I am concerned about the ethics issue, and he should resign, and that’s what I think about Scott Pruitt.”

The crowd cheered. FOCUS ON GUN CONTROL Stefanik appeared Thursday afternoon at the Moreau Community Center in South Glens Falls in what was branded as the 16th installment of her “Coffee With Your Congresswoman” series. Past sessions have largely been under-the-radar events, and have not been moderated. But in the wake of simmering discontent amongst the electorate in New York's 21st Congressional District, the lawmaker opted to host two high-profile events this week. The second-term lawmaker repeatedly bored down on support for the Second Amendment despite emotional pleas from several attendees. Michele Davis, of Wilton, cited two deaths in her family caused by guns, and asked the lawmaker if she would support increased regulation. “We have responsible gun owners in this district. I support Second Amendment rights,” Stefanik said. Ahead of the event, a line stretched down Main Street of eager attendees, including many pro-Second Amendment supporters carrying “Don’t Tread On Me” flags and other signs of support — including Jim Grinter, a long-time supporter. “She’s the hardest working Member of Congress,” said Grinter, who lives in Queensbury. Morgan Zegers said she views Stefanik as a role model. “I wanted to bring a young woman’s voice for the Second Amendment and show respect for Elise Stefanik,” said Zegers, who is running for a state assembly seat. But the standing room-only crowd contained many activists calling for the lawmaker to crack down on shootings following a massacre at a Florida high school last month. “I stopped being an NRA member when NRA stopped supporting my beliefs,” said Paul Tinney of Queensbury. “When are we going to solve the carnage?” Stefanik has voted to increase funding for security programming at school districts and to strengthen the national background check system. She has also condemned bump stocks and met with local high school students to discuss school security issues. Additional efforts are needed to fund and streamline mental health programs, particularly those in rural communities, she said. “Not enough,” interjected the crowd. While the lawmaker called for additional legislative solutions, she stopped short of a ban of firearms like the AR-15, and repeatedly refused to condemn the NRA.

“We have very proud NRA members in the district, and I’m not going to denigrate them,” Stefanik said. Among the fiercest critics was Halley Harper, 11, from Salem, who frequently shouted questions from her perch in the back of the room. “Answer the question please,” she said on gun control. “Why?” At another point, the Salem Central School student brandished an epipen. “Why do these cost $300? It saves lives.” HEALTHCARE IN SPOTLIGHT The session, which saw the lawmaker agree to take 15 additional questions past the scheduled hour-long running time, saw numerous extended back and forth exchanges, with many attendees armed with prepared statements and specific bill legislation. In one lengthy exchange, Sara Carpenter spoke of her family’s struggle with the skyrocketing drug costs to treat her husband’s leukemia. Medication costs have escalated to $22,000 per month — or $144,000 annually. Families are unable to afford medication, and those escalating costs are in turn driving insurance premiums, Carpenter said. The Queensbury resident pleaded with Stefanik to facilitate a solution to bring drug prices under control, including passing legislation that would allow Medicare to negotiate prices for life-saving medications. “Those costs are bankrupting healthcare,” Carpenter said. “You claim you’re an independent voice. You claim you’re looking for bipartisan solutions. “I’m asking you to get off the bench.” Stefanik agreed drug prices needed to be curbed, but disagreed with certain portions of a bill that would allow drug companies to negotiate with Medicare on drug prices — including increasing taxes on drug manufacturers, which she said may harm innovation. The bill would unlikely pass without Republican support, she said. But Stefanik highlighted her support of the 21st Century Cures Act, which allocated $500 million to FDA to speed up bringing drugs and devices to market. “I’m very disappointed,” said Carpenter. FINDING A GROOVE The event, moderated by Chronicle editor Mark Frost, was raucous, with people hollering, going over their allotted time and taking each others’ turns. But as the event wore on, Stefanik gained her footing, calmly and deftly addressing questions — and even appearing to enjoy sparring with constituents at times.

The lawmaker is seeking a third term, and seven Democrats are vying for her job — three of whom attended the event, which often took on a circus-like atmosphere. Patrick Nelson, a Stillwater-based activist and former legislative aide who is seeking the nomination, criticized the lawmaker for her lack of town halls — “Our campaign has done 14 town halls, and I’m glad you are catching up” — before asking how she squared her vote to release a controversial intelligence memo with another against amending the FISA reauthorization. The Amash Amendment, Nelson said, would have required intelligence agencies to obtain a warrant to spy on U.S. citizens. “I was concerned about leaders in the military having access to information in a timely manner,” Stefanik responded. “The Amash Amendment would have gutted the FISA program in terms of being unable to utilize those tools to target terrorists. I take military advice very seriously on the House Armed Services Committee.” But the lawmaker also managed to squeeze in a few subtle shots at her opponents. “Many of your opponents have less money than you,” said Cecila Dougan of South Glens Falls, who asked about campaign donations. “I know that,” said Stefanik, noting she has outraised her opponents in small dollar donations from every county in the sprawling 12-county district. Several attendees asked if her campaign contributions influenced her policymaking — including her work on the House Intelligence Committee, which concluded a probe into potential Russian collusion with the Trump 2016 presidential campaign earlier this year. “No. I don’t let my contributions dictate my work in Congress,” said Stefanik. The crowd laughed. “That’s okay,” Stefanik laughed. “We can disagree." TRUMP DOMINATES The specter of President Trump hung largely over the meeting, with attendees lashing his crude behavior towards women, controversial statements and the overall chaos of his administration. “I get criticism for not supporting Trump 100 percent of the time, and I get criticism for not disagreeing with President Trump 100 percent of the time,” Stefanik said. But the lawmaker noted he won the district handily. “Do I think he resonated with people in this district, your friends and neighbors? He won this district, I think he did because of the frustration and the status quo and the gridlock in Washington,” Stefanik said.

The president is not above the law, she added. “We are a country with rule of law.” The sophomore lawmaker admitted she voted for Ohio Gov. John Kasich during the 2016 New York primary contest, but supported Trump during the general election because she cares about issues like economic growth, revitalizing the manufacturing sector and military investment. The lawmaker also sounded off on numerous hot-button issues. On the revelation that the Trump administration will require the U.S. Census Bureau to ask for citizenship status during the 2020 Census, Stefanik said she agreed —“I think we should ask that question” — but also called for comprehensive immigration reform. “I think the way to fix this is having bipartisan immigration reform, and I supported DACA; I have supported coming together to really solve our immigration problem,” she said. “I don’t support as they’re saying 'rounding up’ — that is not what we need to do.” The lawmaker also strived to stake out moderate territory on numerous issues. While she “wholeheartedly supports” the Mueller investigation, she stopped short of endorsing whether the House Intelligence Committee should investigate Trump’s potential financial transactions and investments in Russia. “I believe the Intelligence investigation has been politicized in the House,” Stefanik said. On Trump’s decision to send troops to the Mexican border earlier this week: “I have concerns given all the challenges we face around the world today that that is not necessarily the best use for our National Guard,” she said. But president has the right to do that, the lawmaker conceded. “That’s not necessarily how I would have prioritized it.” RUSSIA HAWK Stefanik acknowledges Russia poses a threat to national security, citing election meddling and cyber attacks not just in the U.S. — but also in Eastern Europe, from which she recently returned on a fact-finding mission. The former superpower is effective at misinformation campaigns and disinformation campaigns — not just in the U.S. but also countries that are NATO allies, said Stefanik. “I’m very hawkish when it comes to Russia,” she said. “I’m deeply concerned about Russia’s aggression around the world, and Russia’s meddling in the elections."