Stefanik talks gun violence, dairy crisis in tele-town hall

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) discussed pressures facing the dairy industry in a tele-town hall on Thursday, June 8, her 15th since taking office. PLATTSBURGH | Rep. Elise Stefanik isn't a fan of soy and almond milk. "Those aren't dairy products," Stefanik said. "They shouldn't be in the dairy section, and shouldn't be marketed as such." Stefanik sounded off on the pressures facing the dairy industry in a tele-town hall on Thursday, her 15th since taking office. To combat the crisis facing local farmers over low milk prices, she supports getting rid of the Margin Protection Program, which she contends doesn't work, bolstering farm-to-school programs and ending a moratorium of whole unflavored milk in schools. An Obama era rule barred schools participating in the National School Lunch Program from selling the drink. The sophomore lawmaker, a Republican, said she was frustrated the Farm Bill, which she voted for, was defeated last month. "Nancy Pelosi played politics with the Farm Bill," Stefanik said. "The Farm Bill was brought down by Nancy Pelosi and some members of the Freedom Caucus, which I'm not a part of." The defeated legislation also contained much-needed immigration fixes to the agricultural visa program, she said. The lawmaker said she met with the Republican conference on Thursday morning to hammer out a compromise on immigration. While agricultural issues did surface, the topic was not the centerpiece of the discussion. Republicans emerged from closed doors without a deal. The lawmaker said she was frustrated that the GOP leadership opted to first tackle the discharge petition on Thursday and defer agricultural-related fixes for another time. "I think we need to address agricultural visa issues as soon as possible," she said. Stefanik is calling for a fix that would allow agricultural workers to stay in the country for three to five years, and said H-2A needs to be updated to address the backlog for seasonal workers, a common complaint from farmers in the North Country. The lawmaker has said she wants to force a vote to take up border security issues and a long-time solution for Dreamers — both are which are up to Congress, she said — not the White House. "The discharge petition doesn't choose which particular bill — it just opens up the process," Stefanik said.

She also said Congress was trying to hash out opiate legislation before the summer recess, including increasing funding and support for local groups like Essex County Heroin and Opioid Prevention Coalition and Substance Abuse and Recovery of Clinton County. At the federal level, Stefanik said she’d like to see stronger prescription guidelines for doctors, and that pharmaceutical companies shouldn't be held entirely blameless. “I think there has been an overprescribing crisis that has fueled this addiction,” Stefanik said. DISAGREES WITH PRESIDENT The lawmaker took more than a dozen questions in the 50-minute conference call, which her office said dialed out to "tens of thousands of households" across the district. As in other public events, the lawmaker walked a fine line between detailing areas of common agreement with President Donald Trump and noting when she broke with the controversial president. The lawmaker noted a large chunk of voters in New York’s 21st Congressional District voted for Trump in 2016, and said she was pleased his administration was focused on constitutional liberalities, economic development and job growth. But she disagrees on the White House’s decision to impose tariffs on Canada, which Stefanik said will likely complicate ongoing NAFTA negotiations and will drive up costs for local families and businesses — particularly on manufacturing and the agricultural sector, both of which are heavily reliant on trade. “I don’t support the president’s tariffs,” Stefanik said. “I view tariffs as a form of taxation.” She also disagreed with Trump’s protracted war on the media, responding to a question from a caller who asked if she agreed with the president's contention that the press was “the enemy of the people.” “I certainly believe that one of the cornerstones of any functioning democratic republic is having a free, fair and open press,” Stefanik said. “We certainly have very strong local newspapers in this district, and I think that’s an open part of a free society. Unlike the president, I don’t call media representatives that, and I disagree with him.” EYE ON SCHOOL VIOLENCE As in past telephone conference calls, questions were not screened beforehand, but staff asked callers to specify the issue so that any one topic doesn’t dominate the event.

Veterans issues, military spending and how to combat school violence appeared to be recurring topics from callers. “It’s only a matter of time before somebody gets their 15 minutes of fame by attacking a school bus, and there’s absolutely no security there,” said one caller. “This is not rocket science. We need to secure our schools by some very concrete things,” he said, citing erecting barriers and compartmentalizing sections of schools as possible solutions. Stefanik said she doesn’t believe curbing access to firearms will cull the epidemic of school shootings. But she does agree with bolstering funding for school resource officers and increasing security measures, pointing at the presence of Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies at several school districts in Warren County, including Hadley-Luzerne. “That’s a model that works, and I think that’s a model and best practice that can be used in other school districts,” Stefanik said. Following a shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17, Stefanik was pressed repeatedly by voters at town hall forums to take a stronger stance on gun control. She touted on Thursday legislation signed by the president to bolster funding for early intervention programs at schools and strengthen the national background check system. “I own a gun myself," Stefanik said. "I believe in our constitutional rights, I believe in our Second Amendment.” A spokesman for the lawmaker said after the meeting she owns a Remington 870. Voters also asked about job growth, vocational training and what the lawmaker would to safeguard Social Security. “I wouldn’t support any changes to Medicare or Social Security for anyone 50 or above,” Stefanik said. THANKED LAWMAKER In a sense, the conference call illustrated the dichotomy and white-hot partisan rancor that has has enveloped much of the country since the 2016 election — including New York’s 21st Congressional District. While activists and an energized Democratic base have been engaged in grassroots activism and are calling for Republican blood in this year’s midterm elections, callers on the line appeared to be largely appreciative of the lawmaker, with many thanking Stefanik for her efforts and expressing conservative orthodoxy.